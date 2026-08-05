Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
191 episodes
- Four countries, one test range, and a shared problem: How do you stop a drone or a remote-detonated bomb before it does damage?
Ken Miller is back with more on NATO's Thor's Hammer 2026 exercise, this time talking with military and industry experts from Norway, Australia, Germany, and the US. They discuss how RF signal suppression holds up in terrain that doesn't cooperate, why comparing notes matters as much as the equipment itself, and why having someone outside your own country check your results tends to catch things you'd miss on your own.
We invite you to share your thoughts, questions, or suggestions for future episodes by emailing host Ken Miller at host@fromthecrowsnest.org or by visiting us on our Instagram @fromthecrowsnestpodcast.
To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
- Electromagnetic warfare exercises give NATO a way to test new technology against real threats before those threats show up on a battlefield.
For today's conversation, Ken Miller sits down with military and industry experts from Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands to break down NATO's Thor's Hammer 2026 exercise. The exercise tests systems built to detect and disable drones, and to find and neutralize remote-detonated bombs. With his guests, Ken discusses how the exercise runs these tests, what role lab-based simulations and simulated jamming environments play in speeding up development, and how NATO's smaller member nations work alongside larger ones to build systems that hold up under real interference.
We invite you to share your thoughts, questions, or suggestions for future episodes by emailing host Ken Miller at host@fromthecrowsnest.org or by visiting us on our Instagram @fromthecrowsnestpodcast.
To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
- The defense budget process plays a critical role in shaping military priorities, technology investments, and the future of electromagnetic warfare.
For today’s conversation, Ken Miller sits down with Katy Nazaretova of Forza DC to break down how authorization and appropriations legislation moves through Congress. Together, they discuss the policymaking process, advocacy strategies on Capitol Hill, and how election-year dynamics can influence congressional decisions affecting electromagnetic spectrum operations.
We invite you to share your thoughts, questions, or suggestions for future episodes by emailing host Ken Miller at host@fromthecrowsnest.org or by visiting us on our Instagram @fromthecrowsnestpodcast.
To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
- Joint ventures and teaming arrangements can be your fastest path to a defense contract win – or your most expensive lesson. Knowing which to use and how makes all the difference.
Ken Miller sits down with government contract advisor Jenna Girompini to break down the legal and strategic distinctions between the two. Together, they explore how top contractors build alliances and examine how rising defense budgets and an increasingly global market are reshaping the rules of collaboration.
We invite you to share your thoughts, questions, or suggestions for future episodes by emailing host Ken Miller at host@fromthecrowsnest.org or by visiting us on our Instagram @fromthecrowsnestpodcast.
To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
- Winning in the electromagnetic spectrum requires two things: the right strategy and the technology to back it up. This episode tackles both.
Ken Miller is joined by Dr. Thomas Withington of Armada International and Alasdair Gilchrist of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to examine what achieving spectrum superiority actually demands today, why European defense strategies are under pressure, and what the concept of “smart kill” reveals about where modern electromagnetic warfare is heading.
Then, Ken sits down with Gabby Bailado of Keysight Technologies to explore how scalable testing platforms are reshaping EW development and why the line between commercial and military technology is blurring faster than most people realize.
We invite you to share your thoughts, questions, or suggestions for future episodes by emailing host Ken Miller at host@fromthecrowsnest.org or by visiting us on our Instagram @fromthecrowsnestpodcast.
To learn more about today’s topics or to stay updated on EMSO and EW developments, visit our homepage.
More Government podcasts
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- SekulowChristianity, Government, Religion & Spirituality
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About From the Crows' Nest
Featuring interviews, analysis, and discussions covering leading issues of the day related to electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO). Topics include current events and news worldwide, US Congress and the annual defense budget, and military news from the US and allied countries. We also bring you closer to Association of Old Crow events and provide a forum to dive deeper into policy issues impacting our community.Podcast website
Listen to From the Crows' Nest, Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
From the Crows' Nest
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
From the Crows' Nest: Podcasts in Family