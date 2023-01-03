The official podcast of the School of Advanced Military Studies, dedicated to bridging the gap between tactics and strategy through the study of operational art... More
Available Episodes
The Role of Doctrine in Operational Art w COL (Ret.) Rich Creed
Season 1 Episode 7 of the Operational Arch is the third episode in our limited series exploring the pillars of operational art. We peel back the unique role doctrine plays in conducting operational art and training operational artists. Our guest, COL (Ret.) Rich Creed, discusses how history and theory informs doctrine, which theorists and history were key in developing "Multi-Domain Operations," the U.S. Army's new operating concept, and why a common language is so important when dealing with complex problems. COL (Ret.) Creed is the Director of the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, or CADD, at Fort Leavenworth. While serving, COL Creed was an armor officer and commanded at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. He is a 2002 graduate of the Advanced Military Studies Program at SAMS, and a 2011 graduate of the US Army War College.
**Disclaimer: We experienced some technical difficulties while recording this episode and the audio is not as clean as we would like, or our audience expects. We published the episode in the best form possible. Thank you for your understanding.
Below is a list of sources that provide some further reading for topics discussed on this episode.
Combined Arms Directorate: https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/mccoe/cadd
Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/default.aspx
"Deep Operations: Theoretical Approaches to Fighting Deep," https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/combat-studies-institute/images/LSCO%20DeepOps%20book%20interactive%20with%20cover%20spread%2012Nov21.pdf.
MAJs Josh Bedingfield and Dan Warner are the hosts for this episode.
School of Advanced Military Studies: https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SAMS/SAMS
5/1/2023
53:36
The Human Dimension of War w LTC Nate Finney
Season 1 Episode 6 of the Operational Arch inspects the human dimension of the U.S. Army's multi-domain operating concept. Our guest, LTC Nate Finney, frames the discussion against the complex INDOPACOM operational environment and offers techniques on how planners and leaders should think about the human dimension to create relative advantage. LTC Finney is the creator and co-founder of The Strategy Bridge, a founder of the Military Writers Guild, and a founding member of the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum. He is the co-editor and author of Redefining the Modern Military: The Intersection of Profession and Ethics and the editor and an author of On Strategy: A Primer. He regularly contributes to the Project on International Peace & Security, Military Strategy Magazine, the Military Writers Guild, and the Council on Foreign Relations. LTC Finney is a graduate of the SAMS ASP3 program and recently earned his PhD in history from Duke University. LTC Finney also holds masters degrees in History from Duke University and Public Administration from Harvard University and the University of Kansas.
MAJs Kelsey Kurtz, Josh Bedingfield, and Dan Warner are the hosts for this episode.
On Strategy: A Primer https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/combat-studies-institute/csi-books/on-strategy-a-primer.pdf
Redefining the Modern Military: The Intersection of Profession and Ethics https://www.amazon.com/Redefining-Modern-Military-Intersection-Profession/dp/1682473635
School of Advanced Military Studies: https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SAMS/SAMS
4/15/2023
47:27
Irregular Warfare and the Operational Level of War w/ the Irregular Warfare Center's COL (Ret.) Derek Jones
Season 1 Episode 5 of the Operational Arch focuses on how irregular warfare fits into the operational level of war and operational art. Our guest, COL (Ret.) Derek Jones, representing the Irregular Warfare Center, discusses how irregular warfare is just one aspect of an irregular approach to campaigning and provides insights on how to perceive and frame irregular operations across the range of military operations. COL Jones is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer, special plans officer for the Irregular Warfare Center, Chief Strategy Officer of Valens Global, a 2009 graduate of the Advanced Military Studies Program at SAMS, and 2017 graduate of the U.S. Army War College. He is a well-respected subject matter expert in irregular and unconventional warfare with decades of operational experience spanning the globe. Derek holds four master's degrees from the U.S. Army CGSC, American Military University, SAMS, and the U.S. Army War College.
MAJs Josh Bedingfield and Jonathan Janos.
Irregular Warfare Center: https://irregularwarfarecenter.org
Irregular Warfare Center: https://irregularwarfarecenter.org

School of Advanced Military Studies: https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SAMS/SAMS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/us_sams
Intro and Outro Music: "On and On" by Christian Bedingfield
4/1/2023
49:56
The Role of Theory in Operational Art w/ Dr. Scott Gorman
Season 1 Episode 4 of the Operational Arch is the second in a limited series examining the pillars of operational art. In this episode, we dive into the role theory plays in conducting operational art and training operational artists. Our guest, Dr. Scott Gorman, provides insights on how planners can leverage theory to understand how the world works and frame options to achieve desired endstates. Dr. Gorman is the Director of the Advanced Strategic Leadership Studies Program (ASLSP) at the School of Advanced Military Studies. He is a retired USAF Colonel, a career pilot, whose last assignment before retiring from active duty was Commandant and Dean, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. He holds a B.S. in Engineering from the USAF Academy, an M.A. in Russian History from Indiana University, an M.M.A.S. from the School of Advanced Military Studies, and a Ph.D. in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
MAJs Josh Bedingfield, Dan Warner, and Kelsey Kurtz are the hosts for this episode.
School of Advanced Military Studies: https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SAMS/SAMS
3/1/2023
47:07
The Role of History in Operational Art w/ Dr. Dean Nowowiejski
Season 1 Episode 3 of the Operational Arch is the first in a limited series examining the pillars of operational art. In this episode, we dive into the role history plays in conducting operational art and training operational artists. Our guest, Dr. Dean Nowowiejski, discusses the U.S. Army's interesting relationship with history, how leaders can become historically minded, and the value history plays in planning and executing current and future operations. Dr. Nowowiejski is the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Ike Skelton Distinguished Chair for the Art of War and director of the Art of War Scholars program. He is an alumni of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as an Armor officer for over thirty years, retiring as a Colonel in 2009. He is a 1995 graduate of SAMS, a 2001 graduate of the U.S. Army War college, holds a PhD in history from Princeton, and is the author of “Success Against the Odds: The American Army in Germany, 1918-1923.”
MAJs Josh Bedingfield, Dan Warner, and Kelsey Kurtz are the hosts for this episode.
School of Advanced Military Studies: https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SAMS/SAMS
