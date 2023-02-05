What Next: TBD | Tech, power, and the future

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augment... More
Is Your Uber Drivers' Pay Rigged?
Two gig workers standing side-by-side can be offered the very same job and get offered two different wages. Set by an algorithm and based on calculations that are never explained to the workers themselves, this unequal pay for equal work is already subject to lawsuits that call it a form of price fixing and wage discrimination, but the tech is being tested in other industries.
Guests: Veena Dubal, law professor at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco
Sergio Avedian, senior contributor at The Rideshare Guy
4/30/2023
24:42
Stephen King Is Just as Confused About Blue Checks as You Are
Twitter’s “blue check” verification went from something you applied for, to something you could pay for, to something you had to pay for…to something that many celebrities wouldn’t even accept for free. Master of horror Stephen King told us he wouldn’t pay for a blue check, but he’s not going to fight it either—he just doesn’t really understand what’s going on. Does anyone at Twitter understand?
Guests:
Alex Heath, deputy editor of The Verge
Jon Favreau, co-founder of Crooked Media, speechwriter for President Barack Obama
Stephen King, author
4/28/2023
33:06
"Crap Apps": Why Weather Apps Suck
Weather apps can be frustrating. And with how much we rely on them to know if we should wear pants or shorts, they'll still leave you in the rain. But as the climate gets wilder, the questions of how to tell people what they need to know—and quickly—can be an issue of life or death.
Guest: Charlie Warzel, staff writer at the Atlantic
Daniel Swain, UCLA climate scientist
Host: Lizzie O'Leary
4/23/2023
24:22
Will A.I. Close Off the Internet?
Reddit announced it will start charging companies to use its huge, ever-growing trove of text to train A.I. chatbots. It’s another expense for the fledgling tech and another knock against the “open internet” ideals that Reddit once embodied.
Guest: Mike Isaac, tech reporter for the New York Times.
4/21/2023
25:27
Will Banning Social Media Help Kids?
A new law in Utah that goes into effect next year states that anyone under 18 needs parental permission to use social media. Is it a necessary step to protect children from harms associated with social media, or are we blunting a tool of expression for the youth?
Guest: Dr. Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer at American Psychological Association
Host: Lizzie O’Leary
About What Next: TBD | Tech, power, and the future
