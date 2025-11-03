Ep 29:Middle Age, Middle Section: Let's Talk About It!

Why does it feel like your body changed overnight in your 40s and 50s? In this episode of the No Expiration Date Podcast, we’re getting real (and a little spicy) about midlife weight gain, why it happens, why it’s not just “willpower,” and what you can actually do about it. We talk through: • Common misconceptions about weight gain in midlife and why “just eat less and move more” is not the full story. • How perimenopause and menopause can completely flip your metabolism, hunger, sleep, energy, and even where your body stores fat. • That moment you first realize, “Wait… this is different now,” and how emotional that feels. • The very real mental spiral: frustration, shame, comparison to our 20-year-old selves — and why we cannot live there anymore. We also get into the science (in plain English): • By our 40s, women naturally burn about 200 fewer calories per day than we did in our 20s. • During perimenopause and menopause, estrogen drops and fat literally moves from hips and thighs to the belly. That’s why you may see new back fat, midsection fluff, triceps jiggle, all of it. • Women can gain 10–15 pounds in menopause even without changing how they eat or exercise. • Metabolism slows about 5% per decade, and we lose 3–8% of our muscle every decade after 30. Less muscle = easier fat gain. • Two-thirds of women ages 40–59 are now considered overweight or obese. You are not the only one going through this. We cover the sneaky stuff too: • Poor sleep, hot flashes, thyroid changes, stress, cortisol — and how all of that makes belly fat more stubborn. • Why you can feel like you’re “doing everything right” and still not see changes. • How visceral belly fat isn’t just about looks; it’s linked to heart disease, insulin resistance, and diabetes risk. But this is not a panic episode. This is an empowerment episode. We walk through what actually helps: • Lifting weights (yes, even if you’re 50+ and new to it). • Getting protein, fiber, hydration, and real sleep instead of living on caffeine and stress. • Walking and moving your body daily — not as punishment, but as self-care and sanity. • Not drinking your calories (we’re looking at you, sugary drinks and mystery energy drinks). • Tracking progress by strength, mood, energy, and how your clothes fit — not just the number on the scale. We also talk mindset: • Giving yourself grace without giving up on yourself. • Shifting from “I want to be thin” to “I want to be strong, mobile, and here for a long time.” • Why comparison to your 25-year-old body is keeping you stuck. This is for every woman who looked in the mirror and thought: “When did this happen?” It’s not just you. It’s biology, hormones, stress, sleep, muscle, and time. And you are absolutely allowed to care about your health without apologizing for it. Midlife isn’t about losing who you were — it’s about learning who you are now. Your body is changing, but so is your power. Listen in, laugh with us, and then go lift something heavier than your purse. P.S. We reference previous episodes on sleep and perimenopause — make sure to check those out if you’re dealing with night sweats, hot flashes, or exhaustion that won’t quit.