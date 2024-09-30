Christian Olympian Opens Up To Lecrae About Olympics
Lecrae sits down with 2x Olympic medalist Daniel Roberts to talk about his journey from a young athlete to a professional track and field star. He discusses the importance of faith, hard work, and perseverance in overcoming obstacles, including injuries and self-doubt.
They also explore the financial realities of being a professional track and field athlete and the challenges of balancing training with personal life.
Let's go to the Deep End!
1:00:37
Ex-OnlyFans Model Gets Brutally Honest With Lecrae
Nala Ray is on the Deep End today! We're diving deep into the dark side of OnlyFans, what made Nala start p*rn in the first place, and she even reveals something painful that she's never said online...
This is the definition of a redemption story! 🙏🏽
Let's go to the Deep End 🏊🏽♂️
1:01:14
This Will Change Your Mind About Same-Sex Attraction Forever
I sat down with David Bennett, a man who went from being an atheist and gay activist to finding God. David is now a scholar, a teacher at Oxford University, and an author. We discussed the real struggles of reconciling faith and sexuality, and how God's grace can change a life.
This isn't any surface-level convo. We went deep, real deep.
1:21:40
Two Christians Debate Trump vs Kamala
In this episode of "The Deep End," I sit down with political strategist Justin Giboney and Atlanta city council member Cory Ruth to discuss the upcoming presidential election. We unpack why it’s crucial for Christians to get involved in the voting process and explore the real challenges we face as faith-based voters. We touch on tough topics like abortion, the January 6th incident, candidate character, and how polarized our political conversations have become.
So if you're ready for a real, honest discussion that pushes beyond the surface, let’s go to the Deep End!
1:46:18
I Asked B-Simone About Her Spiritual Journey (…then this happened)
We got my dog B. Simone on the Deep End today!
You may be familiar with B. Simone through her Youtube or Wild N' Out. But, you probably aren't familiar with her new walk with Christ.
This may be my favorite podcast yet.
Let's go to the deep end!
Life is hard and things are going to fall apart at some point or another –especially when you’ve experienced trauma in your life. But the problem is that most Christians can’t be seen to have moments when they lose control or even struggle.
By being honest with the challenges he’s faced, Lecrae is going to dive into the hard things no one else will face and talk about what life looks like when you go off the deep end. This show is not for perfect people or people who’ve never made mistakes. This show is for the rest of us who are just trying to pick up the pieces and find a way forward with vulnerability and honesty.