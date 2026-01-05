Come learn about trees with us before planting season! In this conversation with Chris and AC, Nathan Dickeson discusses the common misconceptions about buying farmland for homesteading. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the condition of the land, particularly the nutrient levels and the presence of trees, which can significantly impact self-reliance and sustainability efforts.

In this episode, Chris and AC delve into the fascinating world of infrared technology and thermal imaging. They discuss the science behind thermal imaging, the different types of thermal cameras, and their applications in tactical environments. The conversation also addresses common misconceptions about thermal imaging, such as the effectiveness of Mylar blankets for hiding from thermal cameras. AC shares insights into the future of thermal imaging technology and its potential applications, emphasizing the importance of understanding the technology for effective use.

In this episode, Chris and AC discuss the importance of being prepared for emergencies by exploring various bug out and escape routes. They emphasize the need for fitness, proper gear, and knowledge of local terrain, including hiking trails, logging roads, train tracks, power line easements, urban drainage systems, and subway tunnels. The conversation also touches on safety and legal considerations when navigating these routes, as well as some alternative options that may be risky but could be useful in a pinch.

What happens after a disaster? Join Chris and AC as they take on this very complex question! The conversation emphasizes the importance of being prepared for emergencies, highlighting that many people underestimate the likelihood of disasters occurring. It discusses the mindset needed to approach preparedness and the expectations one should have when facing unexpected events.

In this episode of Stakeholder Prepping, Chris and AC discuss essential prepping items that cost $10 or less. They cover a range of topics including water filtration, emergency dog leashes, the versatility of spray foam, contractor bags, duct tape, first aid essentials, and more. The conversation emphasizes the importance of being prepared for emergencies without breaking the bank, providing practical tips and product recommendations throughout. Be sure to listen for a special code from Vodes Preparedness!

About Stakeholder Prepping

From practical to tactical, this podcast takes listeners through an open and honest look at the real-world pros and cons of preparing for the worst-case scenario in everyday life. Whether you have a dollar store budget and are just starting, or are already flaunting the Gucci glory of having everything you could need, this podcast is for you! Join us and think outside the box, discover your new plan or role, and maybe learn and laugh along the way. Because everyone, including you, is a stakeholder in your survival.