117: How the King County Public Defender Union is Becoming a Player in Washington Politics w/Elbert Aull
Today, Hunter spoke with Elbert Aull, a Public Defender from King County Washington and chairman of the Public Defender Union’s Political Action Committee to discuss the vital role the union played in bringing attention to the horrid conditions of jails in King County. As with many of our unionization episodes, this episode highlights the type of political and media engagement that are not normally available to Public Defenders, whether they be non-unionized or contract. Most importantly, Elbert’s work on the Political Action Committee demonstrates the potential for Public Defenders to become trusted members of the labor force and how they can leverage that trust to shape criminal legal discourse across a politically diverse state like Washington. Guest: Elbert Aull, Public Defender, King County, Washington Resources PAC comments on the jail crisis https://www.kuow.org/stories/king-county-public-defenders-corrections-officers-see-eye-to-eye-on-covid-crisis-in-jails https://www.thestranger.com/news/2022/09/08/78447742/how-can-we-fix-the-king-county-jail-crisis https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/king-county-jails-consider-releasing-non-violent-suspects-due-to-staffing-shortages-inhumane-conditions https://www.thestranger.com/news/2023/04/05/78935744/king-county-commits-millions-to-make-jail-slightly-less-crowded ACLU Lawsuit that lead to restricting of Public Defense https://sixthamendment.org/independence-threatened-as-public-defenders-strive-for-parity-in-king-county-washington/ Email Elbert [email protected] Contact Hunter Parnell: [email protected] Instagram @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com
5/11/2023
1:13:17
116: The Promise and Problems of Progressive Prosecution w/Keisha Hudson, Mano Raju and Ricardo Garcia
Across the country, a movement of so called progressive prosecutors has become a focal point of political commentary around the criminal legal system. Today, Hunter spoke with three Chief Public Defenders, Mano Raju, Keisha Hudson, and Ricardo Garcia to discuss their observations and perspectives dealing with these progressive prosecutors. For each of the guests and Hunter, there is a universal agreement that this movement is directionally a massive improvement over old school tough on crime prosecutors, but we also acknowledge there are severe limitations on what they can do. From the recall of Chesa Boudin to the massive pushback against Larry Krasner and George Gascon, the politics of crime make it challenging for this DAs to reach all of their lofty promises. Guest: Keisha Hudson, Chief Public Defender, Defenders of Association of Philadelphia Ricardo Garcia, Chief Public Defender, Los Angeles Mano Raju, Chief Public Defender, San Francisco Resources Defenders Association of Philadelphia https://phillydefenders.org/home/ Follow Philly Defenders https://twitter.com/phillydefenders/ Follow Philly Defenders on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/phillydefenders/ LA County Public Defender https://pubdef.lacounty.gov/ Follow LA Public Defender on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lapubdef/ SF Public Defender https://sfpublicdefender.org/ SF Public Defender on Twitter https://twitter.com/sfdefender Pamela Price https://abc7news.com/alameda-county-district-attorney-pamela-price-jasper-wu-delonzo-logwood/13100531/ Larry Krasner https://www.inquirer.com/news/da-larry-krasner-record-convictions-cases-guns-homicides-20221121.html#:~:text=In%20a%20statement%20attacking%20what,shootings%20and%2079%25%20for%20nonfatal. Contact Hunter Parnell: [email protected] Instagram @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com
5/9/2023
1:22:14
115: Is There a Better Way to Provide Public Defense w/James McDermott and Paul Chambers
Today, Hunter spoke with James McDermott and Paul Chambers, two Public Defenders from the Far West Texas Office, to discuss their vision for a better model for Public Defense Delivery. According to the ABA and basically every Public Defender organization, vertical representation is what all offices should strive for. Under this model, attorneys handle every aspect of the case from first appearance to disposition, but is this really the best model available? In their office, James and Paul have moved towards something they refer to as “ensemble representation”. With more of a flat power dynamic, their model deemphasizes the role of the attorney in an effort to truly put the client at the center of the representation. Guest: James McDermott, Chief Public Defender, Far West Texas Public Defense Paul Chambers, Deputy Chief Public Defender, Far West Texas Public Defense Contact Hunter Parnell: [email protected] Instagram @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com
5/4/2023
1:08:10
114: How A Coalition of Prosecutors, City Attorneys, and Public Defenders Produces Better Working Conditions w/Alexandra Pray
Today, Hunter sat down with Alexandra Pray, Deputy Public Defender in San Francisco and Board Member of the Public Defender Union, to discuss the unique arrangement the City Attorneys, Prosecutors, and Public Defenders have in SF. When we’ve discussed Public Defense Unions, we ordinarily hear about coalitions of Public Defenders and sometimes all staff members coming together to advocate for better conditions, better workloads, and better pay, but in San Francisco, Public Defenders have a strange ally in the fight for better working conditions. In what may better be described as a collective bargaining agreement, the City Attorneys, Prosecutors, and Public Defenders work together to negotiate better pay and working conditions. How are they able to put aside radical differences in viewpoints around the criminal legal system to find solidarity? Tune in to listen to Alexandra explain how this unique arrangement works. Guest: Alexandra Pray, Deputy Public Defender, San Francisco Resources: Adachi Project https://www.adachiproject.com/ SF Standard https://sfstandard.com/ Contact Hunter Parnell: [email protected] Instagram @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com
5/2/2023
1:07:01
113: A Broken Legal System, A Lack of Health Care, and How the US Keeps Puerto Rico Under its Thumb w/Diego Alcala
Today, Hunter spoke with Diego Alcala, a criminal defense attorney in Puerto Rico, to better understand the challenges the island faces in the criminal legal system. From years of experience as a criminal defense attorney in Puerto Rico and other parts of the United States, Diego cuts through the complicated legal layers to get at a core issue plaguing Puerto Rico: For more than a century, the island has been subjected to the whims of the United States, and the lack of self-determination, access to health care, and continued imposition of the United States’ will serves as a severe determent to the flourishing of Puerto Ricans. Guest: Diego Alcala, Criminal Defense Attorney, Puerto Rico Resources: Follow Diego on Twitter https://twitter.com/DiegoAlcalaPR Connect with Diego on Linked In https://pr.linkedin.com/in/diegoalcala See Diego’s Work on his website www.Abolicinonista.com Learn More About Puerto Rico and the Insular Cases https://www.fivefourpod.com/episodes/united-states-v-vaello-madero/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9wyx_dqzAg https://shows.acast.com/fivefourpod/episodes/the-insular-cases-teaser Contact Hunter Parnell: [email protected] Instagram @PublicDefenselessPodcast Twitter @PDefenselessPod www.publicdefenseless.com
Anyone paying attention can tell you that our criminal justice system is broken, but the complexity of the legal world overwhelms most people simply trying to get through another day.
Public Defenseless explores the rot in the justice system and what we can do about it. Join host, Hunter Parnell, as he interviews top defense attorneys and criminal justice stakeholders from across the country as they pull apart the convoluted web of our criminal justice system.
Like so many of you, Hunter is not an attorney, simply tired of a news cycle and talking heads that offer no real solutions to the ever-growing list of problems we face. Hunter hopes that with this information, you will share his belief that ordinary people still can make a difference.