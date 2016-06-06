Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lassen Volcanic National Park
Podcast with audio tours of Lassen Volcanic National Park
Government
Podcast with audio tours of Lassen Volcanic National Park
Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Then and Now Audio Tour: Introduction
    Welcome to Lassen Volcanic National Park's Then and Now Highway Audio Tour.
    6/6/2016
    0:44
  • Then and Now Audio Tour Stop 1: Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center
    The Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center is a great place to start or end your trip to Lassen.
    6/6/2016
    1:33
  • Then and Now Audio Tour Stop 2: Sulphur Works
    Sulphur Works hydrothermal area is a reminder that Lassen is an active volcanic center.
    6/6/2016
    1:05
  • Then and Now Audio Tour Stop 3: Diamond Peak Pullout
    Diamond peak is the weathered core of the once massive Brokeoff Volcano.
    6/6/2016
    1:11
  • Then and Now Audio Tour Stop 4: Little Hot Springs Valley
    Below you lie the steaming, verdant gardens of Little Hot Springs Valley.
    6/6/2016
    1:00

About Lassen Audio Tours

Podcast with audio tours of Lassen Volcanic National Park
Lassen Audio Tours: Podcasts in Family