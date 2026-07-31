GovLove - A Podcast About Local Government

Dr. Elizabeth Linos, Professor of Public Policy and Management at the Harvard Kennedy School and Faculty Director at The People Lab, joined the podcast to discuss the Public Servant Project an effort to collect and analyze data about the people of government. She talked about the Public Service Pulse a survey for local and state government employees to understand their experience and perspective. She shared how the results will be shared and what kinds of analysis she's hoping to do. She also discussed a recent report on how government workers are viewed by the public, including the differences between different roles.

Host: Ben Kittelson