Winning in the electromagnetic spectrum requires two things: the right strategy and the technology to back it up. This episode tackles both.



Ken Miller is joined by Dr. Thomas Withington of Armada International and Alasdair Gilchrist of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to examine what achieving spectrum superiority actually demands today, why European defense strategies are under pressure, and what the concept of “smart kill” reveals about where modern electromagnetic warfare is heading.



Then, Ken sits down with Gabby Bailado of Keysight Technologies to explore how scalable testing platforms are reshaping EW development and why the line between commercial and military technology is blurring faster than most people realize.



We invite you to share your thoughts, questions, or suggestions for future episodes by emailing host Ken Miller at host@fromthecrowsnest.org or by visiting us on our Instagram @fromthecrowsnestpodcast.



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