STAY TRUE THE LOREN LAHAV PODCAST

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141 episodes
- What does it truly mean to be seen—and why do so many of us spend years hiding behind perfection, performance, or people-pleasing?
In this heartfelt conversation, Loren Lahav sits down with attorney, speaker, coach, and podcast host Christine Gale to explore how embracing your truth leads to healing, stronger relationships, and authentic leadership. Christine vulnerably shares her journey through childhood abuse, family healing, and discovering that the stories we're most afraid to tell often become the very stories that set us free.
Together, Loren and Christine discuss breaking old patterns, the courage to own your voice, and why real transformation begins when we stop hiding and allow ourselves to be fully seen.
Why so many people struggle with feeling truly seen
How childhood experiences shape the way we show up as adults
The difference between seeking attention and finding your authentic voice
Why telling your story can become a powerful path to healing
How honesty strengthens relationships and creates emotional safety
The importance of accountability, mentorship, and community in personal growth
Practical ways to replace old patterns with healthier habits
Why vulnerability is one of the greatest strengths a leader can develop
"The story you're most afraid to tell is often the story that sets you free."
"When you allow yourself to be fully seen, you give others permission to do the same."
"Healing doesn't happen by hiding—it happens in the light."
"Move your body, tell your truth, and let the rest follow."
🌐 Website: https://thechristinegale.com
🎙️ Podcast: Out of Order
💼 Christine is available for keynote speaking, coaching, and leadership development.
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlorenlahav
🎙️ Podcast: The Loren Lahav Podcast
If this episode encouraged you, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs the reminder that their voice, their story, and their healing matter.
140: Why Most People Never Build Wealth (And How to Start Today) with Patricia Nugent07/26/2026 | 25 mins.In this inspiring episode of the Loren Lahav Podcast, Loren Lahav sits down with entrepreneur, financial educator, business strategist, and lifelong learner Patty Nugent. From overcoming financial struggles at age 50 to building multiple successful businesses, Patty shares how determination, curiosity, and a willingness to reinvent yourself can completely transform your life.
Together, Loren Lahav and Patty explore why success begins with taking ownership, embracing continuous learning, trusting your intuition, and surrounding yourself with people who genuinely support your growth.
Whether you're building a business, rebuilding your finances, or simply looking for the courage to take your next step, this conversation is packed with practical wisdom and empowering mindset shifts.
Why tenacity is Patty's greatest "secret sauce"
How one decision changed her financial future overnight
The importance of lifelong learning in business and life
Why your environment influences your success
How to identify your financial strengths and weaknesses
Why asking for help is a strength—not a weakness
The difference between surviving financially and creating wealth
How trusting your intuition can save you from costly mistakes
Why women thrive when they support rather than compete with one another
The mindset shift that helps you move forward instead of staying stuck
"God gave you a brain. Use it."
"You have to want to make a change before your life can change."
"Education is the foundation of financial freedom."
"Trust your gut—it knows before your mind does."
"Would I hire myself today?"
This week's challenge is simple:
Take an honest inventory of your financial situation.
Identify your strengths and your biggest opportunities for growth.
Commit to learning one new financial skill.
Find a mentor, coach, or educator you trust.
Remember that progress starts with one decision.
Patty enjoys connecting with people through Facebook, Zoom, and speaking opportunities where she helps individuals and business owners better understand money, wealth creation, and financial education.
Follow Loren Lahav for more inspiration, empowering conversations, and transformational events.
Instagram: @iamlorenlahav
Be sure to subscribe to the Loren Lahav Podcast on your favorite podcast platform so you never miss an episode.
If this episode inspired you, please leave a review and share it with someone who needs the reminder that it's never too late to reinvent your life.
Remember: Your story matters. Your voice matters. And your next chapter begins with one courageous decision.
In This Episode, You'll Learn:Powerful Quotes from This EpisodeHomework from Patty NugentConnect with Patty NugentConnect with Loren Lahav
- In this uplifting episode, Loren Lahav welcomes the extraordinary Althea, a world traveler, entrepreneur, entertainer, quilter, and lifelong adventurer who proves that it's never too late to reinvent yourself.
From building a successful business as a teenager to entertaining on cruise ships after age 60, Althea shares how saying "yes" to opportunities has led to a life filled with purpose, joy, and unforgettable experiences. She also opens up about developing financial independence from a young age, embracing unexpected career pivots, and why the best adventures begin when you're willing to take the first step.
If you've ever wondered whether it's too late to chase a dream, this conversation will inspire you to live boldly, stay curious, and make the most of every opportunity.
