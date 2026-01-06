Aging Wisely: Insights from Lifelong Friends Scott Fisher and Dr. Ben GreenIf we're lucky -- we'll get older. But what does it mean to age wisely? Join host Dian Griesel as she converses with lifelong friends Scott Fisher and Dr. Ben Green about what it means to age wisely. Having known each other since their freshman year at Yale, Scott and Ben share their journey of exploring successful aging after turning 70. They discuss their extensive research, including interviews with 52 elders, and the insights they've gained into the variables that contribute to aging wisely -- wile writing their book: The Aging Wisely Project. The conversation touches on topics like gratitude, resilience, purpose, and the impact of early childhood attachment on aging. Learn practical tips and hear inspiring stories from those who have embraced aging with intention and purpose. Tune in for an enlightening discussion that encourages us to view aging as a continued opportunity for growth and wisdom.Please SUBSCRIBE!I’m Dian Griesel and in November of 2017 I began blogging as @SilverDisobedience on my website and @SilverDisobedience on ⁠Instagram⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ and @DianGriesel ⁠X⁠ Career-wise, I am a perception analyst, counselor, hypnotherapist, author of 16 books and a Wilhelmina model. For 30 years, via owning an investor & public relations firm, while being in private practice, I have helped my clients to achieve greater understanding as to how perceptions impact everything we do whether personally or professionally. A couple of years ago I added a podcast. Episodes are unscripted, with plenty of no-holds-barred revelations from fascinating, accomplished guests living diverse lives. Intimate stories about work, play, psychology, relationships, pop culture, trends, B.S. + more are unpacked through thought-provoking questions that spark honest revelations, pivotal moments, and unguarded insights — stunning even the boldest guests with their own “aha” truths. ✨🔗 YouTube Channel Spotify i❤️podcasts 🍎podcastsLinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/diangriesel/⁠ This episode was recorded in collaboration with The Manhattan Center, New York City, New York⁠⁠SHOW RUN:00:00 Introduction and Guest Introduction00:55 The Journey to Aging Wisely02:22 Defining Aging Wisely05:00 Impact of Attitudes on Aging09:11 Research Insights and Personal Stories21:02 Healthy Habits for Aging26:57 Finding Joy and Purpose31:17 Happiness and Resilience in Old Age32:25 The Challenges of Aging and Coping with Loss34:34 Elder Identity Revision and Continued Growth35:34 Personal Stories of Resilience and Purpose36:31 The Importance of Community and Connection39:09 Viktor Frankl and Tragic Optimism42:55 Creating a Life Narrative55:01 Final Thoughts on Aging Wisely