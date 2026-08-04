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306 episodes
Answering Your Most Personal Questions: S*x After a Baby, In-Law Boundaries & Zyn08/04/2026 | 47 mins.You guys asked some tough questions and...we answered.
We talk about criticism we've received online that actually helped us grow, our thoughts on nicotine pouches (Zyn), and why we believe anything that controls us deserves an honest look. We also share vulnerable moments from our marriage, including decisions we regret, lessons we've learned, and how God has faithfully met us through every season.
We dive into navigating family boundaries after marriage, handling conflict with grace instead of pride, and why protecting your marriage while still honoring your family is so important. We also have an honest conversation about how having a baby changes marriage, intimacy, and priorities—and the practical ways we've tried to keep our relationship healthy while raising Duke.
Our hope is that this episode encourages you to pursue humility, healthy communication, and to remember that God can bring healing, growth, and joy even through uncomfortable conversations.
‼️Check out my collab with Ponyflo‼️
Visit https: ponyflohats.com and use code JEANINE for 15% off!!
In This Episode
04:03 Answering Your Toughest Questions
04:52 Online Criticism That Was Actually True
06:32 Is Zyn a Red Flag in Dating?
15:36 Living in Your Spouse's Shadow
19:18 Our Biggest Marriage Regrets
25:24 Setting Boundaries with In-Laws
36:44 Marriage After Having a Baby
40:00 How to Keep Your Marriage Strong After Kids
Thanks to Our Sponsors
BetterHelp: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit Betterhelp.com/HappyHealthy to get 10% off your first month.
Grand Canyon University: Visit GCU.edu to learn more.
Absorption Company: Visit absorbmore.com and use code HEALTHY for 30% off your first order.
Osea: Visit oseamalibu.com and use code HEALTHY for 10% off your first order.
Wayfair: Every style. Every Place. Wayfair.com
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- What does it actually mean to be faithful to God—especially when you’re waiting, discouraged, or life isn’t going according to plan?
In this episode of our Fruit of the Spirit series, we’re talking about faithfulness and what the Bible teaches about trusting God in every season. We’ll unpack God’s faithfulness, how to stay consistent in your Christian faith when your feelings change, and why being faithful in the small things matters more than we realize.
If you’ve been struggling to trust God, waiting for an answered prayer, or wanting to grow deeper in your relationship with Jesus, this episode will encourage you to keep showing up, keep obeying, and remember that God is faithful—even when you can’t see what He’s doing yet.
Scriptures: Galatians 5:22–23, Lamentations 3:22–23, 2 Timothy 2:13, Romans 4:20–21, Daniel 6:10, Luke 16:10, Matthew 25:21, Galatians 6:9
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- Some weeks, we have so much to say... and other weeks, we honestly don't know where to start. 🤍 This episode is one of those conversations where we just hit record and got real. We open up about feeling stuck, uninspired, and honestly just a little "off." Between law school starting back up, parenting, work, comparison, and the pressure to always be "on," we wanted to share what we're actually walking through instead of pretending everything is perfect.
We talk about why chasing constant highs leaves us empty, how social media can distort reality, and the importance of checking in with ourselves mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We also share some of the small habits we're trying to build—putting our phones away before bed, reading more, spending intentional time with God, prioritizing community, and remembering that faithfulness often looks a lot more ordinary than exciting.
If you've been feeling numb, discouraged, or like you're just going through the motions lately, we hope this episode reminds you that you're not alone. Sometimes the next right step isn't a huge life change—it's simply choosing faithfulness in the small things and trusting God in every season.
‼️Check out my collab with Ponyflo‼️
Visit https: ponyflohats.com and use code JEANINE for 15% off!!
In This Episode
2:55 – Why We've Been Feeling So Stuck
6:00 – The Pressure Behind Social Media & Content Creation
8:30 – Chasing Highs vs. Learning to Be Content
12:20 – Auditing Your Mental, Physical, Emotional & Spiritual Health
17:30 – Breaking Bad Habits & Building Better Routines
22:00 – Small Changes That Actually Make a Difference
27:00 – Loneliness, Community & Emotional Health
31:00 – Comparison, Contentment & Social Media
38:25 – Our Spiritual Reset & Final Encouragement
Thanks to Our Sponsors
Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
Grand Canyon University: Visit GCU.edu to learn more.
