Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to No Dumb Questions in the App
Listen to No Dumb Questions in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
No Dumb Questions

No Dumb Questions

Podcast No Dumb Questions
Podcast No Dumb Questions

No Dumb Questions

Destin Sandlin and Matt Whitman
add
A science guy from the deep south (Destin) and a humanities guy from the wild west (Matt Whitman) discuss deep questions with varying levels of maturity.
More
EducationSociety & Culture
A science guy from the deep south (Destin) and a humanities guy from the wild west (Matt Whitman) discuss deep questions with varying levels of maturity.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 162
  • 160 - Choose Your Weapon
    6/30/2023
    1:06:06
  • 159 - Merkle's Boner
    SPONSORED BY: RAYCON Go to https://buyraycon.com/ndq to get 15% off SITEWIDE with code NDQ. STUFF IN THIS EPISODE: Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White - “Mountain Dew, Baby!” “Merkle Boner” CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS: Support No Dumb Questions on Patreon if that sounds good to you Discuss this episode here NDQ Subreddit Our podcast YouTube channel Our website is nodumbquestions.fm No Dumb Questions Twitter Matt's Twitter Destin's Twitter SUBSCRIBE LINKS: Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Android OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN: Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour) Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
    6/20/2023
    53:47
  • 158 - How to Defeat Persia if They Invade You
    SPONSORED BY: You, the Winged Hussars, the Patrons of the program, and you can join them in supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon if that sounds good to you     YOU CAN SPONSOR THE SHOW By clicking right here to place a bid or by visiting nodumbquestions.fm/sponsor STUFF IN THIS EPISODE The Medes Astyages Anakin Skywalker Cyrus Cylinder Themistocles Demaratus Battle of Thermopylae Leonidas 300 Ephialtes Pyrrhic Victory Aristides Acropolis Parthenon Parthenon-Nashville   CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS: Discuss this episode here NDQ Subreddit Our podcast YouTube channel Our website is nodumbquestions.fm No Dumb Questions Twitter Matt's Twitter Destin's Twitter SUBSCRIBE LINKS: Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Android OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN: Matt's YouTube Channel Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day) YOU MIGHT ALSO ENJOY MATT’S DAILY PODCAST: The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast
    5/31/2023
    1:06:11
  • 157 - Surprise Book Ambush
    SPONSORED BY: RAYCON Go to https://buyraycon.com/ndq to get 15% off SITEWIDE with code NDQ. STUFF IN THIS EPISODE: Persian Fire by Tom Holland Eastern Hemisphere Map, 400 BC Spartan Black Broth Map of Sparta Cyrus the Great Cambyses II Herodotus Darius the Great Xerxes Artaxerxes Battle of Marathon Battle of Lade Xenophon Artemisia Zoroastrianism Ahura Mazda Aristides the Just Themistocles Demaratus Ancient Greek Oracle of Delphi     CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS: Support No Dumb Questions on Patreon if that sounds good to you Discuss this episode here NDQ Subreddit Our podcast YouTube channel Our website is nodumbquestions.fm No Dumb Questions Twitter Matt's Twitter Destin's Twitter SUBSCRIBE LINKS: Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Android OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN: Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour) Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
    5/16/2023
    1:14:25
  • 156 - The Forbidden Island
    SPONSORED BY STAMPS.COM Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at Stamps.com. Just go to Stamps.com, click the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code NDQ. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!   PATREON You can support No Dumb Questions on Patreon if that sounds good to you YOU CAN SPONSOR THE SHOW By clicking right here to place a bid or by visiting nodumbquestions.fm/sponsor STUFF IN THIS EPISODE North Sentinel Island Shaka Zulu Boer War Through Gates of Splendor Huaorani People Mission Aviation Fellowship William Knibb Rodney Stark Brave New World   CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS: Discuss this episode here NDQ Subreddit Our podcast YouTube channel Our website is nodumbquestions.fm No Dumb Questions Twitter Matt's Twitter Destin's Twitter SUBSCRIBE LINKS: Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Android OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN: Matt's YouTube Channel Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day) YOU MIGHT ALSO ENJOY MATT’S DAILY PODCAST: The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast  
    5/1/2023
    1:24:34

More Education podcasts

About No Dumb Questions

A science guy from the deep south (Destin) and a humanities guy from the wild west (Matt Whitman) discuss deep questions with varying levels of maturity.
Podcast website

Listen to No Dumb Questions, Lateral with Tom Scott and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

No Dumb Questions

No Dumb Questions

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store