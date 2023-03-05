The Grave Talks | Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural

Discovering Spirits Part Two | Grave Talks CLASSIC

This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE! Is there ever a way to truly eradicate a house of ghosts if the spirit refuses to leave? After his grandmother passed away, a mysterious message was found on the answering machine of Chris Jimines mother. A message that all but confirmed, there is life after death. This message would be the confirmation that would spark a life-long quest to understand the world beyond the living better. On this Journey, Chris would have many experiences with the dead and possibly other-worldly beings. These encounters would lead Chris to wonder just how the full world of the paranormal interconnects with. In this episode, we discuss that world, with paranormal investigator Chris Jimines.