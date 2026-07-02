British Council Language Assistants

Welcome to our second episode on culture shock. This episode, Rand and Sian will be speaking to three former language assistants who have all had very interesting and different experiences with culture shock abroad. We are speaking to Isla, a former English Language Assistant in Germany, Lukas, a former Austrian Language Assistant in the UK, and Yiqing, a former Chinese Language Assistant in the UK. Listen as they share their stories about joining a musical choir in London, an queer gardening group in Cologne, experiencing conflicts when queueing, and more!