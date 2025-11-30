Why Leaders Fail — And How to Fix It | Michael Dillard x The MiddleGround Mic

Burnout is breaking teams, and fake "self-care" isn't saving them.In this powerful episode of The MiddleGround Mic, host Joe Steagall sits down with Michael Dillard — global leadership speaker, retired U.S. diplomat, Army veteran, and author of Accidental Success and Build Generational Wealth.They unpack what real leadership looks like in 2025: how to stop burnout before it starts, build teams that trust you, and connect financial confidence with performance. Dillard's L.E.A.D. with Impact™ framework (Listen, Empower, Adapt, Develop) isn't theory — it's field-tested inside organizations and families alike.💡 In This Episode:How to lead without burning out yourself or your teamWhy money stress destroys leadership confidenceWhat Michael learned as a U.S. diplomat leading global teamsPractical ways to rebuild trust and focus after chaosThe #1 move that makes your leadership stick long term