The Art of Awakening

The Art of Awakening
Dr. Sue Morter
Welcome, I'm Dr. Sue Morter, and I’m so looking forward to connecting with you through The Art of Awakening podcast. Over the past 40 years, I've dedicated my l...
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessAlternative HealthReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  THE RHYTHM OF AWAKENING: A JOURNEY WITH JAMES ASHER
    Dr. Sue Morter joins renowned musician James Asher for an inspiring conversation on the transformative power of rhythm, drumming, and music. Discover how these elements enhance creativity, deepen embodiment, and elevate consciousness. Tune in as inspiration meets intuition, guiding you toward the Art of Awakening. Listen now! Learn more about James Asher here: https://www.james-asher.co.uk/ James Asher YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/bsaQWzmCL2k?si=ENsqSnxr7hf35lFT Learn More about the Podcast Here: https://theartofawakening.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drsuemorter/ Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/DrSueMorter TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsuemorter If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to like, subscribe, and share it with friends! Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose medical or psychological conditions nor to claim to prescribe, prevent, treat, mitigate or cure such conditions. The information contained in the program is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a doctor or mental health professional. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions and before beginning any new exercise, nutrition, or lifestyle program. Individual results may vary, and no guarantees of specific outcomes are made. Music by James Asher Photos of Dr. Sue Morter © Tanya Arianne Malott
    --------  
    34:06
  HAPPY FOR NO REASON: IN CONVERSATION WITH MARCI SHIMOFF
     In this episode of The Art of Awakening Podcast, Dr. Sue Morter welcomes her dear friend and internationally acclaimed transformational teacher, Marci Shimoff. A #1 New York Times bestselling author known for her groundbreaking books like Happy for No Reason and Love for No Reason, as well as her contributions to the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, Marci dives deep into the art of happiness, unconditional love, and creating a miraculous life.  Marci, who has inspired millions of people worldwide, shares her personal story of awakening, her path to discovering true joy, and the practices that have helped her align with her authentic self. Together, Marci and Dr. Sue explore the intersection of happiness, spiritual awakening, and personal transformation, offering actionable steps for listeners to cultivate an inner state of peace and balance that transcends life's challenges. Tune in as the two discuss topics like finding your inner voice, healing through spaciousness, and dismantling barriers that prevent you from experiencing your innate joy.  Don't miss Marci's inspiring insights, including why saying “no” can sometimes create space for life-changing miracles, and how her 21 Happiness Habits can transform your life. Make sure to download Marci’s Happy for No Reason workbook, packed with tools, practices, and an assessment to guide you in raising your happiness set point. Join us in this conversation that will leave you inspired to step into your most authentic, joyful self. Get Your Happy For No Reason Workbook here: https://vt476.isrefer.com/go/workbook/morter/  Learn more about Marci Shimoff’s Happy For No Reason Online Workshop here: https://happyfornoreason.com/ Follow Marci Shimoff’s Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/marcishimoffofficial/ Learn More about the Art of Awakening Podcast Here: https://theartofawakening.com/ Follow Dr. Sue on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/drsuemorter/ Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/DrSueMorter TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsuemorter If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to like, subscribe, and share it with friends! Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose medical or psychological conditions nor to claim to prescribe, prevent, treat, mitigate or cure such conditions. The information contained in the program is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a doctor or mental health professional. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions and before beginning any new exercise, nutrition, or lifestyle program. Individual results may vary, and no guarantees of specific outcomes are made. Music by James Asher Photos of Dr. Sue Morter © Tanya Arianne Malott
    --------  
    42:12
  AWAKENING THROUGH MUSIC & SOUND: IN CONVERSATION WITH BARRY GOLDSTEIN
    In this episode of The Art of Awakening podcast, Dr. Sue Morter sits down with award-winning composer and sound healing expert Barry Goldstein for a deep dive into the transformative power of music. Together, they explore—how music can elevate consciousness, and serve as a powerful tool for emotional and cognitive well-being. Barry shares his personal journey from mainstream music to discovering the profound healing properties of sound, introducing the concept of acousto-ceuticals—music as medicine. From unlocking memories in Alzheimer’s patients to using music as daily energetic nutrition, this conversation reveals the limitless potential of sound to heal, awaken, and inspire. Learn More about the Podcast Here: https://theartofawakening.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drsuemorter/ Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/DrSueMorter TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsuemorter If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to like, subscribe, and share it with friends! Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose medical or psychological conditions nor to claim to prescribe, prevent, treat, mitigate or cure such conditions. The information contained in the program is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a doctor or mental health professional. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions and before beginning any new exercise, nutrition, or lifestyle program. Individual results may vary, and no guarantees of specific outcomes are made. Music by James Asher Photos of Dr. Sue Morter © Tanya Arianne Malott
