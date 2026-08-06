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Public Defenseless

Hunter Parnell
GovernmentNews
Public Defenseless
Latest episode

515 episodes

  • Public Defenseless

    504 | By Helping Victims and Perpetrators, Domestic Violence can Be Solved Without Relying on the Criminal Legal System w/Liz Ortenburger

    08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Hunter is joined by Liz Ortenburger, the CEO of Safe Nest. Liz and her team at Safe Nest operate a shelter and aid center for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence. As Liz sees it, the conventional approach to domestic violence, policing and incarceration, is simply insufficient to end the cycles of violence that lead to domestic violence. Liz joined the show to discuss the different approach Safe Nest takes to try and eradicate domestic violence.
     
    Guest:
    Liz Ortenburger, CEO, Safe Nest, Clark County, Nevada
     
    Resource:
    Check out Safe Nest Here
    https://safenest.org/
     
    Contact Hunter Parnell:     
    Publicdefenseless@gmail.com 
     Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
    www.publicdefenseless.com 
    Subscribe to the Patreon:  www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
     Donate on PayPal:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
    Donate on Stripe:  https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
     
    Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
    https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
     
    **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
  • Public Defenseless

    503 | Why is the NDS Union on Strike? UPDATE THEY WON!! w/Ashley Munger, Katherine Shamsie, and Samantha Rudelich

    08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Breaking  news: As the evening of Aug 4, the NDS Union won a contract!!
     
    Hunter is joined by Ashley Munger, Katherine Shamsie, and Samantha Rudelich of the NDS Union. The union, representing NDS Harlem, NDS Detroit, and NDS Texas, have been on strike. Hunter sits down with them to discuss why they went on strike, what they hope to accomplish, and what management needs to do to end this strike.  
      
    Guest:
    Ashley Munger, Staff Attorney, Criminal Division, NDS Detroit
    Katherine Shamsie, Staff Attorney, Criminal Division, NDS Texas
    Samantha Rudelich, Staff Attorney, Family Defense Division, NDS Harlem
     
    Resource:
    SUPPORT THE STRIKE FUND HERE
    https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-striking-legal-service-workers-n3x56?attribution_id=sl:ca61e32e-c420-4d6f-a848-cdde768cb52c&lang=en_US&ts=1785196351&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp20_control&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
     
    Follow the Union
    https://www.instagram.com/ndsunion/
     
    Contact Hunter Parnell:     
    Publicdefenseless@gmail.com 
    Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
    www.publicdefenseless.com 
    Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
    Donate on Stripe:  https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
     
    Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
    https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
     
    **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
  • Public Defenseless

    502 | How a Not Guilty Verdict in a Homicide Case Shows the Promise of Idaho's Statewide Public Defense System w/Eric Fredericksen and Doug Nelson

    07/30/2026 | 52 mins.
    Today, Hunter was joined once again by two guests from the Idaho State Public Defender System. Eric Fredericksen, State Public Defender, and Doug Nelson, Litigation Director, join the show to provide an update on the Idaho State System and to highlight a case that shows why the state wide system is better for the people of Idaho.
     
     
    Guest:
    Eric Fredericksen, State Public Defender, Idaho
    Doug Nelson, Litigation Director, Idaho
     
    Resource:
    Learn More about the System Here
    https://spd.idaho.gov/
     
     
    Contact Hunter Parnell:     
    Publicdefenseless@gmail.com 
    Instagram
    @PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Twitter                                                                
    @PDefenselessPod
    www.publicdefenseless.com 
    Subscribe to the Patreon
    www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
     Donate on PayPal
    https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
    Donate on Stripe
    https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
    Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
    https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
    **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
  • Public Defenseless

    501 | Why Public Defenders Need the Insights and Expertise of Formerly Incarcerated People in Their Offices w/Jennifer Jennison and Sammy Provencio

    07/28/2026 | 58 mins.
    Hunter is joined once again by Jennifer Jennison and joining us for the first time is Sammy Provencio. After spending more than 30 years in custody, Sammy has joined the Stanislaus County Public Defender Office to help run their newest community-centred initiative, the Hub. Jennifer and Sammy join the show to share what the Hub is, what it does, and to share the power of having formerly incarcerated people work in a Public Defender Office.
     
    Guest:
    Jennifer Jennison, Chief Public Defender, Stanislaus County, California
    Sammy Provencio, Client Support Specialist, Group Facilitator, Stanislaus County, California
     
    Resource:
    Learn More Here
    https://www.stancounty.com/publicdefender/
    https://www.instagram.com/p/DVhDRWsEoYD/
    https://www.facebook.com/thehubcenterforchange/
     
    Contact Hunter Parnell:     
    Publicdefenseless@gmail.com 
    Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
    www.publicdefenseless.com 
    Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
     Donate on PayPal:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
    Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
     
    Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
    https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
     
    **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
  • Public Defenseless

    500 | Public Defense is Underfunded, but by How Much? Putting a Conservative Number on the Cost of the Right to Counsel w/Ben Polk

    07/23/2026 | 55 mins.
    Hunter is joined by Ben Polk, Director of the Transformative Justice Project at New York University School of Law, Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights to discuss a recent law review article he authored where he conservatively estimated it would cost $28 billion to fund Public Defense nationwide.
       
    Guest:
    Ben Polk, Director, Transformative Justice Project and Research Scholar, New York University School of Law,  Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights,
    Resource:
    Read the Article Here
    https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6359060
     
    Ben's Faculty Page
    https://www.law.nyu.edu/centers/bernstein-institute/team
     
     Contact Hunter Parnell:     
    Publicdefenseless@gmail.com 
     Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
    www.publicdefenseless.com 
    Subscribe to the Patreon:  www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
    Donate on PayPal:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
    Donate on Stripe:  https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
     
    Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
    https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
     
    **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
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About Public Defenseless
Anyone paying attention can tell you that our criminal legal system is perpetuating cruelty and harm, but the complexity of the legal world overwhelms most people simply trying to get through another day. Public Defenseless explores the rot in the justice system and what we can do about it. Join host, Hunter Parnell, as he interviews top defense attorneys and criminal justice stakeholders from across the country as they pull apart the convoluted web of our criminal justice system. Like so many of you, Hunter is not an attorney, simply tired of a news cycle and talking heads that offer no real solutions to the ever-growing list of problems we face. Hunter hopes that with this information, you will share his belief that ordinary people still can make a difference.
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