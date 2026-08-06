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335 episodes
- Across the world, climate change is already beginning to change the way we live our lives. But how big will that change be and what kinds of change will occur? These are the kinds of questions that scientists have been asking for decades. So, how exactly do they try to find answers to such complex questions about the future? Understanding where we are heading might help humanity prepare for the consequences of climate change. Phil and Pippa discuss this and teach you some new vocabulary.
Learn English from authentic BBC programme clips. Get a free worksheet, quiz and transcript for this episode: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/6-minute-english_2026/ep-260806
Practise your listening with The Listening Room here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the_listening_room
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- What would the world of athletics look like if athletes were allowed to take drugs? Pippa and Neil discuss the Enhanced Games.
Learn English from authentic BBC programme clips. Get a free worksheet, quiz and transcript for this episode: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/6-minute-english_2026/ep-260730
Practise your listening with The Listening Room here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the_listening_room
Subscribe to our newsletters here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u178220599
- The most recent figure from 2024 says that 520 million children are living in conflict zones. That's about one in every five children worldwide. Some of the discussions in this episode will be about death and trauma. Neil and Becca hear from a journalist who has spent some time with children in warzones and discuss the topic in simpler English.
Get a free worksheet, quiz and transcript for this episode: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/6-minute-english_2026/ep-260723
Practise your listening with The Listening Room here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the_listening_room
Subscribe to our newsletters here:
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- Football players are faster than ever before. But in a game where every tiny decision counts, elite clubs are turning to neuroscience to understand how players can think, decide and perform even faster. Neil and Georgie discuss this and teach you some new vocabulary.
Get a free worksheet, quiz and transcript for this episode: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/6-minute-english_2026/ep-260716
Practise your listening with The Listening Room here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the_listening_room
Subscribe to our newsletters here:
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- When did you learn to ride a bike? Perhaps you learnt as a child and have not cycled for a long time. Well don't worry, you can pick it up again quickly – it's just like riding a bike! And if you have never cycled, it's not too late to start. With new cycle tracks and electric bikes, cycling is becoming more and more accessible. Neil and Becca discuss this and teach you some new vocabulary.
Get a free worksheet, quiz and transcript for this episode: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/6-minute-english_2026/ep-260709
Practise your listening with The Listening Room here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the_listening_room
Subscribe to our newsletters here:
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About 6 Minute English
Learn and practise useful English with clips from programmes around the BBC. Each week, we talk about an interesting topic and learn helpful words and phrases used in natural spoken English - all in 6 minutes! Practise your listening and hear natural spoken English. Find more at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglishFollow us at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusPodcast website
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