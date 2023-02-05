Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Colson Center
Join John Stonestreet for a daily dose of sanity—applying a Christian worldview to culture, politics, movies, and more. And be a part of God's work restoring al... More
  • “Technoshamanism”: Why a Post-Christian Future Is Still Religious
    In the history of the world, the wholesale rejection of the supernatural is a quirk of Western secularism. 
    5/4/2023
    5:02
  • Massachusetts Town Discriminates Against 7-Person Unions
    However many numbers trendy marriage laws allow in, God’s simple union plan of one man and one woman to create life really works. 
    5/3/2023
    1:04
  • The Stubborn Facts About Saving Sex: Doing Things God’s Way Works
    Multiple studies confirm the “try before you buy” plan fails marriages. 
    5/3/2023
    5:49
  • Athanasius and the New Testament Canon
    On this day of May 2 in 373, Athanasius of Alexandria died in the city where he served as bishop.
    5/2/2023
    1:04
  • Doctor-Assisted Suicide for Anorexia?
    The value of every human life is inherent, not determined by what we can do or how we feel.
    5/2/2023
    5:05

About Breakpoint

Join John Stonestreet for a daily dose of sanity—applying a Christian worldview to culture, politics, movies, and more. And be a part of God's work restoring all things.
