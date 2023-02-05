Hosted by Jeanine Amapola, a Texas-born YouTuber, speaker, and influencer whose authentic and positive content has captivated over 2.6 million followers across ... More
Available Episodes
Why Can't I Stop Sinning ft. Jonathan Pokluda
Jonathan and Jeanine sit down to speak about why we do what we do. In other words, why we return to our habits and how to create new healthier ones.
4/25/2023
42:18
5 Things I'm Learning - Gossip, People Pleasing, Selfishness, and Being Judgmental
Jeanine has been self-aware and has been reflecting. Watch and/or listen to see what she has learned about herself!
4/18/2023
1:01:54
Fighting the Bad Stigma of Waiting Until Marriage ft. Mikey Planeta
Mikey Planeta and Jeanine Amapola talk about the backlash that those who are waiting until marriage receives, and the why's behind the waiting decision. Shop Merch here: https://jeanineamapola.com/collections/happy-healthy
4/11/2023
1:05:20
How to Know if You've Found the One. Marriage advice with Chelsea and Nick Hurst
4/4/2023
49:26
Answering Your Questions About My Relationship, Habits, Healing, Singleness, and More!
Hosted by Jeanine Amapola, a Texas-born YouTuber, speaker, and influencer whose authentic and positive content has captivated over 2.6 million followers across all her platforms. Whether you’re searching for advice, Christian content, or just a genuine conversation, this podcast will be sure to help you on your journey of becoming happier and healthier! Join Jeanine to hear a candid conversation on topics from her personal experiences, dating, faith, health, trending topics, and so much more! New episodes every single Tuesday!