Christian Healthcare Ministries: Visit chministries.org to learn more.
If you’d like to partner with Jeanine as a sponsor for the Happy & Healthy podcast, fill out our Advertise With Us form!
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What Society Gets Wrong About Being “Good”... | Fruit of the Spirit Series: GOODNESS07/24/2026 | 26 mins.Welcome back to our Fruit of the Spirit series! 🌿
Today we're talking about goodness—one of the most misunderstood qualities in the Christian life. Our culture often tells us that being a "good person" means being nice, avoiding major mistakes, or simply being better than those around us. But the Bible paints a much deeper picture.
In this episode, we explore what it truly means that God is good, why He alone is the standard of goodness, and how the Holy Spirit produces genuine goodness in the lives of believers. We'll look at how goodness is more than moral behavior—it's holiness in action, flowing from a transformed heart that desires to reflect Christ and bless others.
We'll also unpack the difference between being nice and being good, why goodness sometimes requires speaking difficult truth in love, and how spending time with Jesus transforms our hearts to look more like His.
If you've ever wondered what biblical goodness really looks like—or if you've struggled to reconcile God's goodness with the brokenness of our world—this episode is for you.
Why only God is truly good (Luke 18:19)
What God's goodness tells us about His character
Why God's plans are always good—even in suffering
The goodness of God throughout creation and Scripture
Why evil exists if God is good
What the Fruit of the Spirit means by "goodness"
The Greek word agathosune and why it matters
The difference between being nice and being good
Practical ways to grow in goodness through the Holy Spirit
A challenge to reflect God's goodness in everyday life
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- Relationships are struggling more than ever, and I honestly believe a lot of what culture tells us about love and marriage is leading us in the wrong direction. In this episode, I'm sharing some of the biggest reasons I think relationships fail today—from comparing ourselves to social media, to expecting marriage to fulfill us, to letting outside voices influence our relationships more than God's Word.
I also talk about what the Bible says about marriage, why prayer and community matter so much, how comparison steals joy, and practical ways to build a marriage that actually lasts. Whether you're single, dating, engaged, or married, my hope is that this conversation encourages you to pursue God's design for relationships over the world's.
‼️Check out my collab with Ponyflo! Visit https://www.ponyflohats.com/jeaninexponyflo and use code JEANINE for 15% off your purchase.‼️
In this Episode
03:00 God's Original Design for Relationships05:00 Why Comparing Your Marriage Is Dangerous13:30 Why Modern Relationships Don't Last18:30 Marriage Won't Complete You24:00 Fighting for Your Marriage Instead of Each Other27:00 The Importance of Godly Community & Wise Counsel36:00 Why Your Spouse Must Come Before Your Kids41:00 The Power of Praying Together as a Couple46:00 Final Marriage Advice & Encouragement
Thanks to Our Sponsors
Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
Casper: Visit casper.com to save 20% off the mattress you deserve.
Grand Canyon University: Visit GCU.edu to learn more.
Christian Healthcare Ministries: Visit chministries.org to learn more.
Shopify: Start your business today with the industry’s best business partner, Shopify.
The Wonder Project: Subscriber support makes more great content like I Gotta Ask with Annie F. Downs possible. The Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is available in the U.S. for $8.99/month or $89.99/year after a 7-day free trial.Visit tinyurl.com/HAHIGottaAsk to learn more!
If you’d like to partner with Jeanine as a sponsor for the Happy & Healthy podcast, fill out our Advertise With Us form!
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About Happy & Healthy with Jeanine Amapola Ward
Hosted by Jeanine Amapola, a Texas-born YouTuber, speaker, author, and influencer whose authentic and positive content has captivated over 2.7 million followers across all her platforms. Whether you’re searching for advice, Christian content, a friend, or just a genuine conversation, this podcast will be sure to help you on your journey of becoming happier and healthier! Join Jeanine to hear a candid conversation on topics from her personal experiences, dating, faith, health, trending topics, and so much more! New episodes every single Tuesday!Podcast website
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