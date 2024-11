Robert Kennedy Jr. Revealed What Is Missing in Public Health Messaging

In a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he expected that the Trump administration would recommend against putting fluoride in drinking water, which was met with public outrage and confusion. The economist Emily Oster argues the public deserves more nuanced analysis and explanation on public health issues like fluoridation to build trust. Public health is complex, she says, but experts need to believe that the public can understand the context in which decisions are made — and explain that context accordingly. "I think that the right way to move forward is with nuance," Oster explains. "That is how we will get to a greater good overall."