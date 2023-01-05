Welcome to Best Laid Plans -- a podcast all about planning and the planning tools we love. From planning techniques and organizing philosophies to planners and ... More
Efficiency Tips for Health Care Providers EP 145
In today's episodes, Sarah shares tips + tricks she's learned over the years (from residency training to her current role as practicing physician) to help increase efficiency in her healthcare role.
From charting to managing synchronous chat messages to communicating results, she covers several practices she has used to increase her engagement and allow for more time/focus on patients (and less on the EMR!).
Please note, this are her own personal experiences and should not be construed as medical advice.
It's a Q&A episode!
1- A listener is looking for a custom planner that has schedule on the left / space on the right.
Options Mentioned: Agendio, Personal Planner, Plum Paper, and Golden Coil, plus Full Focus as a non-custom option that might meet her specifications.
2- Male listener notes that planning seems to skew female - why? Not sure, but Sarah thinks everyone can benefit from planning. Plus, he notes the value of the planning process vs the plan itself. Very wise!
3- A listener emails asking Sarah to describe her dream planner! (Could it ever happen? Maybe?)
4- Listener texts to ask for podcast recs - Sarah shares her favorites in several categories.
5/1/2023
24:45
Heart to Heart Screen Time Talk. EP: 143
Sarah brings her honest thoughts about screen time to this heart-to-heart episode. First, she shares two valuable listener perspectives:
1) Rachel in Wales, who spent a month without a smartphone and was converted permanently: http://www.rachelinwales.com/2022/10/analogue-august-month-or-14-without.html
2) Leslie, a self-described "mid/later-life" yogi who always has thoughtful perspectives on all things planning-adjacent
Then, she delves into her own thoughts, from screen time as a spectrum (from angry social media battles to instructional YouTube) to its insidious slot-machine-like temptations and tendency to crowd out the rest of life if we let it.
This is a passionate episode! Please share your thoughts and comments (nicely, please!)
4/24/2023
26:40
Mini-Q&A (Sleep + Biological Rhythms) + Product Review: Flame Tree Midi Notebooks, Karst Stone Paper, and EC Meal Planning Petite Planner EP 142
In today's episode, Sarah provides a follow up to Vickie's planner conundrum, and then delves into two listener question: one on evening routines to allow for early mornings, and one on various hormonal cycles (applicable to those who menstruate) and how that might impact planning.
Then, 3 product reviews are shared!
1) Midi Notebooks from Flame Tree Publishing: https://www.flametreepublishing.com/japanese-woodblocks-set-of-3-midi-notebooks-isbn-9781839644856.html
2) Karst Stone Paper Daily Planning Pad: via Jenni Bick: https://www.jennibick.com/collections/notebooks/products/karst-stone-paper-daily-action-pad
3) EC Petite Planner Meal Planner:
https://www.erincondren.com/colorblends-twilight-petiteplanner-meal-planner?nbt=nb%3Aadwords%3Ax%3A17759194223%3A%3A&nb_adtype=pla&nb_kwd=&nb_ti=&nb_mi=111253774&nb_pc=online&nb_pi=34320&nb_ppi=&nb_placement=&nb_li_ms=&nb_lp_ms=&nb_fii=&nb_ap=&nb_mt=&gclid=CjwKCAjwitShBhA6EiwAq3RqAwufnF-xFJi99rJslrsjAWRC8nhbrbrDjsX30vt2wXL3isq7uF_UOhoC0K8QAvD_BwE
Sarah's EC Referral Code: https://www.erincondren.com/referral/invite/sarahhartunger/1
4/17/2023
23:34
Outside-the-Box Travel Planning Tips from the Road EP 141
Sarah opens this episode with a request for help with planner matchmaking for her dear friend and planning co-conspirator Vickie, who is looking for: " . . . a relatively portable/lighter (ideally smaller than 5x8in), hardbound (no spiral!) planner, w monthly and week on 2 page spreads, gel pen friendly paper, not too much extra stuff -- no inspiration vibes, please."
Please send your ideas for her!
Outside the Box Travel Planning Tips from the Road:
THINK ABOUT HOW YOU WANT TO FEEL AT THE END OF YOUR VACATION as you are planning. Rested? Inspired? Energized? This may influence your itinerary!
Sometimes keeping things more minimal can be more relaxing AND fun. Sometimes going deep is better than wide!
Appreciate the moments on vacation when you’re just doing regular things, but in a more relaxed way because there is no rush to school or work! And don’t forget that transition/travel time can be fun/interesting too!
YOU (or your co-travelers) get to decide what you pack into a day, and you are allowed to choose more ‘chill’ plans some days. You probably can’t see EVERYTHING an area has to offer AND relax AND have lots of relaxed family time. You get to pick and there’s no ‘right’ way to do a family vacation!
Packing cubes. They do seem awesome. I can't wait to get more!
If you have a larger group of people, make plans and reservations in advance. The analysis paralysis that can ensue when no one can agree on a restaurant or activity can REALLY drain the fun. Do a little research and pick something! If with multiple people could divide up the planning by day.
Go in with an attitude of gratitude and humor! Everything is not going to be social-media-perfect. Some places are understaffed. If people are trying and being kind that’s really what is important. Sometimes the things that go terribly wrong make the best memories.
