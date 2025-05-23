Powered by RND
The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea
The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea
The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea

Kory Honea
Government
The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea
  • An Epic Response to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Crisis.
    Recruitment has been a problem plaguing law enforcement agencies nationwide for quite some time now, and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is no exception. We currently have 68 vacancies at BCSO and are actively working on filling those positions; particularly in the Butte County Jail as our Jail Expansion Project is set to be complete in just a few short months. In this episode, we talk with Alex Johnston, the co-owner of Epic Recruitment, the nation’s leading law enforcement recruiting agency. Alex walks us through the process and how his team develops professional, strategic campaigns designed specifically for law enforcement, and the proven results from these efforts. 
    41:23
  • From the Beat to the Broadcast: A Conversation with John McGinness
    In its inaugural episode, Sheriff Honea sits down with someone who’s walked the walk and now talks the talk, former Sacramento County Sheriff and KFBK radio host, John McGinness. Sheriff Honea and John discuss several topics, including how community engagement has evolved, how important public trust is in law enforcement and the shift in the pendulum over the years, and the challenges with traditional media engagement and why podcasts have become an important tool in communicating with a broader audience. Feel free to share your comments, thoughts or suggestions for future podcasts at [email protected]
    31:40

About The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea

“The Sheriff’s Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea," is a podcast series aimed at engaging and educating the citizens of Butte County through meaningful conversations about public safety topics and issues. Each episode features Sheriff Kory Honea in one-on-one interviews with guests, discussing a broad range of public safety-related issues in a conversational and free-form format. 
Government

