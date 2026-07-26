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235 episodes
- Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions
NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list
STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
Spartacus
Benedict Arnold
Jafar
Ephialtes
Alcibiades
Brutus
Guy Fawkes
Vidkun Quisling
Robert Hanssen
Tim Gonaghy
Chauncey Billups
Pete Rose
Bryce Harper
Sophie Cunningham
Lane Kiffin
Dante's Inferno
The Last Supper
John 6:60 - 71
Peggy Shippen
Boot Monument
Permanent Record by Edward Snowden
Benn Jordan - We Hacked Flock Safety Cameras in under 30 Seconds
CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
Discuss this episode here
NDQ Subreddit
Our podcast YouTube channel
Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
No Dumb Questions Twitter
Matt's Twitter
Destin's Twitter
SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
Subscribe on iTunes
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OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
- Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions
NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list
STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
Electronic Flash, Strobe by Harold Edgerton
Friedwardt Winterberg
Lawson Criterion
The Three Body Problem by Liu Cixin
Chinese south-pointing chariot
Archimedes
Ptolemly I
Caesar Augustus
Compass rose
Mr. Lunt
Abraham bar Jacob - Map of the Holy Land
T and O Map
Hereford Mappa Mundi
The Book of Jubilees
The Voyage of the Dawn Treader by C.S. Lewis
CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
Discuss this episode here
NDQ Subreddit
Our podcast YouTube channel
Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
No Dumb Questions Twitter
Matt's Twitter
Destin's Twitter
SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe on Android
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
- Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions
NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list
STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe
Fort Rucker
Darius Rucker
Hootie & the Blowfish
Dinosaur Park
bestdinosaur.com
Pachycephalosaurus
Dinosaur Land
The Road by Cormac McCarthy
Ithaca Hours
National Geographic June 2026 Issue "Inside the search for the lost citadel of the Inca"
Escape from LA Trailer
Tiwanaku
Armana Letters
The Bordeaux Pilgrim's Itinerary
CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
Discuss this episode here
NDQ Subreddit
Our podcast YouTube channel
Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
No Dumb Questions Twitter
Matt's Twitter
Destin's Twitter
SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe on Android
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
- Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions
NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list
STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mowers
Differential GPS
Sandy Beach (Break-neck Beach), Hawaii
Ben Schmanke - AuthenTech
VSLAM
RTK Positioning
Mammotion
DJI
CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
Discuss this episode here
NDQ Subreddit
Our podcast YouTube channel
Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
No Dumb Questions Twitter
Matt's Twitter
Destin's Twitter
SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe on Android
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
- Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions
NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list
STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible by Matt Whitman
BiblePlaces.com
Masa Chips
Where to buy Matt's book:
mattwhitman.com
thetmbh.com
amazon.com
barnesandnoble.com
audible.com
Spotify
CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
Discuss this episode here
NDQ Subreddit
Our podcast YouTube channel
Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
No Dumb Questions Twitter
Matt's Twitter
Destin's Twitter
SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe on Android
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
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About No Dumb Questions
A science guy from the deep south (Destin) and a humanities guy from the wild west (Matt Whitman) discuss deep questions with varying levels of maturity.Podcast website
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