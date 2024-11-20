Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentPolitical Theory 101
Listen to Political Theory 101 in the App
Listen to Political Theory 101 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Political Theory 101

Podcast Political Theory 101
Political Theory 101
A podcast about political theory. Freely available to all, but we'd love your support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/politicaltheory101 Also available on ...
More
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • Clausewitz (w/Elizabeth Dearden-Williams)
    Elizabeth Dearden-Williams, a former student of mine from Cambridge who is currently pursuing a masters, comes on to discuss the work of the Prussian general Carl von Clausewitz.
    --------  
    58:09
  • Cutrone and the Party (w/Chris Cutrone)
    Chris Cutrone joins Benjamin for a discussion of political parties, focusing on the role pluralism plays in Chris' thinking about party structure.
    --------  
    1:40:07
  • John Milton as a Political Theorist (w/Raeffe Gibson)
    John Milton isn't just the author of Paradise Lost! Raeffe Gibson makes a guest appearance to discuss his role in the English Civil War.
    --------  
    1:08:04
  • Michael Pettis as a Political Theorist
    Alex and Benjamin discuss the work of Michael Pettis, putting him in conversation with older theorists of imperialism like J.A. Hobson and Vladimir Lenin.
    --------  
    1:06:05
  • Samuel Huntington
    Alex and Benjamin discuss Huntington's early emphasis on centralization and institutions, his turn toward civilizational thinking, and the position of religion - and particularly Catholicism - in his account.
    --------  
    1:18:38

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Political Theory 101

A podcast about political theory. Freely available to all, but we'd love your support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/politicaltheory101 Also available on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play
Podcast website

Listen to Political Theory 101, Strict Scrutiny and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:29:03 AM