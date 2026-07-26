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STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:

Electronic Flash, Strobe by Harold Edgerton

Friedwardt Winterberg

Lawson Criterion

The Three Body Problem by Liu Cixin

Chinese south-pointing chariot

Archimedes

Ptolemly I

Caesar Augustus

Compass rose

Mr. Lunt

Abraham bar Jacob - Map of the Holy Land

T and O Map

Hereford Mappa Mundi

The Book of Jubilees

The Voyage of the Dawn Treader by C.S. Lewis



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