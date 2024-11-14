The Fight for Female podcast is made possible by Fight Club—the generous listeners who faithfully support this content every month. Learn more and join Fight Club here: https://3szn.short.gy/FFF___________________________________________Join Lisa Bevere as she delves into the sensitive topic of divorce. She challenges the common misconceptions and societal pressures that often lead to hasty decisions. Discover the biblical perspective on marriage and divorce, and learn how to navigate difficult seasons in your relationship.In this thought-provoking episode, Lisa shares personal experiences and insights to help you build a stronger, more fulfilling marriage.___________________________________________If you want to join a larger conversation about embracing the truth of your God-given identity, we invite you to read The Fight for Female.Get the book: https://shorturl.at/cBaRK
45:29
How to Discern Evil Spirits In Your Home
Are you aware of the spiritual battles happening around your family? In this episode, Lisa and Christian Bevere discuss the vital topic of spiritual discernment. You'll discover how to recognize when your family is under spiritual attack and learn practical ways to protect your home.
40:47
What Christians Get Wrong About the 2024 Election
With the 2024 election fast approaching, our nation stands at a crossroads—revival or ruin.As Christians, our allegiance should be to Christ, not a political label. What does it look like to vote biblically in a polarized nation? In this episode, we're discussing how to approach this election with a Kingdom mindset and rise above divisive behavior.Join us as we navigate how to approach the election with wisdom, grace, and faith!
29:39
My Sex Advice (As a 60 Year Old Woman)
Let's talk about sex! In this episode, Lisa Bevere, as a woman in her 60's, shares her advice on how to have a healthy, God-centered view of sex. With so many wrong ideas out there, it's time to break free from shame and discover how to improve your sex life by understanding God's true purpose for it. Whether you're single, married, or in between, this conversation will give you practical advice and the confidence to approach sex in a way that honors your body and relationships. Don't miss this honest and encouraging talk about what sex should really look like as a daughter of God!
40:24
How the Devil Tries to Steal Your Sleep
Is God speaking to you through your dreams?In this episode, Lisa and Christian Bevere share powerful stories and biblical truths for understanding how God communicates with us in our sleep. Tune in to discover how dreams can communicate God's guidance, warnings, and even revelations.
Women are under attack. Culture has sexualized what it means to be a female while much of the church has silenced the voice of its daughters. The Fight for Female podcast with Lisa Bevere features meaningful conversations to help you engage in this cultural moment, recover your voice and take back your feminine power. We invite you to subscribe and join an army of women reclaiming their identity!