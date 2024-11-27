The 2024 State of the City

Listen in as Mayor Christine Marick and Brea’s Executive Staff present the 2024 State of the City. City Manager Bill Gallardo and Deputy City Managers Jason Killebrew and Kristin Griffith give the latest updates regarding the Brea Mall Redevelopment Project, the City Budget (2:22), and a General Plan Update (5:04). Fire Chief Mark Terrill and Chief of Police Adam Hawley also discuss the future of public safety (6:29). Lastly, the Mayor and City Manager Gallardo give an update on the HOPE Center and its efforts to address homelessness (9:17), while Public Works Director Michael Ho shares about the progress of the Arovista Park Modernization Project (11:46).See the entire presentation and more OnDemand on the brand new BREAtv app!