HAPPY FOR NO REASON: IN CONVERSATION WITH MARCI SHIMOFF

In this episode of The Art of Awakening Podcast, Dr. Sue Morter welcomes her dear friend and internationally acclaimed transformational teacher, Marci Shimoff. A #1 New York Times bestselling author known for her groundbreaking books like Happy for No Reason and Love for No Reason, as well as her contributions to the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, Marci dives deep into the art of happiness, unconditional love, and creating a miraculous life. Marci, who has inspired millions of people worldwide, shares her personal story of awakening, her path to discovering true joy, and the practices that have helped her align with her authentic self. Together, Marci and Dr. Sue explore the intersection of happiness, spiritual awakening, and personal transformation, offering actionable steps for listeners to cultivate an inner state of peace and balance that transcends life's challenges. Tune in as the two discuss topics like finding your inner voice, healing through spaciousness, and dismantling barriers that prevent you from experiencing your innate joy. Don't miss Marci's inspiring insights, including why saying "no" can sometimes create space for life-changing miracles, and how her 21 Happiness Habits can transform your life.