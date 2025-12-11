Discover Your Potential Podcast

A life that inspired millions with guest Steve Sims, this episode is sponsored by Squarespace
In this special episode of Discover Your Potential, we honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Steve Sims — the man once called The Real Life Wizard of Oz.
Steve was a visionary entrepreneur, author, and speaker who inspired countless people to dream bigger and take bold action. From organizing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for clients to teaching others how to make the impossible possible, his fearless approach to life changed how we think about success, authenticity, and connection.
Through stories, reflections, and heartfelt memories, we celebrate the wisdom Steve shared with the world — reminding us all to live courageously, create fearlessly, and leave a legacy of impact.
🔗 Learn more about Steve Sims:• Website: https://www.stevedsims.com• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevedsims• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevedsims• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SteveDSimsOfficial
