Some weeks, we have so much to say... and other weeks, we honestly don't know where to start. 🤍 This episode is one of those conversations where we just hit record and got real. We open up about feeling stuck, uninspired, and honestly just a little "off." Between law school starting back up, parenting, work, comparison, and the pressure to always be "on," we wanted to share what we're actually walking through instead of pretending everything is perfect.



We talk about why chasing constant highs leaves us empty, how social media can distort reality, and the importance of checking in with ourselves mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We also share some of the small habits we're trying to build—putting our phones away before bed, reading more, spending intentional time with God, prioritizing community, and remembering that faithfulness often looks a lot more ordinary than exciting.



If you've been feeling numb, discouraged, or like you're just going through the motions lately, we hope this episode reminds you that you're not alone. Sometimes the next right step isn't a huge life change—it's simply choosing faithfulness in the small things and trusting God in every season.



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In This Episode

2:55 – Why We've Been Feeling So Stuck

6:00 – The Pressure Behind Social Media & Content Creation

8:30 – Chasing Highs vs. Learning to Be Content

12:20 – Auditing Your Mental, Physical, Emotional & Spiritual Health

17:30 – Breaking Bad Habits & Building Better Routines

22:00 – Small Changes That Actually Make a Difference

27:00 – Loneliness, Community & Emotional Health

31:00 – Comparison, Contentment & Social Media

38:25 – Our Spiritual Reset & Final Encouragement



Thanks to Our Sponsors



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