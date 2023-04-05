6 Minute English
Learn and practise useful English language for everyday situations with the BBC. A weekly instruction manual for saying or doing something in English is publish... More
Ice and the origins of life on Earth
Sam and Neil talk about an essential element for life to thrive.
Women in politics
We discuss some of the reasons why women make up only 26% of the world's politicians.
What's the point of museums?
Beth and Neil discuss the controversial role of museums in the 21st century.
How culture affects sadness
Could your culture influence sadness? We talk about sadness and teach you vocabulary.
Would you eat a Kalette?
Learn about the world of novelty vegetables.
