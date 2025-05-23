The Sheriff's Mic: Cleared to Talk with Sheriff Kory Honea

An Epic Response to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Crisis.

Recruitment has been a problem plaguing law enforcement agencies nationwide for quite some time now, and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is no exception. We currently have 68 vacancies at BCSO and are actively working on filling those positions; particularly in the Butte County Jail as our Jail Expansion Project is set to be complete in just a few short months. In this episode, we talk with Alex Johnston, the co-owner of Epic Recruitment, the nation’s leading law enforcement recruiting agency. Alex walks us through the process and how his team develops professional, strategic campaigns designed specifically for law enforcement, and the proven results from these efforts.