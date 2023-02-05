Then and Now: Following Up with the New and Experienced Investors of 2020

In 2020, a surge of new investors entered U.S. securities markets for the very first time, and the FINRA Foundation and its research partners at NORC at the University of Chicago jumped into action to get to know just exactly who these investors were. Two years later, they followed up to see where those investors are now. On today's episode, we're talking to Dr. Olivia Valdes, Associate Research Principal Analyst with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and Dr. Angela Fontes, a freelance researcher and founder of Fontes Research, about the results of the latest study to shed light on some of the most interesting findings and to pinpoint areas of opportunities for regulators, investor educators and firms alike.Resources mentioned in this episode:2023 New Investor ReportInvesting 2020: New Accounts and the People Who Opened ThemFINRA Foundation HomepageNORC Homepage