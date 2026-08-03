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314 episodes
- In today's episode, Sarah opens with a planner peace vignette from Olga, who describes her various methods for planning in fun!Then, she discusses the topic of reading and focus, with emphasis on ideas around improving one's focus over time with intentional time spent building the skill and endurance around paying attention.Mentioned:Atlantic article (gift link):Substack with the 'training plan for reading' concept: https://naomialderman.substack.com/p/lets-do-a-couch-to-5k-for-readingAlso mentioned:Hemlock & Oak tariff news- https://www.hemlockandoak.com/blogs/theweeklyspread/where-we-stand-50-tariffs-on-us-orders-starting-august-19th?srsltid=AfmBOoomppnNJfzC4vjTsrYdNz5Eg0RobWbH1lYg3jaCBuUz4vFcMGMTHobonichi launch- https://www.1101.com/store/techo/en/?srsltid=AfmBOorTU25X3TOOOAPmMywniMoK8OBswJXGVs56jrgUjk9TRpkYWpgmBLPA2.0: theshubox.com/courses
August Sponsors:Factor Meals: Head to factormeals.com/plans50off and and use code plans50off to get 50 percent off and 1 free breakfast item per box while supplies last until 10/31/2026
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PrepDish: Make your menu planning so much easier! Try it free for 2 weeks by visiting prepdish.com/plans
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- In today's episode, Sarah does a midyear goal setting chat with her friend Kae! They answer a series of questions together to troubleshoot and check in with how the year is going so far, providing encouragement and ideas along the way.You can use this episode as a template of sorts to conduct your own friend or partner check-in, at the end of a month, season, or year!Find more from Kae at gratefulkae.com (and check out the Google Tasks Widget she recommends!)Additional note: BLPA2.0 registration is OPEN for fall! Visit theshubox.com/courses for details!
Our Sponsors
IXL: Best Laid Plans listeners can get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at https://www.ixl.com/plans.
PrepDish: Make your menu planning so much easier! Try it free for 2 weeks by visiting prepdish.com/plans
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- Some people feel like planning in fun takes away . . . well, some of the fun! Sarah counters some of the common arguments for planning in fun, and offers suggestions for adding fun to every time frame, from yearly to daily!
July Sponsors
IXL: Best Laid Plans listeners can get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at https://www.ixl.com/plans.
PrepDish: Make your menu planning so much easier! Try it free for 2 weeks by visiting prepdish.com/plans
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
July Q&A: Seasonal Slumps, Editing Your "To Read" List, Planning in New Motherhood, and More EP 31107/13/2026 | 20 mins.In today's episode, Sarah tackles questions sent during the month of July.
Topics:- How did you help your kids through the disappointment of cancelled plans (in reference to the prior week's ep)?- Advice for planning at the start of new motherhood?- Follow up advice for the listener struggling with her "to buy" list- What to do when "New Year" momentum fizzles out in spring and summer?- How to manage your "to be read" / "to be watched" collections when they add up to wayyyyy more time than you actually have to read/watch?
July Sponsors
IXL: Best Laid Plans listeners can get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at https://www.ixl.com/plans.
PrepDish: Make your menu planning so much easier! Try it free for 2 weeks by visiting prepdish.com/plans
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Very personal episode today! Sarah shares her own recent experiences dealing with a recent disappointment -- zero regrets about making the plans, but definitely some sadness about them not coming to fruition.
July Sponsors
IXL: Best Laid Plans listeners can get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at https://www.ixl.com/plans.
PrepDish: Make your menu planning so much easier! Try it free for 2 weeks by visiting prepdish.com/plans
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Best Laid Plans
Welcome to Best Laid Plans -- a podcast all about planning and the planning tools we love. From planning techniques and organizing philosophies to planners and notebooks, we cover it all. Host Sarah Hart-Unger is a mother of 3, physician, podcasting pro, and a lover of lists and all things paper! Listen in weekly for conversations about planning and productivity as well as product reviews and interviews with planning experts!Podcast website
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