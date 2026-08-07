What Next | Daily News and Analysis

If you feel compelled to comment on a famous woman’s body, a good rule of thumb to remember is “don’t.” But to avoid feeling complicit or like we’re normalizing something we know to be harmful, there are discussions to be had—amongst ourselves at least. Is that any better?



Guest: Scaachi Koul, Slate senior writer



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Podcast production by Rob Gunther, Evan Campbell, Madeline Thames-Ducharme and Patrick Fort.



Paige Osburn is the senior supervising producer of What Next and What Next TBD.

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