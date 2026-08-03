In today's episode, Sarah tackles questions sent during the month of July.



Topics:- How did you help your kids through the disappointment of cancelled plans (in reference to the prior week's ep)?- Advice for planning at the start of new motherhood?- Follow up advice for the listener struggling with her "to buy" list- What to do when "New Year" momentum fizzles out in spring and summer?- How to manage your "to be read" / "to be watched" collections when they add up to wayyyyy more time than you actually have to read/watch?



July Sponsors



IXL: Best Laid Plans listeners can get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at ⁠https://www.ixl.com/plans⁠.



PrepDish: Make your menu planning so much easier! Try it free for 2 weeks by visiting ⁠⁠prepdish.com/plans

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