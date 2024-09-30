Powered by RND
Weekday mornings, The Daily Punch brings you inside Capitol Hill, the White House and Washington for an unfiltered look at the key players and stakes of all maj...
  • The Readback: French Hill and 45 years of fintech
    Vault co-author Brendan Pedersen discusses French Hill's history of pushing for meaningful changes to financial regulation for the sake of new technologies. This story was featured in The Readback, our weekend digest featuring the best of Punchbowl News this week.
    --------  
    16:06
  • It’s shutdown day. Johnson has a few options
    Speaker Mike Johnson and President-elect Donald Trump are not having a great week. We are hours from a government shutdown and the speaker's options are limited. Plus: Who's up and who's down this week in the Punch Power Matrix.
    --------  
    11:29
  • Can Johnson and Trump avoid a shutdown tomorrow?
    Speaker Mike Johnson finds himself in a precarious position as time runs out to avoid a government shutdown. Plus: What are Democrats saying about the situation?
    --------  
    16:42
  • The CR is out and many Republicans are unhappy
    We have a CR. And House Republicans are in an uproar about what's in it, including a pay raise for lawmakers. Plus: Some of Trump's nominees skirt Democrats on Capitol Hill.
    --------  
    15:46
  • A Christmas tradition: A late-December funding crunch
    Federal agencies run out of money at midnight on Friday night, and as of now, there's no text available for a funding bill needed to avert a shutdown. Plus: This morning's Democratic Caucus meeting will feature a fascinating moment.
    --------  
    11:29

About The Daily Punch

Weekday mornings, The Daily Punch brings you inside Capitol Hill, the White House and Washington for an unfiltered look at the key players and stakes of all major issues of the day. Power. People. Politics. Hosted by Punchbowl News founders, journalists and best-selling authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman.
