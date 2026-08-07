What Next: TBD | Tech, power, and the future

Why are kids getting faster? Is it the shoes? Also, running the Boston Marathon is obviously a huge accomplishment, but if you ran the 2013 Boston Marathon, you should lead with that and not save it for an interview years after you meet someone.



Guest: Rob Gunther, producer for Slate’s What Next.



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Podcast production by Rob Gunther, Evan Campbell, Madeline Thames-Ducharme and Patrick Fort.



Paige Osburn is the senior supervising producer of What Next and What Next TBD.

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