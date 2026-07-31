GovLove - A Podcast About Local Government

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740 episodes
#739 Celebrating America's 250 with Tim Reavis, Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission07/31/2026 | 47 mins.Tim Reavis, Senior Multimodal Transportation Planner for the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, joined the podcast to discuss celebrating America's 250th birthday. He shared the story behind the Washington County quilt, how he was able to get the other 29 counties and one parish on board, and the special history behind each quilt square.
Host: Lauren Palmer
- Ginger Spencer, Assistant City Manager at the City of Phoenix, Arizona, rejoined the podcast to discuss leadership, public works, and her career path. She shared lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of the City's Office of Accountability and Transparency, and the importance of water and conservation. She also reflected on local government trends from the last 10 years.
Host: Ben Kittelson
#737 George Floyd Square, When Infrastructure Becomes Sacred Space with Alex Kado, Minneapolis, MN07/17/2026 | 54 mins.Alex Kado, Senior Project Manager in the Office of Public Service for the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota, jointed the podcast to share the history and process of creating a public memorial at the location of George Floyd's murder. He discussed the public process for creating George Floyd Square, including determining the use for Peoples' Way, the former gas station at the site. He also shared lessons learned from working on such a complex project.
Host: Lauren Palmer
#736 Public Servant Pulse and the People of Government with Dr. Elizabeth Linos, Harvard Kennedy School07/10/2026 | 53 mins.Dr. Elizabeth Linos, Professor of Public Policy and Management at the Harvard Kennedy School and Faculty Director at The People Lab, joined the podcast to discuss the Public Servant Project an effort to collect and analyze data about the people of government. She talked about the Public Service Pulse a survey for local and state government employees to understand their experience and perspective. She shared how the results will be shared and what kinds of analysis she's hoping to do. She also discussed a recent report on how government workers are viewed by the public, including the differences between different roles.
Host: Ben Kittelson
#735 Government is People and Culture in Action with Michael Baskin, Montgomery County, MD06/26/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Michael Baskin, Chief Innovation Officer for Montgomery County, Maryland joined the podcast to discuss the future of local government innovation and understanding organizational culture. He talked about the importance of process improvement and what our processes tell government employees. He discussed his perspective on the importance of people in local government and creating a culture where ideas can be challenged. He also shared how the County prioritizes leadership development and coaching.
Host: Ben Kittelson
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About GovLove - A Podcast About Local Government
GovLove is a podcast about the people, policies and profession of local government. From Mayors and City Managers to interns and everyone in between, we interview the people making a difference in their communities to learn about the great work being done at the local level. GovLove is brought to you by Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).Podcast website
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