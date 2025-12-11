Discover Your Potential Podcast

Rising Above Limits with Jose Flores

In this inspiring episode of Discover Your Potential, we sit down with Jose Flores, a world renowned motivational speaker, bestselling author, and mindset disruptor who has dedicated his life to helping people push past excuses and rise above their limitations. Diagnosed at a young age with a neuromuscular condition that affects his mobility, Jose refused to let adversity define his future. Instead, he transformed his challenges into fuel for greatness. Today, he travels the world teaching audiences how to cultivate mental toughness, activate purpose, and unlock the power of a resilient mindset. In this conversation, Jose shares• how mindset shapes momentum• why adversity can become your greatest advantage• what it means to lead with purpose instead of limitation• practical steps to build confidence and self-belief• how to rise above circumstances and create your own path forward This is an episode for anyone facing obstacles, self doubt, or a desire to step into the best version of themselves. Jose's story reminds us all that our potential becomes limitless when we choose courage over fear. Website: https://joseinspires.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/joseinspiresFacebook: https://facebook.com/JoseInspiresYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoseInspiresLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseinspiresBooks: https://joseinspires.com/books #JoseFlores #JoseInspires #DiscoverYourPotential #RisingAboveLimits #MotivationalSpeaker #Inspiration #MindsetShift #MindsetMatters #OvercomingAdversity #ResilientMindset #PurposeDriven #LimitlessPotential #SuccessMindset #StrengthInStruggle #PersonalGrowth #NeverGiveUp #RiseAbove #Empowerment #DisabilityAdvocacy #InspiringStories #PodcastInterview #SquarespacePartner #SquarespaceSponsor