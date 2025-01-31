S1 E1: Thus it begins

Hoosier Health MattersSeason 1, Episode 1Date: 1/31/2025Title: Thus it BeginsIn this inaugural episode of Hoosier Health Matters, host Gabriel Bosslet and guest Tracey Wilkinson from the Good Trouble Coalition discuss the current Indiana legislative session, focusing on key health policy issues. They provide an overview of the legislative process, highlight significant bills such as Senate Bill 475 regarding non-compete clauses for physicians, and address the implications of recent executive orders related to terminated pregnancy reports. The conversation also touches on the challenges faced at the federal level, particularly concerning NIH communication and funding.00:00 Introduction01:52 How a bill becomes a law in Indiana (here is a good visual)03:33 Details of the 2025 legislative session06:53 The Good Trouble Bill Tracker and SB 47512:53 Governor Braun's executive order regarding Terminated Pregnancy Reports19:38 Federal NIH communications pauseBecome a member of the Good Trouble Coalition (free!)Donate to support the Good Trouble CoalitionThanks for listening! Become a member of the Good Trouble CoalitionFollow us on Bluesky and Instagram