In this episode of The Operational Arch, host Major DJ Taylor hands the mic over to three key SAMS leaders: Mr. Kirk Dorr (Deputy Director of the School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS)), Dr. Bruce Stanley (Director of the Advanced Military Studies Program (AMSP)), and Colonel Paul Godson (Deputy Director of AMSP). Together, they pull back the curtain on the Advanced Military Studies Program, covering what it is, what it produces, and exactly how officers can go from being curious about the program to becoming a competitive applicant. They dispel myths about AMSP as merely a "planners' school" and show how the program develops leaders to meet the Army's most demanding missions as experts in Army and joint doctrine, leading diverse operational planning teams, and enabling senior leaders. The ten-month program focuses on warfighting, operational art, and the critical and creative thinking required to anticipate and adapt to rapid change on the modern battlefield.

0:00 Intro and Guest Introductions

4:20 How Has AMSP Changed Over the Years?

8:48 What Does the Operational Force Expect from Graduates?

10:16 What Attributes Define a Strong AMSP Student?

14:25 The Flow of the Academic Year (June–May)

19:52 How to Get Competitive / The Application Process

23:36 The AMSP Exam and Interview

27:19 Selection , the HRC Marketplace, & Recent Process Changes

35:22 How to Prepare / Tips for Applicants

44:40 "What If I Don't Want to Be a Planner?"

46:10 Family Considerations

49:57 What Should Every Graduate Take With Them?

52:51 Closing Remarks