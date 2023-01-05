NC Family's Family Policy Matters

Family Policy Matters is a 15-minute show featuring interviews with national, state, and local experts on a wide range of policy issues important to North Carol... More
3 Ways the 2024 Elections Will Look Different in North Carolina
This week on Family Policy Matters, host Traci DeVette Griggs welcomes Dr. Andy Jackson, Director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, to discuss the North Carolina Supreme Court’s recent decision reversals and the implications they will have for the 2024 elections. These include voter ID, redistricting, and voting rights for felons.
5/22/2023
15:01
How Some School Systems Are Damaging Our Children
This week on Family Policy Matters, host Traci DeVette Griggs welcomes Alvin Lui, President of Courage is a Habit, to discuss the ways that the school system in America is dumbing down our children and pushing a liberal agenda.
5/16/2023
15:01
Taking People Out of Our Lives: The Damage of the Sexual Revolution
This week on Family Policy Matters, host Traci DeVette Griggs welcomes Mary Eberstadt, Author and Senior Research Fellow at the Faith & Reason Institute, to discuss the damage that is still being done as a result of the sexual revolution, and how the church can work to combat it.
5/8/2023
14:59
Attacks on Churches Mean Attacks on Religious Liberty
This week on Family Policy Matters, host Traci DeVette Griggs welcomes back Arielle Del Turco, Director of the Center for Religious Liberty at Family Research Council, to discuss the rise in the attacks on churches, how they are impacting religious liberty, and what we can do about it.
5/1/2023
15:00
The Danger in Our Pockets and How It's Hurting Our Teens
This week on Family Policy Matters, host Traci DeVette Griggs welcomes Dr. Jean Twenge, an author and Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, to discuss why this rise is occurring and what we can do to protect our teens.
