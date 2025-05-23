The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea

In its inaugural episode, Sheriff Honea sits down with someone who’s walked the walk and now talks the talk, former Sacramento County Sheriff and KFBK radio host, John McGinness. Sheriff Honea and John discuss several topics, including how community engagement has evolved, how important public trust is in law enforcement and the shift in the pendulum over the years, and the challenges with traditional media engagement and why podcasts have become an important tool in communicating with a broader audience. Feel free to share your comments, thoughts or suggestions for future podcasts at [email protected]
