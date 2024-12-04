NDOW presents the Nevada Wild Podcast

Kayak Fishing in Nevada!

In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones are joined by NDOW’s Aquatic Education Coordinator Abbey Czarnecki to talk about kayak fishing in Nevada. They talk about different types of kayaks, fishing gear, kayak fishing groups, and the best places to go kayak fishing in Nevada. They talk about targeting bass at Lake Mead, going after giant trout in Northern Nevada and the gang also tries to get to the bottom of a real life mystery which is finding out why Aaron Keller of all people does not own a fishing kayak. Whether you’ve never been kayak fishing in your life and want to get started, or you’re already an expert, there is something for everyone on this kayak fishing podcast. Thank you for supporting Nevada's wildlife!