Discover Your Potential Podcast

  • The Power of Visual Storytelling with Cameron Garrity sponsored by Squarespace
    🎙 Discover Your Potential – Episode with Cameron GarrityIn this inspiring episode, we sit down with Cameron Garrity, a multi-disciplinary creative known for his work as a puppeteer, designer, filmmaker, and co-host of the Puppet Tears Podcast. Cameron shares the story of his long-running creative partnership with Adam Kreutinger, how their Puppet Tears Podcast grew into a beloved resource for puppeteers worldwide, and how Adam’s puppet-building work is now being featured in art galleries. We also explore Cameron’s award-winning work in the 48 Hour Film Project, including his team's 2025 Best Film in Buffalo, Something There, which is headed to Filmapalooza 2026. As a graphic designer and illustrator, Cameron talks about the value of working in-house at nonprofits, the importance of nourishing side projects, and why visual storytelling is essential for inspiring others and advancing creative goals. If you are a creator, educator, artist, or storyteller, this episode is filled with wisdom on collaboration, craft, and finding your unique voice. 🔗 Website: https://www.camerongarrity.com🔗 Puppet Tears Podcast: https://puppettears.com🔗 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/camerongarrity🔗 “Something There” (48HFP): https://www.48hourfilm.com🔗 Adam Kreutinger: https://www.adamkreutinger.com #CameronGarrity #DiscoverYourPotential #PuppetTears #Puppetry #VisualStorytelling #CreativeJourney #Illustration #GraphicDesign #48HFP #Filmapalooza #CreativePartnership #ArtistsOnYouTube #Inspiration #Storytellers Connect with Cameron GarrityHashtags
  • Mind Matters: Special guest Rex Sikes
    Mind Matters: Featuring Rex Sikes on Discover Your Potential In this powerful episode of Discover Your Potential, we sit down with mindset expert, author, speaker, and transformational coach Rex Sikes to explore how your thoughts shape your reality. Rex has spent over 40 years teaching people worldwide how to break limiting patterns, rewire their minds, and create a life filled with purpose, joy, and possibility. Rex shares the science and strategies behind mental reconditioning, emotional mastery, and the daily practices that help people shift from frustration to fulfillment. Whether you are navigating stress, wanting to improve your mindset, or ready to unlock your true potential, this episode is a guide to transforming the way you think and live. We dive into:• How your beliefs and inner dialogue influence every outcome• Daily mental exercises that boost confidence and clarity• The power of gratitude, focus, and consistency• Why mindset is the foundation of lasting change• How to take control of your thinking and reshape your future Rex’s insights are simple, actionable, and life changing.If you want to strengthen your mind, elevate your perspective, and reveal your inner power, this conversation is for you. Website: https://www.rexsikes.comBook: https://www.rexsikes.com/booksFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/rexsikesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/rex_sikesYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RexSikes #DiscoverYourPotential #MindMatters #RexSikes #MindsetCoach #MentalFitness #PersonalGrowth #SelfImprovement #PositiveThinking #TransformYourLife #Inspiration #PodcastInterview
  • Rising Above Limits with Jose Flores
    Sponsored by Squarespace: Check out squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you're ready to launch use offer code: DYP to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain. In this inspiring episode of Discover Your Potential, we sit down with Jose Flores, a world renowned motivational speaker, bestselling author, and mindset disruptor who has dedicated his life to helping people push past excuses and rise above their limitations. Diagnosed at a young age with a neuromuscular condition that affects his mobility, Jose refused to let adversity define his future. Instead, he transformed his challenges into fuel for greatness. Today, he travels the world teaching audiences how to cultivate mental toughness, activate purpose, and unlock the power of a resilient mindset. In this conversation, Jose shares• how mindset shapes momentum• why adversity can become your greatest advantage• what it means to lead with purpose instead of limitation• practical steps to build confidence and self-belief• how to rise above circumstances and create your own path forward This is an episode for anyone facing obstacles, self doubt, or a desire to step into the best version of themselves. Jose’s story reminds us all that our potential becomes limitless when we choose courage over fear. Website: https://joseinspires.