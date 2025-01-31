Powered by RND
The Good Trouble Coalition
Hoosier Health Matters focuses on the pressing health policy issues in Indiana and tries to make this stuff not boring. Hosted by Gabriel Bosslet, President of ...
  S1 E1: Thus it begins
    Hoosier Health MattersSeason 1, Episode 1Date: 1/31/2025Title: Thus it BeginsIn this inaugural episode of Hoosier Health Matters, host Gabriel Bosslet and guest Tracey Wilkinson from the Good Trouble Coalition discuss the current Indiana legislative session, focusing on key health policy issues. They provide an overview of the legislative process, highlight significant bills such as Senate Bill 475 regarding non-compete clauses for physicians, and address the implications of recent executive orders related to terminated pregnancy reports. The conversation also touches on the challenges faced at the federal level, particularly concerning NIH communication and funding.00:00 Introduction01:52 How a bill becomes a law in Indiana (here is a good visual)03:33 Details of the 2025 legislative session06:53 The Good Trouble Bill Tracker and SB 47512:53 Governor Braun's executive order regarding Terminated Pregnancy Reports19:38 Federal NIH communications pauseBecome a member of the Good Trouble Coalition (free!)Donate to support the Good Trouble CoalitionThanks for listening! Become a member of the Good Trouble CoalitionFollow us on Bluesky and Instagram
Hoosier Health Matters focuses on the pressing health policy issues in Indiana and tries to make this stuff not boring. Hosted by Gabriel Bosslet, President of the Good Trouble Coalition, this podcast brings together healthcare and public health stakeholders to discuss, educate, and advocate for patient-centered care, public health, and health equity. It will focus on state-level health policies, legislative updates, and expert interviews. 
