GovLove - A Podcast About Local Government

#567 Small Town Management and Tourism with Greg LeBlanc, Snowmass Village, CO
The s'more-iest season on record. Greg LeBlanc, Assistant Town Manager for the Town of Snowmass, Colorado, joined the podcast to talk about small town management and tourism. He discussed preparing for the role of Assistant Town Manager and the challenges unique to resort communities. He also shared how the work of the Town changes around the tourism cycle and how the Town pursues communication and engagement. Host: Ben Kittelson
4/28/2023
54:35
#566 Human Centered Design in Chicago Public Schools
Putting people first. Four guests joined the podcast to talk about human centered design in Chicago Public Schools. They discussed the CPS community toolkit, building strong design teams, and gaining leadership buy-in. They also shared how other local governments can implement human centered design. Adrian Segura is the Chief Officer for Family and Community Engagement at Chicago Public Schools. Kathleen Carlson works on special projects for Bloomberg Philanthropies. Laura Biltz is a Design Consultant and Manager at Conic. Ruben Ocampo is the Founder of Conic. Host: Kirsten Wyatt
4/21/2023
52:28
#565 Humans of Public Service with Brian Whittaker
Stories of Public Servants. Brian Whittaker, Founder of Humans of Public Service and the Chief Innovation Officer for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, joined the podcast to talk about Humans of Public Service, which shares the stories of public servants that reflect the diversity in America in an effort to humanize public servants and create a more positive perception of government. He discussed starting and launching Humans of Public Service, lifting up others in public service, and how to nominate someone in public service. Host: Kirsten Wyatt
4/14/2023
38:56
#564 GovLove in Love with Onyinye Akujuo, Houston-Galveston Area Council
Texas Two Step. Onyinye Akujo, Chief Operating Officer for the Houston-Galveston Area Council, joined the podcast to talk about her work with the Houston-Galveston Council and being in a local government relationship with her partner, William Johnson, Assistant City Manager for the City of Fort Worth. Host: Lauren Palmer
4/7/2023
33:18
#563 Improving Technology with Santi Garces, Boston, MA
Embrace the uncertainty. Santi Garces, Chief Information Officer for the City of Boston, Massachusetts, joined the podcast to talk about improving technology in local government. He shared insights on balancing technology projects, shrinking the digital divide, and data use as a platform and product. Host: Ben Kittelson
GovLove is a podcast about the people, policies and profession of local government. From Mayors and City Managers to interns and everyone in between, we interview the people making a difference in their communities to learn about the great work being done at the local level. GovLove is brought to you by Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).