Why saying "yes" to life creates unexpected opportunities.
How financial discipline from a young age can create lifelong freedom.
The surprising way Althea became a cruise ship entertainer in her 60s.
Lessons from building a successful Amway business as a teenager.
Why adding value—not just selling products—is the key to success.
How travel, curiosity, and lifelong learning keep life exciting.
The importance of doing the work instead of waiting for opportunities to appear.
"If I say no to life, I become unhappy." — Althea
"Opportunities will show up when you need them, but you have to say yes." — Althea
"Money isn't going to fall from the sky. You have to do the work." — Althea
"Be nice and pay attention." — Althea
"If there's an adventure you're dreaming about, go for it—all the way." — Althea
Althea is an entrepreneur, entertainer, world traveler, and lifelong learner who has visited 58 countries, speaks 10 languages, built multiple successful businesses, and spent a decade entertaining on cruise ships. Her passion for adventure, service, and continuous growth is a powerful reminder that reinvention is possible at any stage of life.
Facebook: Follow Althea on Facebook
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlorenlahav
- In this heartfelt episode, Loren Lahav sits down with healthcare leader and entrepreneur Ayeisha Quainoo-Tefera, founder of Ultimate Care, to explore what it truly means to lead with love.
Drawing from her experience as a nurse and home healthcare business owner, Ayeisha shares how caring for our "Wisdom Keepers"—our aging loved ones—has shaped her mission and taught her invaluable lessons about compassion, forgiveness, faith, and servant leadership.
Whether you're caring for a parent, leading a team, or simply looking to live with greater purpose, this conversation offers practical wisdom and heartfelt encouragement.
Why Ayeisha believes caring for our elders is a privilege, not a burden.
How to help aging loved ones maintain dignity and independence.
The importance of operating from a place of love—even in difficult situations.
What "forgive in the process" really means.
How connecting with God daily fuels purpose, peace, and leadership.
"Always operate from a place of love." — Ayeisha Quainoo-Tefera
"Forgive in the process." — Ayeisha Quainoo-Tefera
"If you don't charge yourself spiritually, you'll run out of power—just like your phone." — Ayeisha Quainoo-Tefera
Website: https://ultimatecarellc.org
Instagram: @nadiatefera
Facebook: Ayeisha Nadia Tefera
Instagram: @iamlorenlahav
137: Building a Purpose-Driven Life Through Faith and Resilience with Monique Ruberu07/07/2026 | 34 mins.What happens when life falls apart—and your only option is to trust God?
In this powerful conversation, Loren Lahav sits down with Dr. Monique Ruberu to discuss how faith became the foundation that transformed her marriage, career, and purpose. From experiencing a broken marriage and professional setbacks to building a thriving medical practice rooted in her convictions, Dr. Ruberu shares how every challenge became an opportunity for God to lead her into something greater.
Together, Loren and Dr. Ruberu explore what it truly means to surrender control, live according to your values, and discover peace even in life's most uncertain moments.
If you've ever questioned your purpose, wrestled with difficult decisions, or wondered how faith can guide your everyday life, this conversation will encourage and inspire you.
Why putting God first changes every area of your life
How faith helped restore a marriage that was on the brink of divorce
The importance of prioritizing your spouse before work and even your children
Why hardships often become preparation for a greater purpose
How Dr. Ruberu stayed true to her convictions despite significant professional consequences
The peace that comes from trusting God's plan—even when it doesn't make sense
Why every challenge can become an opportunity to grow and serve others
How living with purpose creates lasting joy, confidence, and fulfillment
"Every challenge is a blessing wrapped in funny wrapping paper."
"When God became my foundation, everything else became a bonus."
"You're never walking through your challenges alone."
Website:
https://drmoniqueruberu.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/drmoniqueruberu
Website:
https://lorenlahav.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/iamlorenlahav
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In This Episode You'll Learn: Memorable QuotesConnect with Dr. Monique Ruberu Connect with Loren Lahav Listen & Subscribe
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About STAY TRUE THE LOREN LAHAV PODCAST
As a thought leader in the personal development world for 30 years, Loren Lahav has many tips and tools to help you achieve your goals and live your best life ever. Join Loren and her guests as they Get Real about self belief, failures, relationships, money, procrastination, following your intuition, giving back and more. Find out why thousands of people have turned to Loren’s seminars, coaching and books and have gotten Real Results in their lives. Her commitment is to help you Get Real and Stay True.Podcast website
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