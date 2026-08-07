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Breakpoint

Colson Center
ChristianityNews
Breakpoint
Latest episode

2772 episodes

  • Breakpoint

    Abdu Murray and the Descent of Humanity

    08/07/2026 | 4 mins.
    What are we telling humans about themselves, and why has the definition changed in this civilizational moment? 
    __________
    To get access to every talk from this year's Colson Center National Conference, visit colsoncenter.org/august.
  • Breakpoint

    "Nixonmaxxing" as a Gateway to Christ

    08/06/2026 | 4 mins.
    After working as Nixon's "hatchet man," Chuck Colson was transformed through Christ while in prison. 
    __________
    Download the Colson Educators app today on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
  • Breakpoint

    Socialist Bodegas

    08/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    Mayor Mamdani's plan for city-run grocery stores versus the American citizen.
    __________
    Start Truth Rising: The Study for free today at colsoncenter.org/study.
  • Breakpoint

    Happy 50th, Prison Fellowship

    08/04/2026 | 5 mins.
    Fifty years ago, Chuck Colson founded an organization that has changed the lives of millions of men and women across the globe. 
    __________
    Join Abdu Murray, Gretchen Huizinga, and John Lennox (virtually) as they help us explore how Christians can live out our God-given humanity in an increasingly AI-driven world. Register at greatlakessymposium.org.
  • Breakpoint

    A Call to Wisdom in the Tempest of Living

    08/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    We need the wisdom of when to speak, how to speak, and why to speak.
    _________
    For more resources visit breakpoint.org.
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About Breakpoint
Join John Stonestreet for a daily dose of sanity—applying a Christian worldview to culture, politics, movies, and more. And be a part of God's work restoring all things.
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