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/joseinspiresFacebook: https://facebook.com/JoseInspiresYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoseInspiresLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseinspiresBooks: https://joseinspires.com/books #JoseFlores #JoseInspires #DiscoverYourPotential #RisingAboveLimits #MotivationalSpeaker #Inspiration #MindsetShift #MindsetMatters #OvercomingAdversity #ResilientMindset #PurposeDriven #LimitlessPotential #SuccessMindset #StrengthInStruggle #PersonalGrowth #NeverGiveUp #RiseAbove #Empowerment #DisabilityAdvocacy #InspiringStories #PodcastInterview #SquarespacePartner #SquarespaceSponsor
  • Discovering Your Inner Message with Dr. Yasmine Saad
    In this powerful episode of Discover Your Potential, we sit down with Dr. Yasmine Saad, an international best selling author and top-rated NYC clinical psychologist known for helping people transform their lives in just one session. Dr. Saad shares how shifting your internal narrative can unlock clarity, balance, and a deeper sense of well-being. As the founder of Madison Park Psychological Services, one of NYC’s premier therapy and assessment groups, she has led a multicultural team dedicated to honoring each patient’s unique values, identities, and communication styles. Her work blends eastern and western healing perspectives, making her one of today’s most sought-after voices in psychology. We explore her bestselling collaborations with Les Brown, her message of inner alignment, and the tools she uses to help people around the world discover the truth within themselves. Dr. Saad has appeared on major media networks including Good Day NY, NBCLX, Fox News, HuffPost, Thrive Global, and many more. She has also shared stages with icons like Bob Proctor, Brian Tracy, Joe Vitale, and Denis Waitley. If you are searching for personal clarity, emotional balance, or a way to reconnect with your own inner message, this conversation will inspire a meaningful shift. Learn more about Dr. Saad:Website: https://www.dryasminesaad.comMadison Park Psychological Services: https://madisonparkpsych.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.yasminesaadLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yasminesaadphd #DiscoverYourPotential #YasmineSaad #DrYasmineSaad #MentalHealth #InnerHealing #EmotionalWellbeing #MindsetShift #Inspiration #PersonalGrowth #LesBrown #PsychologyPodcast #WellnessJourney #PodcastInterview
  • A life that inspired millions with guest Steve Sims, this episode is sponsored by Squarespace
    This episode of Discover Your Potential has been sponsored by Squarespace. Build your brand, grow your business, and share your story with a stunning website from Squarespace — where great ideas come to life. In this special episode of Discover Your Potential, we honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Steve Sims — the man once called The Real Life Wizard of Oz. Steve was a visionary entrepreneur, author, and speaker who inspired countless people to dream bigger and take bold action. From organizing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for clients to teaching others how to make the impossible possible, his fearless approach to life changed how we think about success, authenticity, and connection. Through stories, reflections, and heartfelt memories, we celebrate the wisdom Steve shared with the world — reminding us all to live courageously, create fearlessly, and leave a legacy of impact. 🔗 Learn more about Steve Sims:• Website: https://www.stevedsims.com• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevedsims• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevedsims• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SteveDSimsOfficial Discover Your Potential, hosted by Dan Gilman and Anna Devere, brings you powerful conversations with world-class thinkers, creators, and leaders who inspire transformation, courage, and purpose. #DiscoverYourPotential, #SteveSims, #TheRealLifeWizardOfOz, #Legacy, #Motivation, #Entrepreneurship, #InMemory, #Inspiration, #LiveBoldly, #MakeItHappen, #DanGilman, #AnnaDevere, #Squarespace, #SponsoredBySquarespace 💫 Episode Title: Living Boldly: The Legacy of Steve Sims🎧 About the Show🔖 #Hashtags
About Discover Your Potential Podcast

Discover Your Potential inspires hope and fuels curiosity with human centric stories about technology, innovation and motivation.
