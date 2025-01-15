This episode features a conversation with Nathaniel Stinnett of the Environmental Voter Project, a nonprofit that is building political power for climate issues not by changing minds but by changing behavior. As a political campaign veteran, Nathaniel noticed that an enormous number of registered voters lists the environment as a top priority but does not vote. So he came up with the brilliant idea of turning them into consistent voters to build the political power to fix the climate crisis. Nathaniel and Nancy discuss the highly accurate predictive models that they use to identify these voters; how to turn these super environmentalists into super voters using behavioral science; and how once this environmental electorate is in place, politicians will have no choice but to act on climate and the environment. If you’re looking for a meaningful way to have a big impact on elections, including the ones right around the corner, there are many ways to get involved.To volunteer for or donate to the Environmental Voter Project, go to www.environmentalvoter.org.Sign up for the New Faces of Democracy newsletter here.If you like this podcast, please subscribe, rate and review on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. It makes a huge difference!

This episode features a conversation with Nimit Sawhney of Voatz, a mobile voting app that uses cutting edge technology to make voting more accessible, secure and auditable. Spelled V-O-A-T-Z, the app is already in use in elections around the world and has the potential to transform our electoral system here in the U.S. Nimit and Nancy discuss the app's blockchain-based technology; they do a deep dive on security concerns; and Nimit explains how Voatz has the potential to restore public trust in the voting process. This episode is the third in a series on the transformative power of mobile voting. The first was Episode 47 with Ramon Perez of the Digital Democracy Project, followed by Jocelyn Bucaro of the Mobile Voting Project in Episode 48. Taken together, these three conversations address the security of mobile voting, different applications for the technology, and why making it easier for people to vote may be the key to reinvigorating American democracy.

This season is dedicated to helping you get your head out of the sand after a brutally disappointing election, finding strength through community and taking action that helps real people in palpable ways. If you’re looking for rage, this may not be the place for you, but if you seek inspiration, and maybe even hope, then tune into to Season 5 of the New Faces of Democracy podcast.

About New Faces of Democracy

Welcome to the New Faces of Democracy podcast, hosted by Nancy Bynum. This podcast features inspiring interviews with people who have transformed their lives since 2016 and who are transforming our political landscape. These are not career politicians or former cabinet members, but ordinary citizens who are starting organizations, running for office for the first time, using their creative skills and otherwise stepping outside of their comfort zones to stand up for our democracy. Along the way, they are discovering new skills and talents and creating new communities. Nancy felt her own personal call to action in the aftermath of the election of 2016, when it became painfully clear how important it is to use our voices to stand up for the America we believe in. As she became increasingly politically active, she witnessed the emergence of an awe-inspiring phenomenon: people changing their lives to defend our democracy. She decided that the best way for her to help would be to share the work of these change-makers, and New Faces of Democracy was born. Since then, she has dedicated herself to both spreading the word about this new wave of activism and chronicling the tremendous political and patriotic energy of this time. This podcast elevates and celebrates these new faces, and in the process, will hopefully inspire you and maybe even galvanize you to take action on your own. These are unprecedented times, but there is a silver lining. As we become more engaged citizens, our democracy will become stronger and more resilient– in fact, it's already happening.