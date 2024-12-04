NDOW presents the Nevada Wild Podcast

Send up the Bat Signal! - Community Scientists to the Rescue
In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones are joined by Bat Conservation International’s (BCI) Conservation Research Coordinator Jessie Bunkley and NDOW Volunteer Charity Wanechek to talk about an exciting community science project focused on bat conservation in Nevada. Jessie gives us an overview of the pilot community science project she created and launched earlier this year, and we get a first-hand perspective from Charity about her role as an NDOW volunteer working on this project.
This is a great story about how teachers, students, and NDOW volunteers like Charity and her 8-year old son Zephyr can be community scientists collecting important data on behalf of conservation organizations like BCI.
Make sure you don’t miss this episode, and thank you for supporting Nevada's wildlife!
Kayak Fishing in Nevada!
In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones are joined by NDOW’s Aquatic Education Coordinator Abbey Czarnecki to talk about kayak fishing in Nevada. They talk about different types of kayaks, fishing gear, kayak fishing groups, and the best places to go kayak fishing in Nevada. They talk about targeting bass at Lake Mead, going after giant trout in Northern Nevada and the gang also tries to get to the bottom of a real life mystery which is finding out why Aaron Keller of all people does not own a fishing kayak.
Whether you’ve never been kayak fishing in your life and want to get started, or you’re already an expert, there is something for everyone on this kayak fishing podcast.
Thank you for supporting Nevada's wildlife!
10-4-2024 The Year Of The Chukar - 2024 Chukar Forecast
In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones sit down with NDOW’s Upland Game Staff Specialist Justin Small to take a deep-dive into the 2024 chukar hunting forecast. Long story short, chukar are thriving in Nevada, and it’s going to be great chukar hunting season this year! Tune in to this week’s podcast to find out why this years’ forecast looks so good for chukar hunting in Nevada.
9-27-2024 Upcoming Hunting Opportunities And Season Outlook
Hunting season is in full swing! Learn more about the awesome hunting opportunities that kickoff on Saturday, September 28, and why this fall is setting up to be one for the record books. In this podcast, Nevada Wild hosts Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones sit down with Logan Klonicke, Western Region Hunter Education Coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife to talk about National and Nevada Hunting and Fishing Day. Aaron, Bobby, and Logan are all avid hunters and talk about what they hope to experience this fall. They also discuss the upcoming youth hunting opportunities, classes being offered by NDOW, and they share some great stories from the start of their hunting seasons.
A Conversation about Renewable Energy and Wildlife in Nevada - Part 2
In this week's Nevada Wild, Aaron Keller and Bobby Jones continue the conversation about renewable energy in Nevada with NDOW’s Wildlife Diversity Division Administrator Jasmine Kleiber and they are joined by The Nature Conservancy Director of External Affairs for Nevada Jaina Moan. Jasmine and Jaina talk about the current renewable energy landscape, how NDOW collaborates with partners like The Nature Conservancy to help avoid impacts to wildlife and they discuss what the future could hold for the Silver State.