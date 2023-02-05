FINRA Unscripted is the voice of the nation’s largest non-government securities regulator. We bring together FINRA leaders to discuss existing and emerging regu... More
A New Twist on New Account Fraud: Detecting and Preventing ACATS Fraud
In recent months, FINRA has published two Regulatory Notices regarding the fraudulent transfer of customer accounts using an automated system called ACATS. On this episode, we'll hear all about what goes into the creation of a Reg Notice and take a deep dive on this particular issue. Plus, we'll hear about some information that didn't make it into the most recently published Notice.FINRA Unscripted welcomes three new guests, Chris Hunter, Principal Analyst with Risk Monitoring, Emily Kahn, Principal Intelligence Specialist with the Financial Intelligence Unit, and Lindsey Barnett, Senior Principal Investigator with the Special Investigations Unit, to talk about Regulatory Notices 23-06 and 22-21.Resources mentioned in this episode:Reg Notice 23-06: FINRA Shares Effective Practices to Address Risks of Fraudulent TransfersReg Notice 22-21: FINRA Alerts Firms to Recent Trend in Fraudulent Transfers of AccountsReg Notice 21-18: Practices Used to Protect Customers From Online Account Takeover AttemptsReg Notice 20:32: FINRA Reminds Firms to Be Aware of Fraudulent Options TradingRule 11870: Customer Account Transfer ContractsBSA E-filing SystemEpisode 127: FINRA’s Risk Monitoring Team
5/2/2023
23:26
2023 Senior Investor Protection Conference: The Latest Trends, Scams and Schemes
In March, FINRA hosted the Senior Investor Protection Conference, a one-day event dedicated to sharing the most up-to-date regulatory information, effective strategies and solutions for protecting senior and other vulnerable investors from exploitation. On this episode, we're taking an abridged look at one of the conference sessions on the various trends, scams and schemes currently impacting investors. Brooks Brown, Senior Director of FINRA's High-Risk Representative Unit, moderates the conversation with Amy Nofziger, Director of Victim Support for the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network, Mayur Patel, Senior Principal Intelligence Specialist with FINRA's Financial Intelligence Unit, and Elizabeth Yoka, a Manager with FINRA's Vulnerable Adults and Seniors team.Resources mentioned in this episode:FTC Romance Scam DataAARP Helpline InfoAARP Fraud Watch NetworkThe Perfect Scam AARP PodcastFINRA Key Topic Page: Senior InvestorsReg Notice 22-25: Heightened Threat of Fraud in Small Cap IPOsReg Notice 22-05: Amendments to FINRA Rule 2165NASAA Senior WebsiteFINRA Conferences & EventsFINRA Securities Helpline for Seniors
4/18/2023
26:44
FINRA's Risk Monitoring Program: Understanding the Unique Risks of Every Firm
FINRA's Risk Monitoring team is responsible for assessing financial, operational and business conduct risks that exist within individual member firms and across the industry. But they're also the day-to-day point of contact for firms for any questions they may have for FINRA. On today's episode, we're talking to Ornella Bergeron, Senior Vice President of Member Supervision's Risk Monitoring team, Brian Kowalski, Vice President of Diversified and Carrying & Clearing with the Risk Monitoring team, and Andrew McElduff, Vice President of Retail with Risk Monitoring learn more about the team’s mandate and work and why they’re such a resource for the member firms they work with.Resources mentioned in this episode:Reg Notice 22-25: FINRA Alerts Firms to Recent Trend in Small-Cap IPOsReg Notice 22-29: FINRA Alerts Firms to Increased Ransomware Risks15a-6 Chaperone Firms (from 2021 Exam and Risk Monitoring Report)Episode 90: Single Points of AccountabilityFINRA GatewayFINRA Examination and Risk Monitoring Programs
4/4/2023
33:16
Encore | Membership Application Program: Reviewing and Approving Digital Asset Firms
This episode originally aired in November 2022.The market for crypto assets has seen continued growth and firms are looking for ways to get involved in the digital asset space. So far, about two dozen firms have been approved by FINRA to provide services in securities backed by digital assets. And more firms are looking to follow in their footsteps. On this episode, we hear from Armando Valdes, an application manager with FINRA’s Membership Application Program (MAP), and David Aman, a senior advisor with the Office of Financial and Operational Risk Policy within the Chief Legal Office, about the role FINRA’s MAP team is playing in the digital asset space, some common sticking points in these new and continuing member applications and how FINRA is working to support innovation while protecting investors in this dynamic environment. Resources mentioned on this episode: SEC’s September 25, 2020 No-Action Letter, “ATS Role in the Settlement of Digital Asset Security Trades”SEC/FINRA July 8, 2019 Joint Statement on Broker-Dealer Custody of Digital Asset SecuritiesSEC Statement on the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-DealersHave questions? Email: [email protected]
3/21/2023
24:17
Then and Now: Following Up with the New and Experienced Investors of 2020
In 2020, a surge of new investors entered U.S. securities markets for the very first time, and the FINRA Foundation and its research partners at NORC at the University of Chicago jumped into action to get to know just exactly who these investors were. Two years later, they followed up to see where those investors are now. On today's episode, we're talking to Dr. Olivia Valdes, Associate Research Principal Analyst with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and Dr. Angela Fontes, a freelance researcher and founder of Fontes Research, about the results of the latest study to shed light on some of the most interesting findings and to pinpoint areas of opportunities for regulators, investor educators and firms alike.Resources mentioned in this episode:2023 New Investor ReportInvesting 2020: New Accounts and the People Who Opened ThemFINRA Foundation HomepageNORC Homepage
FINRA Unscripted is the voice of the nation’s largest non-government securities regulator. We bring together FINRA leaders to discuss existing and emerging regulatory topics that impact the broker-dealer industry. We share best practices for compliance officers, insights into the operations of a 3,500 person self-regulated organization and educational tools and information for investors. Every investor in America relies on one thing: fair financial markets. That is what FINRA works every day to ensure.