STAY TRUE THE LOREN LAHAV PODCAST

In this inspiring episode of the Loren Lahav Podcast, Loren Lahav sits down with entrepreneur, financial educator, business strategist, and lifelong learner Patty Nugent. From overcoming financial struggles at age 50 to building multiple successful businesses, Patty shares how determination, curiosity, and a willingness to reinvent yourself can completely transform your life.

Together, Loren Lahav and Patty explore why success begins with taking ownership, embracing continuous learning, trusting your intuition, and surrounding yourself with people who genuinely support your growth.

Whether you're building a business, rebuilding your finances, or simply looking for the courage to take your next step, this conversation is packed with practical wisdom and empowering mindset shifts.



Why tenacity is Patty's greatest "secret sauce"

How one decision changed her financial future overnight

The importance of lifelong learning in business and life

Why your environment influences your success

How to identify your financial strengths and weaknesses

Why asking for help is a strength—not a weakness

The difference between surviving financially and creating wealth

How trusting your intuition can save you from costly mistakes

Why women thrive when they support rather than compete with one another

The mindset shift that helps you move forward instead of staying stuck

"God gave you a brain. Use it."

"You have to want to make a change before your life can change."

"Education is the foundation of financial freedom."

"Trust your gut—it knows before your mind does."

"Would I hire myself today?"

This week's challenge is simple:

Take an honest inventory of your financial situation.

Identify your strengths and your biggest opportunities for growth.

Commit to learning one new financial skill.

Find a mentor, coach, or educator you trust.

Remember that progress starts with one decision.



Patty enjoys connecting with people through Facebook, Zoom, and speaking opportunities where she helps individuals and business owners better understand money, wealth creation, and financial education.

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If this episode inspired you, please leave a review and share it with someone who needs the reminder that it's never too late to reinvent your life.

Remember: Your story matters. Your voice matters. And your next chapter begins with one courageous decision.

In This Episode, You'll Learn:Powerful Quotes from This EpisodeHomework from Patty NugentConnect with Patty NugentConnect with Loren Lahav