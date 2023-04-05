Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Learn and practise useful English language for everyday situations with the BBC. A weekly instruction manual for saying or doing something in English is published every Thursday.
  • Ice and the origins of life on Earth
    Sam and Neil talk about an essential element for life to thrive.
    5/4/2023
    6:21
  • Women in politics
    We discuss some of the reasons why women make up only 26% of the world's politicians.
    4/27/2023
    6:18
  • What's the point of museums?
    Beth and Neil discuss the controversial role of museums in the 21st century.
    4/20/2023
    6:19
  • How culture affects sadness
    Could your culture influence sadness? We talk about sadness and teach you vocabulary.
    4/13/2023
    6:15
  • Would you eat a Kalette?
    Learn about the world of novelty vegetables.
    4/6/2023
    6:35

Learn and practise useful English language for everyday situations with the BBC. A weekly instruction manual for saying or doing something in English is published every Thursday.
