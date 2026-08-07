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The Grave Talks | Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural
Ghost Stores, Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural Stories
Latest episode
3045 episodes
- This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
What if you could look at your own body from above—and realize you’re not supposed to be there? For Mike Bloomfield, that moment came when a near-fatal illness pulled him to the edge of life itself. As doctors fought to save him, Mike saw it all unfold: the hospital lights, the motionless body on the table, the desperate hands working to bring him back. He wasn’t dreaming. He was watching.
But death wasn’t ready to claim him—not yet.
When Mike woke, he returned with more than a second chance at life. He carried memories of a world beyond, of voices whispering from places he couldn’t explain, and an understanding that something—someone—had been guiding him through it all. Since that day, strange and powerful experiences have followed him: spirits reaching out, synchronicities too precise to dismiss, and a new awareness of what lies just past the veil.
Today on The Grave Talks, Mike Bloomfield opens up about his extraordinary near-death experience, the haunting calm of the afterlife, and the lasting connection he now feels to both worlds.
#TheGraveTalks #NearDeathExperience #TrueParanormalStory #NearDeathExperience #NDE #LifeAfterDeath #AfterlifeEncounters #OutOfBodyExperience #RealGhostStories #SupernaturalPodcast #ParanormalEncounters
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
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Stay connected with us on social:
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The Spirits of Belle Grove Plantation: A Haunting That Never Ended | Grave Talks CLASSIC08/06/2026 | 45 mins.This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
Is Belle Grove Plantation haunted? Many have dared to ask, but few were prepared for the answer.
Standing on the banks of the Rappahannock River in Virginia, Belle Grove is a place where time folds in on itself. Once home to generations of families — and touched by both the glory and horror of American history — its halls now whisper with something that refuses to fade. Visitors speak of disembodied voices calling from the stairwell. Shadowy figures glide past windows. Soldiers in blue and gray march across the lawns where they once bled.
And then there are the two who appear most often: the Lady in White, forever watching from the balcony, and the young African-American girl in a yellow dress, clutching something unseen, her sorrow echoing through centuries.
From SyFy Channel’s Ghost Hunters to countless paranormal investigators, no one has walked away from Belle Grove unchanged. Electronic voice phenomena, cold spots, and full-bodied apparitions have all been documented inside its walls — making this historic mansion one of the most haunted sites in America.
At Belle Grove Plantation, the past isn’t over — it’s waiting.
#RealGhostStories #TheGraveTalks #BelleGrovePlantation #HauntedVirginia #TrueGhostStory #GhostHunters #CivilWarGhosts #HauntedHistory #PlantationGhosts #LadyInWhite #ParanormalPodcast #SupernaturalEncounters
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
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- This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE! PART TWO
When Beth Stone-Broussard and her family bought their brand-new home, they thought they were building their future—not moving into someone else’s past. For thirteen years, they’ve shared their dream house with a cast of unseen residents: a teenage spirit who lingers in the halls, a little blonde-haired boy with endless curiosity, and a towering shadow man whose presence can freeze the room.
It started with small things—footsteps, whispers, the sense of being watched. But soon, the activity became impossible to ignore. Even Beth’s once-skeptical husband was forced to face the truth when their home cameras caught something they couldn’t explain.
Were these spirits already tied to the land, or do they simply follow Beth wherever she goes? Either way, their family has learned to coexist with the unseen, documenting and confronting the strange events that turned their ordinary house into a paranormal epicenter.
Today on The Grave Talks, Beth Stone-Broussard and her son Gavin share their story of living among spirits—what they’ve seen, what they’ve felt, and how they’ve come to accept that some homes are never truly empty.
#TheGraveTalks #RealGhostStories #HauntedHouse #TrueGhostStory #Hauntings #ParanormalEncounters #Ghosts #ShadowMan #FamilyHaunting #SupernaturalPodcast
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
- This is Part Two of our conversation.
Historic Fleetwood Church nearly became another forgotten piece of Virginia history. Instead, it found new life. Located in Brandy Station, Virginia, just steps from the site of the largest cavalry battle ever fought in North America, the 1880 church sat vacant for years before restoration efforts gave it a second chance.
As the restoration continued, another story began to emerge. Civil War bullets discovered in the foundation, evidence suggesting an earlier building once stood on the property, unexplained experiences inside the church, and forgotten graves surrounding the building have all raised new questions about this historic landmark. Today, proceeds from paranormal investigations help fund the church's ongoing restoration, preserving both the building and its history.
Spirit Guides Paranormal founder Donnie Parker first came to Fleetwood Church hoping to investigate it. Nearly a decade later, he remains one of its stewards, sharing its history, documenting unexplained experiences, and helping preserve one of Virginia's most unique historic sites.
Get more information about the church here, and for more information on Spirit Guides Paranormal, click here.
#TheGraveTalks #HistoricFleetwoodChurch #BrandyStation #CivilWarHistory #Paranormal #SpiritGuidesParanormal #HauntedHistory #VirginiaHistory #GhostInvestigation #HistoricPreservation
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
- This is a Grave Talks CLASSIC EPISODE!
When Beth Stone-Broussard and her family bought their brand-new home, they thought they were building their future—not moving into someone else’s past. For thirteen years, they’ve shared their dream house with a cast of unseen residents: a teenage spirit who lingers in the halls, a little blonde-haired boy with endless curiosity, and a towering shadow man whose presence can freeze the room.
It started with small things—footsteps, whispers, the sense of being watched. But soon, the activity became impossible to ignore. Even Beth’s once-skeptical husband was forced to face the truth when their home cameras caught something they couldn’t explain.
Were these spirits already tied to the land, or do they simply follow Beth wherever she goes? Either way, their family has learned to coexist with the unseen, documenting and confronting the strange events that turned their ordinary house into a paranormal epicenter.
Today on The Grave Talks, Beth Stone-Broussard and her son Gavin share their story of living among spirits—what they’ve seen, what they’ve felt, and how they’ve come to accept that some homes are never truly empty.
#TheGraveTalks #RealGhostStories #HauntedHouse #TrueGhostStory #Hauntings #ParanormalEncounters #Ghosts #ShadowMan #FamilyHaunting #SupernaturalPodcast
Love real ghost stories? Don’t just listen—join us on YouTube and be part of the largest community of real paranormal encounters anywhere. Subscribe now and never miss a chilling new story:
👉 www.youtube.com/@realghoststoriespod
Want even more? Become a supporter and unlock exclusive extras, ad-free episodes, and advanced access:
🍏 Apple Premium: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ad-free-advance-a-ghostly-playlist/id880791662?i=1000723754502
🤝 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/realghoststories
Stay connected with us on social:
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghostpodcast/
🎶 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realghoststoriesonline
📘 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RealGhostStoriesOnline/
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About The Grave Talks | Haunted, Paranormal & Supernatural
Get ready for a spine-tingling journey into the unknown with The Grave Talks - the weekly paranormal podcast and interview show hosted by the master of horror storytelling, Tony Brueski. Each week, Tony brings in new guests who bravely share their haunting experiences with ghosts and the spirit world, spanning every corner of the paranormal realm, from supernatural encounters to demonic possessions, shadow people, and beyond. You'll be on the edge of your seat with every episode, hanging onto every word as you explore the unexplained, the terrifying, and the unknown. Subscribe now to The Grave Talks and give us a review to help us grow - we're eager to hear your thoughts. For even more exclusive content, including ad-free and advanced episodes, become a Grave Keeper at http://www.patreon.com/thegravetalks and support our show - if you dare. Join us for a journey into the darkness that you'll never forget.Podcast website
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