The Grave Talks | Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural

This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!

What if you could look at your own body from above—and realize you’re not supposed to be there? For Mike Bloomfield, that moment came when a near-fatal illness pulled him to the edge of life itself. As doctors fought to save him, Mike saw it all unfold: the hospital lights, the motionless body on the table, the desperate hands working to bring him back. He wasn’t dreaming. He was watching.



But death wasn’t ready to claim him—not yet.

When Mike woke, he returned with more than a second chance at life. He carried memories of a world beyond, of voices whispering from places he couldn’t explain, and an understanding that something—someone—had been guiding him through it all. Since that day, strange and powerful experiences have followed him: spirits reaching out, synchronicities too precise to dismiss, and a new awareness of what lies just past the veil.

Today on The Grave Talks, Mike Bloomfield opens up about his extraordinary near-death experience, the haunting calm of the afterlife, and the lasting connection he now feels to both worlds.

#TheGraveTalks #NearDeathExperience #TrueParanormalStory #NearDeathExperience #NDE #LifeAfterDeath #AfterlifeEncounters #OutOfBodyExperience #RealGhostStories #SupernaturalPodcast #ParanormalEncounters

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