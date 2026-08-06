Across the world, climate change is already beginning to change the way we live our lives. But how big will that change be and what kinds of change will occur? These are the kinds of questions that scientists have been asking for decades. So, how exactly do they try to find answers to such complex questions about the future? Understanding where we are heading might help humanity prepare for the consequences of climate change. Phil and Pippa discuss this and teach you some new vocabulary.

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