'High School Musical' star and musician Joshua Bassett sits down with Carl to discuss his memoir, 'The Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life', opening up about the ketamine addiction that nearly killed him, surviving heart failure at 23, and the body image struggles men keep hidden. Joshua serves as an Official NAMI Ambassador. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. Learn more at NAMI.org. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The reunion you didn't know you needed. Lindsay Hubbard sits down with Carl at Soft Bar for the first time to reminisce about the early days, the seasons that bonded them, and the slow rebuild of their friendship. Lindsay also gets into life as a mom to Gemma, building ‘In the City’ from scratch, and where she's at now. This one’s a good reminder that growth, grace, and time can bring people back together. Sponsors: - Pura: Explore the Scents of Calm Collection at pura.com/calm. Use code RADKE for 15% off your first order - Bonobos: Head to Bonobos.com — and upgrade your wardrobe for summer and beyond. - iRestore: Unlock your best hair & skin with @iRestorelaser and HUGE savings on iRESTORE with code RADKE at irestore.com/RADKE! #irestorepod - Superpower: Head over to Superpower.com and use code RADKE for $20 off your membership. - Fabletics: Shop now at Fabletics.com/radke to get 70- 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP. - Lola: Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at Lolablankets.com by using code RADKE at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard on 'In the City', Motherhood, and Reconciling with Carl

Creator, founder, and size-inclusivity and mental health advocate Remi Bader joins Carl in the More Life studio. She opens up about landing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, getting let go from her first jobs at Bravo and Tidal, how her TikTok blew up overnight, and her honest, ongoing journey with binge eating, recovery, and weight loss surgery. Remi and Carl get real about navigating mental health in public, handling the internet's opinions, dating, and why the right people in your corner change everything. Remi has recommended a couple resources if you are looking for more information on any of the topics covered in this episode: https://jedfoundation.org/helplines-for-specific-identities/ https://www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Brain-over-Binge-Conventional-Recovered/dp/0984481702 Sponsors: Pura: Explore the Scents of Calm Collection at pura.com/calm. Use code RADKE for 15% off your first order Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Before she was running million-dollar yachts on Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn was hiding from police in the bushes, getting kicked out of halfway houses, and spending nights at a Denny's with nowhere to go. In this conversation, Carl and Captain Sandy get into how she clawed her way to 36 years sober, why she leads her crew with empathy instead of ego, and the ultimatum she once gave a crew member that may have saved their life. Tough, honest, and full of hard-won wisdom on what it actually takes to rebuild a life and become the captain fans know today. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn on Going from Rock Bottom to Captaining Million Dollar Yachts

Two years after losing his wife Laura to cancer, Michael Allio did something no one expected - he went on 'The Bachelorette' to start living again. He sits down with Carl to talk about going on reality TV as a grieving single dad, raising their son James, getting judged for daring to move forward, getting sober, and how he slowly found love again on his own terms. A beautiful conversation about grief, fatherhood, and the courage to begin again before you feel ready. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio on Losing His Wife, Single Parenting, and Finding Love Again

Financial Coaching for Women: How To Budget, Manage Money, Pay Off Debt, Save Money, Paycheck Plans

About More Life with Carl Radke

About More Life with Carl Radke

About More Life with Carl Radke

Growth isn’t a one-time event — it’s a choice we make every day. This is a show that proves that there is more life waiting for us on the other side. Each week, Carl Radke, star of Bravo’s Summer House, sits down with celebrities, thought leaders, creators, and everyday people to explore the moments that push us toward becoming better, braver, and more intentional versions of ourselves. From career pivots and new passions, to healing, sobriety, and mental wellness, these unfiltered conversations dive into the inner breakthroughs that help us live more fully. Carl brings his own lived experience — navigating loss, change, and self-discovery — while inviting guests to share the tools, perspective shifts, and habits that keep them moving forward. Whether you’re rebuilding, reinventing, or just ready to feel more aligned with who you are, this show is for you. Every episode opens with Carl’s honest reflections and closes with practical takeaways you can apply to your own life right now. New episodes drop every Tuesday. More Life with Carl Radke is a Sony Music Entertainment Original Production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow @sonypodcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastsales@sonymusic.com