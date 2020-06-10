Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting. Discover a social media empire with an unapologetic vision of gun rights—generating millions of likes, fo... More

  • Taking Cover
    NPR's Pentagon Correspondent, Tom Bowman, receives a shocking tip from a trusted source: A deadly explosion during the Iraq War was an accident—friendly fire, covered up by the Marine Corps—and the son of a powerful politician may have been involved. Listen to the full story in NPR's Embedded podcast.
    4/7/2023
    51:00
  • A One-Man Propaganda Band
    In Episode 6: A battle for the GOP in Idaho. Plus: "confrontational politics." What it is and how the Dorr brothers are popularizing it. And an unexpected update about the Dorr family.
    10/20/2020
    50:15
  • The Original No Compromisers
    In Episode 5: We're reminded that this country's relationship with guns has always been about race. So we trace the history of the No Compromise movement back to a meeting of white nationalists in Colorado in the early 1990s.
    10/13/2020
    41:12
  • The Making Of 'No Compromise'
    A behind the scenes conversation with hosts Lisa Hagen and Chris Haxel. We hear how they got the idea for the show, their own relationship to guns and what's next on the podcast. Plus questions from fans like you.
    10/6/2020
    36:20
  • Building The Kingdom Of God
    In Episode 4: The Dorr brothers have become known for their network of ultra pro-gun Facebook groups. But their family name has also been connected to an extreme religious movement that has sought to eliminate public education, outlaw homosexuality and replace all laws with rules from the Old Testament. Lisa and Chris dig into the roots of the Dorr family to learn more.
    9/29/2020
    45:01

About No Compromise

Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting. Discover a social media empire with an unapologetic vision of gun rights—generating millions of likes, follows, and dollars. From WAMU's Guns & America, reporters Lisa Hagen of WABE and Chris Haxel of KCUR expose how three brothers from the most uncompromising corner of the gun debate are turning hot-button issues into donations and controversy.
