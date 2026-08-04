The threats facing the securities industry are evolving fast—and no single firm or regulator has the full picture alone. That's the idea behind FINRA's Financial Intelligence Fusion Center, or FIFC, launched earlier this year as part of the FINRA Forward initiative to strengthen cybersecurity and fraud prevention across the industry. The FIFC is a bi-directional intelligence sharing hub where FINRA and member firms collaborate to protect investors, members, and the integrity of our capital markets.



On this episode, David Ring, Senior Director, Strategic & Threat Intelligence, and Kerri Provenza, Senior Director, Member Firm Experience, discuss why the center was created, what's happened since launch, and how members are already benefiting from timely, actionable intelligence tailored to the broker-dealer landscape. They also share early successes, lessons learned, and what's ahead, including how the FIFC is evolving based on direct feedback from member firms.



Resources mentioned in this episode:



Financial Intelligence Fusion Center



FIFC: How To Get Started



FINRA Forward



FINRA Forward: A Year of Progress



Ep. 180: Building Cybersecurity Resilience Through FINRA Forward



Blog Post: FINRA Forward’s Rule Modernization—An Update



Blog Post: Vendors, Intelligence Sharing and FINRA’s Mission



Blog Post: FINRA Forward Initiatives to Support Members, Markets and the Investors They Serve



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