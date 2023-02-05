Breakpoint
Join John Stonestreet for a daily dose of sanity—applying a Christian worldview to culture, politics, movies, and more. And be a part of God's work restoring all things.
Join John Stonestreet for a daily dose of sanity—applying a Christian worldview to culture, politics, movies, and more. And be a part of God's work restoring al... More
“Technoshamanism”: Why a Post-Christian Future Is Still Religious
In the history of the world, the wholesale rejection of the supernatural is a quirk of Western secularism.
Massachusetts Town Discriminates Against 7-Person Unions
However many numbers trendy marriage laws allow in, God’s simple union plan of one man and one woman to create life really works.
The Stubborn Facts About Saving Sex: Doing Things God’s Way Works
Multiple studies confirm the “try before you buy” plan fails marriages.
Athanasius and the New Testament Canon
On this day of May 2 in 373, Athanasius of Alexandria died in the city where he served as bishop.
Doctor-Assisted Suicide for Anorexia?
The value of every human life is inherent, not determined by what we can do or how we feel.
Podcast website
