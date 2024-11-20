The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

Lawrence: Trump is asking the Republican Senate to confirm worst Cabinet nominees in history

Tonight on The Last Word: Senators call on the House to release the Matt Gaetz ethics report. Also, the ACLU sues for information on Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. Plus, President Biden allows Ukraine to use U.S. missiles inside Russia. And The New Yorker’s post-election analysis considers the “ambience of information” in the new media landscape. Rep. Steve Cohen, Mae Ngai, Amb. Michael McFaul, and Nathan Heller join Lawrence O’Donnell.