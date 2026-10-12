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NC Family's Family Policy Matters
North Carolina Family Policy Council Weekly Podcast
Latest episode
662 episodes
- This week on Family Policy Matters, NC Family Vice President Mitch Prosser welcomes Christy Smith, North Carolina State Director for LifeWise Academy, to discuss Released Time for Religious Instruction (RTRI) and how LifeWise Academy is providing Bible education to public school students across the country.
Gambling and the Pursuit of Happiness: What's the Cost? (with Mitch Prosser and Adamo Manfra)10/06/2026 | 15 mins.This week on Family Policy Matters, NC Family's Mitch Prosser and Adamo Manfra take a closer look at gambling and how it relates to the pursuit of happiness, virtue, family, and the common good in North Carolina.
What You Need to Know About the 2026 Election (with John Rustin and Mitch Prosser)09/28/2026 | 15 mins.This week on Family Policy Matters, NC Family President John Rustin and Vice President Mitch Prosser discuss what you need to know for North Carolina's 2026 General Election, including constitutional amendments on the ballot, key dates, and how to be an informed voter.
Learn more about NC Family's 2026 Voter Guide
- This week on Family Policy Matters, host Traci DeVette Griggs welcomes Wendy Bonano, President of Gateway Women's Care, to discuss lies that have been spread about pregnancy care centers and the truth behind the work they do.
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About NC Family's Family Policy Matters
Family Policy Matters is a weekly podcast and radio show produced by the North Carolina Family Policy Council. Each week, our host, Traci DeVette Griggs, welcomes leaders from across the state and nation to discuss topics related to faith, family, and life in North Carolina.Podcast website
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