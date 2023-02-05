Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jeanine Amapola
Hosted by Jeanine Amapola, a Texas-born YouTuber, speaker, and influencer whose authentic and positive content has captivated over 2.6 million followers across
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Hosted by Jeanine Amapola, a Texas-born YouTuber, speaker, and influencer whose authentic and positive content has captivated over 2.6 million followers across ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 118
  • Why Can't I Stop Sinning ft. Jonathan Pokluda
    Jonathan and Jeanine sit down to speak about why we do what we do. In other words, why we return to our habits and how to create new healthier ones.
    4/25/2023
    42:18
  • 5 Things I'm Learning - Gossip, People Pleasing, Selfishness, and Being Judgmental
    Jeanine has been self-aware and has been reflecting. Watch and/or listen to see what she has learned about herself!
    4/18/2023
    1:01:54
  • Fighting the Bad Stigma of Waiting Until Marriage ft. Mikey Planeta
    Mikey Planeta and Jeanine Amapola talk about the backlash that those who are waiting until marriage receives, and the why's behind the waiting decision.
    4/11/2023
    1:05:20
  • How to Know if You've Found the One. Marriage advice with Chelsea and Nick Hurst
    Shop Merch here: https://jeanineamapola.com/collections/happy-healthy Want to send Jeanine a message?  You can do that here: https://anchor.fm/happyandhealthy by clicking "Message." Support our podcast!  Visit: https://anchor.fm/happyandhealthy and click "Support!" Follow us on Instagram! Happy and Healthy: https://www.instagram.com/HappyandHealthyPodcast/ Jeanine: https://www.instagram.com/jeanineamapola/Chelsea: https://www.instagram.com/chelseakayhurst/Nick: https://www.instagram.com/officialnickh/ Follow us on TikTok! Happy and Healthy: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRktmycQ/ Jeanine: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRktnchb/ You can also listen to the audio form on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Overcast, Anchor, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and Radio Public. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/happyandhealthy/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/happyandhealthy/support
    4/4/2023
    49:26
  • Answering Your Questions About My Relationship, Habits, Healing, Singleness, and More!
    Get matched with a therapist that works for you at https://betterhelp.com/healthy. Promo code HEALTHY. Thanks, Betterhelp for sponsoring today's episode Shop Merch here: https://jeanineamapola.com/collections/happy-healthy Want to send Jeanine a message?  You can do that here: https://anchor.fm/happyandhealthy by clicking "Message." Support our podcast!  Visit: https://anchor.fm/happyandhealthy and click "Support!" Follow us on Instagram! Happy and Healthy: https://www.instagram.com/HappyandHealthyPodcast/ Jeanine: https://www.instagram.com/jeanineamapola/ Follow us on TikTok! Happy and Healthy: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRktmycQ/ Jeanine: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRktnchb/ You can also listen to the audio form on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Overcast, Anchor, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and Radio Public. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/happyandhealthy/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/happyandhealthy/support
    3/28/2023
    59:59

About Happy & Healthy with Jeanine Amapola

Hosted by Jeanine Amapola, a Texas-born YouTuber, speaker, and influencer whose authentic and positive content has captivated over 2.6 million followers across all her platforms. Whether you’re searching for advice, Christian content, or just a genuine conversation, this podcast will be sure to help you on your journey of becoming happier and healthier! Join Jeanine to hear a candid conversation on topics from her personal experiences, dating, faith, health, trending topics, and so much more! New episodes every single Tuesday! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/happyandhealthy/support
Podcast website

