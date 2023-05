Outside-the-Box Travel Planning Tips from the Road EP 141

Sarah opens this episode with a request for help with planner matchmaking for her dear friend and planning co-conspirator Vickie, who is looking for: " . . . a relatively portable/lighter (ideally smaller than 5x8in), hardbound (no spiral!) planner, w monthly and week on 2 page spreads, gel pen friendly paper, not too much extra stuff -- no inspiration vibes, please." Please send your ideas for her! Outside the Box Travel Planning Tips from the Road: THINK ABOUT HOW YOU WANT TO FEEL AT THE END OF YOUR VACATION as you are planning. Rested? Inspired? Energized? This may influence your itinerary! Sometimes keeping things more minimal can be more relaxing AND fun. Sometimes going deep is better than wide! Appreciate the moments on vacation when you’re just doing regular things, but in a more relaxed way because there is no rush to school or work! And don’t forget that transition/travel time can be fun/interesting too! YOU (or your co-travelers) get to decide what you pack into a day, and you are allowed to choose more ‘chill’ plans some days. You probably can’t see EVERYTHING an area has to offer AND relax AND have lots of relaxed family time. You get to pick and there’s no ‘right’ way to do a family vacation! Packing cubes. They do seem awesome. I can't wait to get more! If you have a larger group of people, make plans and reservations in advance. The analysis paralysis that can ensue when no one can agree on a restaurant or activity can REALLY drain the fun. Do a little research and pick something! If with multiple people could divide up the planning by day. Go in with an attitude of gratitude and humor! Everything is not going to be social-media-perfect. Some places are understaffed. If people are trying and being kind that’s really what is important. Sometimes the things that go terribly wrong make the best memories. Get in Touch: Learn about Best Laid Plans LIVE in South Florida: https://theshubox.com/blpa Email: [email protected] Voice questions: https://www.speakpipe.com/bestlaidplans Send me a text or voice memo - (305) 697-7189 Sign up for my newsletter: https://theshubox.com/newsletter Leave me a review if you can (Apple Podcasts Link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/best-laid-plans/id1525311647) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices