Hunter is joined by Ben Polk, Director of the Transformative Justice Project at New York University School of Law, Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights to discuss a recent law review article he authored where he conservatively estimated it would cost $28 billion to fund Public Defense nationwide. Guest: Ben Polk, Director, Transformative Justice Project and Research Scholar, New York University School of Law, Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights, Resource: Read the Article Here https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6359060 Ben's Faculty Page https://www.law.nyu.edu/centers/bernstein-institute/team Contact Hunter Parnell: Publicdefenseless@gmail.com Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter: @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show! https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****

Hunter is joined once again by Jennifer Jennison and joining us for the first time is Sammy Provencio. After spending more than 30 years in custody, Sammy has joined the Stanislaus County Public Defender Office to help run their newest community-centred initiative, the Hub. Jennifer and Sammy join the show to share what the Hub is, what it does, and to share the power of having formerly incarcerated people work in a Public Defender Office. Guest: Jennifer Jennison, Chief Public Defender, Stanislaus County, California Sammy Provencio, Client Support Specialist, Group Facilitator, Stanislaus County, California Resource: Learn More Here https://www.stancounty.com/publicdefender/ https://www.instagram.com/p/DVhDRWsEoYD/ https://www.facebook.com/thehubcenterforchange/ Contact Hunter Parnell: Publicdefenseless@gmail.com Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter: @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show! https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****

Today, Hunter was joined once again by two guests from the Idaho State Public Defender System. Eric Fredericksen, State Public Defender, and Doug Nelson, Litigation Director, join the show to provide an update on the Idaho State System and to highlight a case that shows why the state wide system is better for the people of Idaho. Guest: Eric Fredericksen, State Public Defender, Idaho Doug Nelson, Litigation Director, Idaho Resource: Learn More about the System Here https://spd.idaho.gov/ Contact Hunter Parnell: Publicdefenseless@gmail.com Instagram @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com Subscribe to the Patreon www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast Donate on PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ Donate on Stripe https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show! https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****

Breaking news: As the evening of Aug 4, the NDS Union won a contract!! Hunter is joined by Ashley Munger, Katherine Shamsie, and Samantha Rudelich of the NDS Union. The union, representing NDS Harlem, NDS Detroit, and NDS Texas, have been on strike. Hunter sits down with them to discuss why they went on strike, what they hope to accomplish, and what management needs to do to end this strike. Guest: Ashley Munger, Staff Attorney, Criminal Division, NDS Detroit Katherine Shamsie, Staff Attorney, Criminal Division, NDS Texas Samantha Rudelich, Staff Attorney, Family Defense Division, NDS Harlem Resource: SUPPORT THE STRIKE FUND HERE https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-striking-legal-service-workers-n3x56?attribution_id=sl:ca61e32e-c420-4d6f-a848-cdde768cb52c&lang=en_US&ts=1785196351&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp20_control&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link Follow the Union https://www.instagram.com/ndsunion/ Contact Hunter Parnell: Publicdefenseless@gmail.com Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter: @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show! https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****

Hunter is joined by Liz Ortenburger, the CEO of Safe Nest. Liz and her team at Safe Nest operate a shelter and aid center for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence. As Liz sees it, the conventional approach to domestic violence, policing and incarceration, is simply insufficient to end the cycles of violence that lead to domestic violence. Liz joined the show to discuss the different approach Safe Nest takes to try and eradicate domestic violence. Guest: Liz Ortenburger, CEO, Safe Nest, Clark County, Nevada Resource: Check out Safe Nest Here https://safenest.org/ Contact Hunter Parnell: Publicdefenseless@gmail.com Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter: @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show! https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home **** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****

About Public Defenseless

About Public Defenseless

About Public Defenseless

Anyone paying attention can tell you that our criminal legal system is perpetuating cruelty and harm, but the complexity of the legal world overwhelms most people simply trying to get through another day. Public Defenseless explores the rot in the justice system and what we can do about it. Join host, Hunter Parnell, as he interviews top defense attorneys and criminal justice stakeholders from across the country as they pull apart the convoluted web of our criminal justice system. Like so many of you, Hunter is not an attorney, simply tired of a news cycle and talking heads that offer no real solutions to the ever-growing list of problems we face. Hunter hopes that with this information, you will share his belief that ordinary people still can make a difference.