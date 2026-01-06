The Aging Wisely Project with Scott Fisher & Dr. Ben Green
1/06/2026 | 59 mins.
Aging Wisely: Insights from Lifelong Friends Scott Fisher and Dr. Ben GreenIf we're lucky -- we'll get older. But what does it mean to age wisely? Join host Dian Griesel as she converses with lifelong friends Scott Fisher and Dr. Ben Green about what it means to age wisely. Having known each other since their freshman year at Yale, Scott and Ben share their journey of exploring successful aging after turning 70. They discuss their extensive research, including interviews with 52 elders, and the insights they've gained into the variables that contribute to aging wisely -- wile writing their book: The Aging Wisely Project. The conversation touches on topics like gratitude, resilience, purpose, and the impact of early childhood attachment on aging. Learn practical tips and hear inspiring stories from those who have embraced aging with intention and purpose. Tune in for an enlightening discussion that encourages us to view aging as a continued opportunity for growth and wisdom.Please SUBSCRIBE!I’m Dian Griesel and in November of 2017 I began blogging as @SilverDisobedience on my website and @SilverDisobedience on Instagram Facebook and @DianGriesel X Career-wise, I am a perception analyst, counselor, hypnotherapist, author of 16 books and a Wilhelmina model. For 30 years, via owning an investor & public relations firm, while being in private practice, I have helped my clients to achieve greater understanding as to how perceptions impact everything we do whether personally or professionally. A couple of years ago I added a podcast. Episodes are unscripted, with plenty of no-holds-barred revelations from fascinating, accomplished guests living diverse lives. Intimate stories about work, play, psychology, relationships, pop culture, trends, B.S. + more are unpacked through thought-provoking questions that spark honest revelations, pivotal moments, and unguarded insights — stunning even the boldest guests with their own “aha” truths. ✨🔗 YouTube Channel Spotify i❤️podcasts 🍎podcastsLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/diangriesel/ This episode was recorded in collaboration with The Manhattan Center, New York City, New YorkSHOW RUN:00:00 Introduction and Guest Introduction00:55 The Journey to Aging Wisely02:22 Defining Aging Wisely05:00 Impact of Attitudes on Aging09:11 Research Insights and Personal Stories21:02 Healthy Habits for Aging26:57 Finding Joy and Purpose31:17 Happiness and Resilience in Old Age32:25 The Challenges of Aging and Coping with Loss34:34 Elder Identity Revision and Continued Growth35:34 Personal Stories of Resilience and Purpose36:31 The Importance of Community and Connection39:09 Viktor Frankl and Tragic Optimism42:55 Creating a Life Narrative55:01 Final Thoughts on Aging Wisely
Championing Change: A Journey in Boxing and Beyond with Jill Chastain Diamond
1/02/2026 | 50 mins.
Jill Chastain Diamond: Pioneering Women's Boxing, Philanthropy, and ResilienceIn this engaging episode, Jill Diamond Chastain shares her remarkable journey from a producer in the music industry to a groundbreaking figure in the world of boxing. As the first woman to sit on the executive board of the North American Boxing Federation and the current USA Vice President of the organization, Jill's contributions have been monumental. She discusses starting the WBC Women's Championship Division and the WBC Cares initiative, while reflecting on her personal enthusiasm for boxing. Join us as Jill delves into the mental health benefits of boxing, the challenges women face in the sport, and her impactful charitable work. From tackling anger management through contactless boxing to sharing her eclectic career path, this episode is a comprehensive look at a life dedicated to breaking barriers and uplifting communities. Don't miss Jill's inspiring insights and her advice for the younger generation.This episode was recorded in collaboration with The Manhattan Center, New York City, New YorkSHOW RUN: 00:00 Introduction to a Boxing Champion01:15 Jill's Journey into Boxing02:33 The Birth of Women's Boxing Division04:15 Boxing as Therapy05:51 Challenges and Risks in Boxing12:34 Women's Pay in Boxing15:23 Boxing vs. UFC22:03 Jill's Diverse Career25:22 The Creative Process and Blank Canvas25:54 From Music to Medicine26:45 Philanthropy and Boxing28:18 The Role of Imagination and Overcoming Adversity31:50 Advice for the Younger Generation34:29 The Importance of Dialogue and Common Ground37:26 Animal Welfare and Boxing39:54 Favorite Boxers and Career Advice46:18 Jake Paul and Modern Boxing47:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Envisioning a Better NYC: Rising Ground CEO Alan Mucatel Shares Ideas
12/09/2025 | 54 mins.
