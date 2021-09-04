British Council Language Assistants

Find out first-hand about all things language assistants...
We'll be chatting with colleagues, former assistants and experts on a range of themes. From finding... More
Available Episodes
5 of 23
What to pack?
Finola chats to Ellie who was an ELA in Austria during 2020-21 about what is best to pack as a Language Assistant. Listen for top tips on what you really need to bring and what you can get when you're there. Don't forget to leave space for delicious goodies and some marmite if you're a fan!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/LanguageAssistants/message
9/13/2022
18:00
Documenting Your Time
Finola speaks to Georgia and Mabel about their experiences as assistants and how they kept a record of their time. They discuss their favourite memories and the joys of looking back on them. Ceilidhs in classroom and Christmas on the beach, listen in to find out how to keep track of your experiences.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/LanguageAssistants/message
1/6/2022
23:05
First Experiences of Teaching as a Language Assistant
In this episode, we speak to former English Language Assistants Fran, Dylan and Haleema about their first experiences in the classroom. Providing quality first teaching tips, we hear about their favourite activities and the challenges they overcame to produce fantastic lessons. From quizzes about apple pie to what's the time Mr Wolf, discover what being an assistant in a range of schools is like from their first-hand experience.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/LanguageAssistants/message
9/13/2021
45:44
Settling In
We hear from assistants Kate and Georgia about their experience of settling in as an ELA during 2019-20. From Welsh-cake candles to brass bands, listen to all their top tips for managing that initial period of the assistantship.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/LanguageAssistants/message
7/12/2021
27:29
Chile
Join us for a trip to the country of the poets in South America with colleagues and assistants. First up, we hear from Gaurav and Ceana. Now both working at the British Council, they tell Finola about their experience as English Language Assistants in Chile. Then Ceana chats to Christopher, a Chilean Modern Language Assistant currently working in the South of England.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/LanguageAssistants/message
Find out first-hand about all things language assistants...
We'll be chatting with colleagues, former assistants and experts on a range of themes. From finding accommodation to settling into school life; listen and prepare for your time overseas.
Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss an episode!