The Role of Doctrine in Operational Art w COL (Ret.) Rich Creed

Season 1 Episode 7 of the Operational Arch is the third episode in our limited series exploring the pillars of operational art. We peel back the unique role doctrine plays in conducting operational art and training operational artists. Our guest, COL (Ret.) Rich Creed, discusses how history and theory informs doctrine, which theorists and history were key in developing "Multi-Domain Operations," the U.S. Army's new operating concept, and why a common language is so important when dealing with complex problems. COL (Ret.) Creed is the Director of the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, or CADD, at Fort Leavenworth. While serving, COL Creed was an armor officer and commanded at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. He is a 2002 graduate of the Advanced Military Studies Program at SAMS, and a 2011 graduate of the US Army War College. **Disclaimer: We experienced some technical difficulties while recording this episode and the audio is not as clean as we would like, or our audience expects. We published the episode in the best form possible. Thank you for your understanding. Below is a list of sources that provide some further reading for topics discussed on this episode. Combined Arms Directorate: https://usacac.army.mil/organizations/mccoe/cadd Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/default.aspx "Deep Operations: Theoretical Approaches to Fighting Deep," https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/combat-studies-institute/images/LSCO%20DeepOps%20book%20interactive%20with%20cover%2012Nov21.pdf. MAJs Josh Bedingfield and Dan Warner are the hosts for this episode. You can contact them at [email protected] with any questions you may have. School of Advanced Military Studies: https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SAMS/SAMS