Ruben Segura and Dan Fenstermaker talk with Brea staff from the Brea Fire Department, Brea Resource Center and Brea Senior Center to learn about the different opportunities to give back during the holiday season, as well as year-round. Hear about the “Fired Up for Giving” toy drive put on by the Brea Fire Department (0:57), the “Adopt-a-Family” and the “Wish Tree” programs through the Brea Resource Center, the many food distribution opportunities in Brea (3:38) and the “Angel Tree” program offered through the Brea Senior Center (10:51).
21:49
Elections
Aimée Matsumoto sits down with Brea Deputy City Clerk Victoria Popescu to discuss the process, regulations and important dates of Brea’s municipal elections. Victoria gives us an inside look into when and how Brea holds its elections and what role the City Clerk’s Office plays (1:47), the critical steps, dates and deadlines throughout the election cycle (3:05), campaign contribution and political sign rules and regulations (7:40), and how, when and where to vote during the November 2024 Election (10:28).Click here for more information.
17:27
The 2024 State of the City
Listen in as Mayor Christine Marick and Brea’s Executive Staff present the 2024 State of the City. City Manager Bill Gallardo and Deputy City Managers Jason Killebrew and Kristin Griffith give the latest updates regarding the Brea Mall Redevelopment Project, the City Budget (2:22), and a General Plan Update (5:04). Fire Chief Mark Terrill and Chief of Police Adam Hawley also discuss the future of public safety (6:29). Lastly, the Mayor and City Manager Gallardo give an update on the HOPE Center and its efforts to address homelessness (9:17), while Public Works Director Michael Ho shares about the progress of the Arovista Park Modernization Project (11:46).See the entire presentation and more OnDemand on the brand new BREAtv app!
15:13
The Future of Brea PD
Dan Fenstermaker and Brea Chief of Police Adam Hawley analyze the evolution of technological advancements in law enforcement, and where the Brea Police Department is headed. Hear about the history of body-worn recording devices (5:33), license plate readers (11:18), the implementation of a drone program (15:44) and the creation of Brea’s Integrated Crime Center (28:17).For more information, visit BreaPD.comClick HERE to download the new BREAtv App!
46:04
The Role of a City Manager
Liz Pharis talks with Brea’s City Manager Bill Gallardo. Learn about the specific roles of Brea’s top officials and how they work together (1:37), how Brea advocates for the community at higher levels of government (6:04), how Bill got his start in public service (8:41), and what he sees as personal goals for the present and near future (14:15).
