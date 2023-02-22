This podcast features interviews, analysis, and discussions covering leading issues of the day related to electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO). Topics inc... More
China’s Quest for Information Dominance
The US-China competitive relationship is very complex, reaching every aspect of society, the economy, and the military. In this episode, Ken Miller talks with Dean Cheng of the U.S. Institute of Peace about China’s doctrine on information dominance and its implications for global power politics.Dean Cheng is the Senior Advisor for the Institute of Peace and Senior Fellow atthe Potomac Institute. Ken and Dean discuss China’s approach to intelligence gathering, their long-term goal and end game, and the greater implications of the China-Taiwan conflict. They also discuss how China is capitalizing on the Russia-Ukraine War and approaching oil production in the Middle East. To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
4/26/2023
43:16
Where Does JADC2 Stand Today?
The topic of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) always brings up many different perspectives and ideas for its execution and implementation. Ken Miller talks with EW Writer and Analyst Dr. Thomas Withington about the latest developments of JADC2 and its implications for modern warfare. Dr. Withington is the newsletter editor for Armada International and shares his analysis of what JADC2 is working to accomplish. Ken and Dr. Withington compare how JADC2 would unfold against a strategic competitor like China versus an acute threat like Russia. They also discuss the need for improved inter-service collaboration, the importance of data standardization and risk-management approach when implementing AI and ML technologies, and JADC2’s ability to improve decision-making on the battlefield.To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
4/5/2023
45:31
Navigating Our Dependency on GPS
The U.S. relies highly on GPS, navigation timing systems, and satellites. And recently, GPS was labeled as a single point of failure for America by the Director of Resilience on the National Security Council. To discuss the impacts of this, Ken Miller talks with Dana Goward about the significance of GPS today and the potential risks posed by interference and spoofing.As President of the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation and a member of the National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board, Dana provides invaluable insight into the world of GPS technology and its vulnerabilities. Ken and Dana also discuss how GPS jamming is unfolding in global conflicts and how the U.S. can better protect critical infrastructure from attacks on GPS signals.To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
3/22/2023
42:06
The Arctic Frontier: A New Security Battleground
The power struggle between the U.S. and China is all too familiar. After the Chinese-operated balloon traveled from the Aleutian Islands down to the US Heartland, the defense community is speculating if this was simply another chapter in our power struggle or if China is seeking specific intelligence from the US. In this episode, Ken Miller talks with journalist Michael Fabey about the implications of the Chinese-operated balloon and how the Arctic region is emerging as a new global security frontier.Michael Fabey is an award-winning journalist and author currently researching the US Arctic region and the implications this region holds for global security. Ken and Michael discuss what information China likely received through the balloon, why the US took so long to address it, and the likelihood that a US homeland attack would occur in the Aleutian Island-Arctic region.Ken also commends the new podcast D-Fence, hosted by Dr. Alix Valenti. You can learn more about her and the podcast here. To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage. Ken
3/8/2023
39:07
Finding Creative Solutions to Global Security Challenges
We all face complex challenges to global security and can examine these issues from many different perspectives. One of these perspectives is fiction storytelling, which often comes close to fact and reflects current problems. In this episode, Ken Miller talks with author Jeffrey Fischer to discuss his military fiction books and how to use these stories to help us learn, adapt, and explore creative solutions that address global security challenges today. Jeff Fischer is a military fiction author, retired US Air Force Colonel, longtime aviator, and EW officer. Jeff discusses his journey from being in the military to becoming a writer and how this has given him insight into global security issues. Ken and Jeff discuss Live Range and Balkan Reprisal, two books exploring these themes through Dr. Kurt Nover's story. Dr. Nover is the main character who is a retired Navy Seal turned medical doctor who battles PTSD and finds himself caught in the middle of global security-altering events.You can find Jeff’s books here. To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
