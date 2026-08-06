Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
515 episodes
504 | By Helping Victims and Perpetrators, Domestic Violence can Be Solved Without Relying on the Criminal Legal System w/Liz Ortenburger08/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Hunter is joined by Liz Ortenburger, the CEO of Safe Nest. Liz and her team at Safe Nest operate a shelter and aid center for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence. As Liz sees it, the conventional approach to domestic violence, policing and incarceration, is simply insufficient to end the cycles of violence that lead to domestic violence. Liz joined the show to discuss the different approach Safe Nest takes to try and eradicate domestic violence.
Guest:
Liz Ortenburger, CEO, Safe Nest, Clark County, Nevada
Resource:
Check out Safe Nest Here
https://safenest.org/
Contact Hunter Parnell:
Publicdefenseless@gmail.com
Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
www.publicdefenseless.com
Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
**** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
503 | Why is the NDS Union on Strike? UPDATE THEY WON!! w/Ashley Munger, Katherine Shamsie, and Samantha Rudelich08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Breaking news: As the evening of Aug 4, the NDS Union won a contract!!
Hunter is joined by Ashley Munger, Katherine Shamsie, and Samantha Rudelich of the NDS Union. The union, representing NDS Harlem, NDS Detroit, and NDS Texas, have been on strike. Hunter sits down with them to discuss why they went on strike, what they hope to accomplish, and what management needs to do to end this strike.
Guest:
Ashley Munger, Staff Attorney, Criminal Division, NDS Detroit
Katherine Shamsie, Staff Attorney, Criminal Division, NDS Texas
Samantha Rudelich, Staff Attorney, Family Defense Division, NDS Harlem
Resource:
SUPPORT THE STRIKE FUND HERE
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-striking-legal-service-workers-n3x56?attribution_id=sl:ca61e32e-c420-4d6f-a848-cdde768cb52c&lang=en_US&ts=1785196351&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp20_control&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
Follow the Union
https://www.instagram.com/ndsunion/
Contact Hunter Parnell:
Publicdefenseless@gmail.com
Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
www.publicdefenseless.com
Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
**** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
502 | How a Not Guilty Verdict in a Homicide Case Shows the Promise of Idaho's Statewide Public Defense System w/Eric Fredericksen and Doug Nelson07/30/2026 | 52 mins.Today, Hunter was joined once again by two guests from the Idaho State Public Defender System. Eric Fredericksen, State Public Defender, and Doug Nelson, Litigation Director, join the show to provide an update on the Idaho State System and to highlight a case that shows why the state wide system is better for the people of Idaho.
Guest:
Eric Fredericksen, State Public Defender, Idaho
Doug Nelson, Litigation Director, Idaho
Resource:
Learn More about the System Here
https://spd.idaho.gov/
Contact Hunter Parnell:
Publicdefenseless@gmail.com
Instagram
@PublicDefenselessPodcast
Twitter
@PDefenselessPod
www.publicdefenseless.com
Subscribe to the Patreon
www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
Donate on PayPal
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
Donate on Stripe
https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
**** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
501 | Why Public Defenders Need the Insights and Expertise of Formerly Incarcerated People in Their Offices w/Jennifer Jennison and Sammy Provencio07/28/2026 | 58 mins.Hunter is joined once again by Jennifer Jennison and joining us for the first time is Sammy Provencio. After spending more than 30 years in custody, Sammy has joined the Stanislaus County Public Defender Office to help run their newest community-centred initiative, the Hub. Jennifer and Sammy join the show to share what the Hub is, what it does, and to share the power of having formerly incarcerated people work in a Public Defender Office.
Guest:
Jennifer Jennison, Chief Public Defender, Stanislaus County, California
Sammy Provencio, Client Support Specialist, Group Facilitator, Stanislaus County, California
Resource:
Learn More Here
https://www.stancounty.com/publicdefender/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DVhDRWsEoYD/
https://www.facebook.com/thehubcenterforchange/
Contact Hunter Parnell:
Publicdefenseless@gmail.com
Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
www.publicdefenseless.com
Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
**** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
500 | Public Defense is Underfunded, but by How Much? Putting a Conservative Number on the Cost of the Right to Counsel w/Ben Polk07/23/2026 | 55 mins.Hunter is joined by Ben Polk, Director of the Transformative Justice Project at New York University School of Law, Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights to discuss a recent law review article he authored where he conservatively estimated it would cost $28 billion to fund Public Defense nationwide.
Guest:
Ben Polk, Director, Transformative Justice Project and Research Scholar, New York University School of Law, Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights,
Resource:
Read the Article Here
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6359060
Ben's Faculty Page
https://www.law.nyu.edu/centers/bernstein-institute/team
Contact Hunter Parnell:
Publicdefenseless@gmail.com
Instagram: @PublicDefenselessPodcast
Twitter: @PDefenselessPod
www.publicdefenseless.com
Subscribe to the Patreon: www.patreon.com/PublicDefenselessPodcast
Donate on PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5KW7WMJWEXTAJ
Donate on Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/7sI01tb2v3dwaM8cMN
Trying to find a specific part of an episode? Use this link to search transcripts of every episode of the show!
https://app.reduct.video/o/eca54fbf9f/p/d543070e6a/share/c34e85194394723d4131/home
**** ALL OPINONS SHARED BY HOST HUNTER PARNELL DO NOT REFLECT THE THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS OF THE AURORA MUNICIPAL PUBLIC DEFENDER****
More Government podcasts
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- SekulowChristianity, Government, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About Public Defenseless
Anyone paying attention can tell you that our criminal legal system is perpetuating cruelty and harm, but the complexity of the legal world overwhelms most people simply trying to get through another day. Public Defenseless explores the rot in the justice system and what we can do about it. Join host, Hunter Parnell, as he interviews top defense attorneys and criminal justice stakeholders from across the country as they pull apart the convoluted web of our criminal justice system. Like so many of you, Hunter is not an attorney, simply tired of a news cycle and talking heads that offer no real solutions to the ever-growing list of problems we face. Hunter hopes that with this information, you will share his belief that ordinary people still can make a difference.Podcast website
Listen to Public Defenseless, Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Public Defenseless
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.