Turning Crisis into Success: The Inspiring Journey of Rising Ground with Alan MucatelJoin me for an insightful @SilverDisobedience episode with Alan Mucatel, CEO of Rising Ground, one of New York's largest human services organizations. Discover how Alan lead a team to turn around an organization on the brink of collapse to become a leading provider of social services in New York City. Learn about his motivations, the challenges faced, the turnaround strategies employed, and the unique values that make Rising Ground stand out. Whether you're interested in non-profit management, social services, or inspiring leadership journeys, this episode is packed with valuable lessons and heartwarming stories. Don't miss out on understanding how persistence, accountability, and community focus have sculpted a stronger future for many New Yorkers. Subscribe and stay informed!This episode was recorded in collaboration with The Manhattan Center, New York City, New YorkShow Run: 00:00 Introduction to Rising Ground01:17 Meet Alan Mucatel: The Turnaround Specialist03:29 Joining Rising Ground: The Initial Challenges05:52 Facing Financial and Operational Crises08:36 Rebuilding and Restructuring12:51 The Path to Recovery and Growth20:15 Rising Ground's Unique Approach and Services28:06 Introduction to Rising Ground's Services28:31 Child Welfare and Family Stabilization28:51 Supporting Vulnerable Populations29:25 Comprehensive Support and Partnerships31:20 Hiring Philosophy and Practices36:36 Key Traits for Success at Rising Ground40:26 Advice for Aspiring Social Entrepreneurs47:17 Funding and Financial Structure50:29 Final Thoughts and Call to Action
Taking Hip Hop To School: Bridging Beats and Brains with Dr. A.D. Carson
12/08/2025 | 57 mins.
InExploring Hip Hop Culture with Dr. A.D. Carson - The First Hip Hop ProfessorThis @SilverDisobedience episode dives deep into the world of hip hop with Dr. A.D. Carson, the groundbreaking professor of hip hop at the University of Virginia. Dr. Carson, who is also an artist and author, explores the intersections of hip hop, social commentary, education, storytelling, and culture. In a thought-provoking conversation, he challenges conventional definitions of genres, discusses the cultural evolution and impact of hip hop, and shares insights on his teaching methodologies. He also talks about his innovative approach to integrating hip hop into academia and his collaborative works, including his Grammy-nominated projects and his book: Being DopeTune in for a comprehensive exploration of how hip hop transcends music to address broader social and historical contexts.Lots more info in all the links below: Dr. A.D. Carson website: https://aydeethegreat.com/Info about the Hip Hop Program a UVA: https://music.virginia.edu/people/ad-carsonBeing Dope on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4iIklqJA.D. Carson YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwghRVa--Qjs33VJKQpvoogThis episode was recorded in collaboration with The Manhattan Center, New York City, New YorkShow Run: 00:00 Introduction to the Hip Hop Professor01:33 Defining Hip Hop and Its Cultural Impact05:39 The Birth and Evolution of Hip Hop12:41 Teaching Hip Hop at the University Level17:47 Hip Hop as a Tool for Social Commentary30:08 Exploring Racial and Gender Dynamics in Pop Music31:08 The Role of Education in Addressing Difficult Conversations36:13 The Evolution of Music and Technology39:58 The Impact of Offensive Language in Rap Music44:28 The Future of Hip Hop and Technological Innovation49:16 Collaborative Teaching and Curriculum Design54:22 Final Thoughts on Hip Hop Culture
Invisible Primal Wounds: How the Hurt Us and Our Relationships with Michaela Johnson, Ph.D.
12/05/2025 | 51 mins.
Unlocking the Secrets of Invisible Wounds: In-Depth Conversation with Michaela Johnson, Ph.D.Michaela Johnson is the author of 7 Primal Wounds. In this @SilverDisobedience episode, host Dian Griesel and Michaela discuss her new book, which delves into the concept of primal wounds and how they impact our relationships, self-worth, and decision-making. They explore Michaela's unique background, her journey on a self-piloted book tour, and the seven core primal wounds identified through her research. Michaela also shares insights on how to turn these wounds into superpowers, the significance of understanding primal responses, and practical tools for healing and relationship building. Join them for a deep and enlightening conversation that offers a roadmap for personal growth and improved relationships.More here: http://www.skytalkdoc.com/This episode was recorded in collaboration with The Manhattan Center, New York City, New YorkShow Run:00:00 Introduction to Invisible Wounds00:28 Meet Michaela Johnson: Author and Pilot01:06 Growing Up Off the Grid02:30 The Concept of Primal Wounds04:50 Identifying and Understanding Primal Wounds08:15 Primal Wounds in Relationships14:17 Tools for Healing Primal Wounds15:46 The Role of Different Responders17:13 Activation and Its Impact20:24 Narcissism and Primal Wounds27:39 The Power of Pausing28:46 Emotional Maturity and Self-Worth29:39 Turning Wounds into Superpowers31:12 Personal Stories and Insights34:03 Understanding Primal Responders35:00 Effective Communication Strategies37:02 The Importance of Self-Reflection48:39 Final Thoughts and Encouragement
Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics™ with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead & Create Success