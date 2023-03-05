The Grave Talks | Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural

Get ready for a spine-tingling journey into the unknown with The Grave Talks - the weekly paranormal podcast and interview show hosted by the master of horror s... More
Available Episodes
Ways of the Shaman Part Two | Grave Talks CLASSIC
This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
Chris Sutton grew up in a very practical “normal” thinking house. The idea of acceptance of spirits or ghosts was viewed as nonsense. Later in life, Chris would find himself in a deep depression as a result of his career and being surrounded by constant negativity. He would find a path out of depression through therapy and adopting shamanic traditions as part of his life. On this journey, Chris would find himself being asked to intervene on paranormal investigations, helping to bring peace to families being tormented by spirits.
Become a Premium Supporter of The Grave Talks Through Apple Podcasts or Patreon (http://www.patreon.com/thegravetalks)
There, you will get:
Access to every episode of our show, AD-FREE!
Access to every episode of our show before every one else!
Other EXCLUSIVE supporter perks and more!
5/4/2023
22:33
Grave Confessions ☠️ | True Paranormal Encounters
This is a daily EXTRA from The Grave Talks. Grave Confessions is an extra daily dose of true paranormal ghost stories told by the people who survived them!
If you have a Grave Confession, Call it in 24/7 at 1-888-GHOST-13 (1-888-446-7813)
Subscribe to get all of our true ghost stories EVERY DAY!
Visit http://www.thegravetalks.com
Please support us on Patreon and get access to our AD-FREE ARCHIVE, ADVANCE EPISODES & MORE at http://www.patreon.com/thegravetalk
5/3/2023
7:34
Discovering Spirits Part Two | Grave Talks CLASSIC
This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
Is there ever a way to truly eradicate a house of ghosts if the spirit refuses to leave?
After his grandmother passed away, a mysterious message was found on the answering machine of Chris Jimines mother. A message that all but confirmed, there is life after death. This message would be the confirmation that would spark a life-long quest to understand the world beyond the living better. On this Journey, Chris would have many experiences with the dead and possibly other-worldly beings. These encounters would lead Chris to wonder just how the full world of the paranormal interconnects with. In this episode, we discuss that world, with paranormal investigator Chris Jimines.
5/3/2023
14:27
Discovering Spirits Part One | Grave Talks CLASSIC
This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
Is there ever a way to truly eradicate a house of ghosts if the spirit refuses to leave?
After his grandmother passed away, a mysterious message was found on the answering machine of Chris Jimines mother. A message that all but confirmed, there is life after death. This message would be the confirmation that would spark a life-long quest to understand the world beyond the living better. On this Journey, Chris would have many experiences with the dead and possibly other-worldly beings. These encounters would lead Chris to wonder just how the full world of the paranormal interconnects with. In this episode, we discuss that world, with paranormal investigator Chris Jimines.
5/3/2023
32:12
Ways of the Shaman Part One | Grave Talks CLASSIC
This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
Chris Sutton grew up in a very practical “normal” thinking house. The idea of acceptance of spirits or ghosts was viewed as nonsense. Later in life, Chris would find himself in a deep depression as a result of his career and being surrounded by constant negativity. He would find a path out of depression through therapy and adopting shamanic traditions as part of his life. On this journey, Chris would find himself being asked to intervene on paranormal investigations, helping to bring peace to families being tormented by spirits.
About The Grave Talks | Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural
Get ready for a spine-tingling journey into the unknown with The Grave Talks - the weekly paranormal podcast and interview show hosted by the master of horror storytelling, Tony Brueski. Each week, Tony brings in new guests who bravely share their haunting experiences with ghosts and the spirit world, spanning every corner of the paranormal realm, from supernatural encounters to demonic possessions, shadow people, and beyond. You'll be on the edge of your seat with every episode, hanging onto every word as you explore the unexplained, the terrifying, and the unknown. Subscribe now to The Grave Talks and give us a review to help us grow - we're eager to hear your thoughts.
For even more exclusive content, including ad-free and advanced episodes, become a Grave Keeper at http://www.patreon.com/thegravetalks and support our show - if you dare.
Join us for a journey into the darkness that you'll never forget.