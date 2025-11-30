2026 Michigan Governor Candidate Chris Swanson: Full Unfiltered Interview
2026 Michigan Governor Candidate Chris Swanson: Full Unfiltered Interview

Watch the Video interview on Rumble: https://tmgm.short.gy/El4jfx

In this full, unfiltered interview, Joe sits down with Sheriff Chris Swanson – 2026 Michigan Governor Candidate – to talk about protests, mental health, crime, and the future of Michigan.

This isn't a 30–second soundbite or a chopped-up clip. It's a real conversation about what happens when everything can go wrong in seconds, and what leadership looks like when the whole world is watching.

In this episode, we cover: 
🕊️ 2020 Protests in Genesee County – how thousands marched, and nobody got hurt, nobody got arrested 
🧠 Mental Health & Crisis Response – separating crisis from weapons, recognizing people in crisis, and saving lives before tragedy 
🚔 Community Policing & Trust – what it looks like when law enforcement actually works with the community instead of against it 
🏛️ Why He's Running for Governor in 2026 – what Chris Swanson believes is broken in Michigan and what he wants to fix 
💬 Leadership, Faith & Hope – how to keep showing up when things are tense, political, and deeply personal

If you care about Michigan's future, public safety, mental health, or how leaders handle real-world crisis, this is an interview you'll want to hear from start to finish.
Alison Sher on “The Contagion” — America’s Cultural Breakdown Explained
Alison Sher on "The Contagion" — America's Cultural Breakdown Explained

👉Episode Youtube: https://tmgm.short.gy/rLJZ59
👉Full Episode Spotify: https://tmgm.short.gy/GirEzG

In this thought-provoking episode of The MiddleGround Mic, host Joe Steagall sits down with Alison Sher, author of The Contagion, to unpack how cultural conflict spreads through modern society — infecting our politics, communities, and even our sense of American identity.

Together, they explore the deep relationship between culture wars and physical wars, revealing how conversion mentalities, viral ideologies, and media echo chambers can destabilize a nation from within. From The Contagion's insights on societal "infection" to the need for renewed dialogue and tolerance, this episode challenges us to see how awareness, empathy, and American values can serve as the antidote.

🧠 Watch through the full conversation — it's not Left or Right, it's about survival, unity, and understanding before it's too late.

Timestamps / Chapters (YouTube Format) 
00:00 Introduction to Social Contagion and Viral Ideologies 
00:12 Matriarchal Origins and Societal Structures 
03:48 Alison Sher and The Contagion: How Ideas Spread Like Viruses 
07:25 The Conversion Mentality and Its Dangers 
11:42 American Values in a Divided Nation 
16:03 Cultural Conflicts as the Prelude to War 
20:10 The Media's Role in Accelerating Contagion 
25:36 Dialogue vs. Dominance: Can Culture Be Healed? 
31:20 Lessons from History: Ideologies That Broke Empires 
35:00 The Path Forward: Awareness as the Cure
Why Leaders Fail — And How to Fix It | Michael Dillard x The MiddleGround Mic
Why Leaders Fail — And How to Fix It | Michael Dillard x The MiddleGround Mic

👉Episode Youtube: https://tmgm.short.gy/rLJZ59
🎧 Spotify full episode: tmgm.short.gy/GirEzG

Burnout is breaking teams, and fake "self-care" isn't saving them.

In this powerful episode of The MiddleGround Mic, host Joe Steagall sits down with Michael Dillard — global leadership speaker, retired U.S. diplomat, Army veteran, and author of Accidental Success and Build Generational Wealth.

They unpack what real leadership looks like in 2025: how to stop burnout before it starts, build teams that trust you, and connect financial confidence with performance. Dillard's L.E.A.D. with Impact™ framework (Listen, Empower, Adapt, Develop) isn't theory — it's field-tested inside organizations and families alike.

💡 In This Episode:
How to lead without burning out yourself or your team
Why money stress destroys leadership confidence
What Michael learned as a U.S. diplomat leading global teams
Practical ways to rebuild trust and focus after chaos
The #1 move that makes your leadership stick long term
Fresh Mouth Club delivers real dental care that works.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showSubscribe for Premium content:👉https://www.buzzsprout.com/2465711/subscribeSupport with a donation:👉https://www.buzzsprout.com/2465711/support👉 PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH8JPJGTEMQRS
Former Trump Lawyer Evan Turk: What’s Really Happening With America’s Rights?
Former Trump Lawyer Evan Turk: What's Really Happening With America's Rights?

Former Trump attorney Evan Turk, Esq., joins The MiddleGround Mic to break down the state of American civil liberties heading into 2026. As founder of the American Rights Alliance, Turk has been on the front lines of defending constitutional rights and fighting against government overreach.

In this episode, we cover: 
– Why Americans feel less free than ever 
– How the government expands power without public consent 
– The rights most at risk between now and 2026 
– Whether political parties are serious about protecting freedoms 
– What the American Rights Alliance is working on right now

📌 American Rights Alliance: https://www.americanrightsalliance.com https://www.araofficial.org
🔥 Watch our full video episodes on Rumble: https://tmgm.short.gy/u7Pkba Follow for uncensored content and real conversations.
Fresh Mouth Club delivers real dental care that works.Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.Support the showSubscribe for Premium content:👉https://www.buzzsprout.com/2465711/subscribeSupport with a donation:👉https://www.buzzsprout.com/2465711/support👉 PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QH8JPJGTEMQRS
AI Censorship Cartel Exposed
AI Censorship Cartel Exposed

👉Watch on Rumble: https://tmgm.short.gy/u7Pkba
🎧 Spotify full episode: tmgm.short.gy/GirEzG

America is heading into the first AI-influenced election in history, and Big Tech does NOT want you talking about it.

Tonight we break down the AI Censorship Cartel — the political filters, the shadowban systems, the narrative control engines, and the AI models quietly shaping what voters see before the 2026 elections, especially here in Michigan.

We expose:
– How AI suppresses political content
– Deepfake election manipulation
– Government surveillance AI
– Comment-section bot armies
– How Michigan voters are being targeted
– Why independents + moderates are the #1 algorithmic focus

👉 Follow for uncensored episodes — No Left. No Right. Forward.