    --------  
    50:40
  AWAKENING TO WHOLE BRAIN LIVING: WITH DR. JILL BOLTE TAYLOR
    In this episode of The Art of Awakening: with Dr. Sue Morter, we sat down with Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, neuroscientist and bestselling author of Whole Brain Living, to explore the profound journey of awakening to the full potential of our minds. Dr. Taylor shares insights from her own extraordinary experience—a stroke that silenced her left brain and opened the door to deep inner peace—and how we can harness the power of all four brain characters to live with greater balance, joy, and purpose. Join us as we dive into the science of consciousness, emotional resilience, and the tools to shift from survival mode to awakened presence. Whether you're seeking personal transformation or deeper self-awareness, this conversation will expand your understanding of what it truly means to live a whole-brain life. Learn more about Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor here: https://www.drjilltaylor.com/ Learn More about the Podcast Here: https://theartofawakening.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drsuemorter/ Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/DrSueMorter TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsuemorter If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to like, subscribe, and share it with friends! Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose medical or psychological conditions nor to claim to prescribe, prevent, treat, mitigate or cure such conditions. The information contained in the program is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a doctor or mental health professional. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions and before beginning any new exercise, nutrition, or lifestyle program. Individual results may vary, and no guarantees of specific outcomes are made. Music by James Asher Photos of Dr. Sue Morter © Tanya Arianne Malott
    --------  
    54:24
  DESIGNING A LIFE IN FLOW: PRACTICAL TIPS FOR SUCCESS, RELATIONSHIPS, AND MANIFESTATION
    Discover how your environment shapes your energy and fuels personal growth in this inspiring episode featuring host, Dr. Sue Morter, and special guest Marie Diamond. Together, they dive into the transformative power of Feng Shui and the Law of Attraction, revealing practical ways to create a home that supports your goals, desires, and spiritual awakening. Marie shares her personal journey and profound insights into the quantum field, offering actionable tips to enhance areas like relationships, success, and overall well-being. Learn how to turn your living space into a powerful vision board for manifestation and how maintaining awareness of energy—even when traveling—can keep you aligned with your intentions. Tune in and take the first step toward transforming your environment—and your life! For more on Marie’s App Find your Energy Number click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/marie-diamond/id971250423 To learn more about Marie Diamond’s offerings here: https://www.mariediamond.com/ Tune into The Marie Diamond Podcast here: https://www.mariediamond.com/podcast Learn More about Dr. Sue Morter’s Podcast Here: https://theartofawakening.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drsuemorter/ Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/DrSueMorter TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsuemorter If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to like, subscribe, and share it with friends! Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose medical or psychological conditions nor to claim to prescribe, prevent, treat, mitigate or cure such conditions. The information contained in the program is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a doctor or mental health professional. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions and before beginning any new exercise, nutrition, or lifestyle program. Individual results may vary, and no guarantees of specific outcomes are made. Music by James Asher Photos of Dr. Sue Morter © Tanya Arianne Malott
    --------  
    43:30

About The Art of Awakening

Welcome, I'm Dr. Sue Morter, and I’m so looking forward to connecting with you through The Art of Awakening podcast. Over the past 40 years, I've dedicated my life to guiding individuals on a transformational journey toward awakening—to realizing there's an extraordinary life awaiting them. This podcast delves into topics such as: neuroscience, quantum physics, meditation, mindfulness, manifestation, holistic health, and personal growth. Our episodes feature interviews with leading experts, thought-provoking discussions, and practical tips to help you unlock your true potential. The Art of Awakening is your pathway to a life filled with joy, creativity, and fulfillment. It’s not just about learning; it's about embodying the teachings and witnessing the profound transformations they bring forth. This podcast is my invitation to you, to step into a life you love living—a life that is your birthright. Join me on this incredible journey and let’s awaken together.
