Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentBrea Talks
Listen to Brea Talks in the App
Listen to Brea Talks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Brea Talks

Podcast Brea Talks
City of Brea
Listen in to open conversations and get an insider’s look into topics that affect your experiences in the City of Brea. Whether you live, work or play here, we...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Holiday Giving
    Ruben Segura and Dan Fenstermaker talk with Brea staff from the Brea Fire Department, Brea Resource Center and Brea Senior Center to learn about the different opportunities to give back during the holiday season, as well as year-round. Hear about the “Fired Up for Giving” toy drive put on by the Brea Fire Department (0:57), the “Adopt-a-Family” and the “Wish Tree” programs through the Brea Resource Center, the many food distribution opportunities in Brea (3:38) and the “Angel Tree” program offered through the Brea Senior Center (10:51).
    --------  
    21:49
  • Elections
    Aimée Matsumoto sits down with Brea Deputy City Clerk Victoria Popescu to discuss the process, regulations and important dates of Brea’s municipal elections. Victoria gives us an inside look into when and how Brea holds its elections and what role the City Clerk’s Office plays (1:47), the critical steps, dates and deadlines throughout the election cycle (3:05), campaign contribution and political sign rules and regulations (7:40), and how, when and where to vote during the November 2024 Election (10:28).Click here for more information.
    --------  
    17:27
  • The 2024 State of the City
    Listen in as Mayor Christine Marick and Brea’s Executive Staff present the 2024 State of the City. City Manager Bill Gallardo and Deputy City Managers Jason Killebrew and Kristin Griffith give the latest updates regarding the Brea Mall Redevelopment Project, the City Budget (2:22), and a General Plan Update (5:04). Fire Chief Mark Terrill and Chief of Police Adam Hawley also discuss the future of public safety (6:29). Lastly, the Mayor and City Manager Gallardo give an update on the HOPE Center and its efforts to address homelessness (9:17), while Public Works Director Michael Ho shares about the progress of the Arovista Park Modernization Project (11:46).See the entire presentation and more OnDemand on the brand new BREAtv app!
    --------  
    15:13
  • The Future of Brea PD
    Dan Fenstermaker and Brea Chief of Police Adam Hawley analyze the evolution of technological advancements in law enforcement, and where the Brea Police Department is headed. Hear about the history of body-worn recording devices (5:33), license plate readers (11:18), the implementation of a drone program (15:44) and the creation of Brea’s Integrated Crime Center (28:17).For more information, visit BreaPD.comClick HERE to download the new BREAtv App!
    --------  
    46:04
  • The Role of a City Manager
    Liz Pharis talks with Brea’s City Manager Bill Gallardo. Learn about the specific roles of Brea’s top officials and how they work together (1:37), how Brea advocates for the community at higher levels of government (6:04), how Bill got his start in public service (8:41), and what he sees as personal goals for the present and near future (14:15).
    --------  
    19:20

More Government podcastsMore Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Brea Talks

Listen in to open conversations and get an insider’s look into topics that affect your experiences in the City of Brea. Whether you live, work or play here, we’re bringing you the information you need to better understand your city.
Podcast website

Listen to Brea Talks, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:51:43 AM