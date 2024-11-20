The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

Lawrence: Matt Gaetz cannot possibly survive a Senate confirmation hearing
Tonight on The Last Word: The attorney for witnesses in the Matt Gaetz investigation discusses testimony given to the House Ethics Committee. Also, Democrats urge the House Ethics Committee to release the Gaetz report. Plus, Clare Malone joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the media’s challenge covering the second Trump term. Joel Leppard and Andrew Weissmann also join Lawrence O’Donnell.
--------
42:18
Lawrence: Trump is asking the Republican Senate to confirm worst Cabinet nominees in history
Tonight on The Last Word: Senators call on the House to release the Matt Gaetz ethics report. Also, the ACLU sues for information on Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. Plus, President Biden allows Ukraine to use U.S. missiles inside Russia. And The New Yorker’s post-election analysis considers the “ambience of information” in the new media landscape. Rep. Steve Cohen, Mae Ngai, Amb. Michael McFaul, and Nathan Heller join Lawrence O’Donnell.
--------
34:49
Snyder: Trump’s candidates constitute attempt to wreck American government
Tonight on The Last Word: Donald Trump picks loyalists for his cabinet. Also, social media and podcasts have siloed how Americans consume news. Plus, The New York Times reports the Russian government is targeting “child-free lifestyles.” The Onion wins the auction to take control of Alex Jones’ Infowars assets. And Democrats make history in the House despite losing control. Timothy Snyder, Will Bunch, Tom Nichols, Gary Shteyngart, Christopher Mattei, Rep.-elect Kelly Morrison, and Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum join Ali Velshi.
--------
42:12
Secy. Buttigieg has a name for Biden’s infrastructure accomplishments: ‘The Big Deal’
Tonight on The Last Word: Donald Trump picks RFK Jr. to be the Health and Human Services secretary. Also, President Biden’s infrastructure wins are just getting started. And Senate Democrats call for the release of the Matt Gaetz ethics report. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar join Lawrence O’Donnell.
--------
42:52
Lawrence: Trump humiliates Elon Musk by telling House GOP, ‘Elon won’t go home.’
Tonight on The Last Word: Donald Trump’s team is reportedly growing tired of Elon Musk. Also, GOP lawmakers express confusion over Trump’s defense secretary selection. And Jack Smith and his team plan to resign before Trump’s inauguration. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Adam Smith, and Andrew Weissmann join Lawrence O’Donnell.
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of ‘The West Wing,’ Lawrence O’Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. Join him every weeknight.