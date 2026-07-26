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No Dumb Questions

Destin Sandlin and Matt Whitman
EducationSociety & Culture
No Dumb Questions
Latest episode

235 episodes

  • No Dumb Questions

    231 - Famous Traitors

    07/26/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
     
    PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions 
     
    NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list 
     
    STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
    Spartacus
    Benedict Arnold
    Jafar
    Ephialtes
    Alcibiades
    Brutus
    Guy Fawkes
    Vidkun Quisling
    Robert Hanssen
    Tim Gonaghy
    Chauncey Billups
    Pete Rose
    Bryce Harper
    Sophie Cunningham
    Lane Kiffin
    Dante's Inferno
    The Last Supper
    John 6:60 - 71
    Peggy Shippen
    Boot Monument
    Permanent Record by Edward Snowden
    Benn Jordan - We Hacked Flock Safety Cameras in under 30 Seconds
     
    CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
    Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
    Discuss this episode here
    NDQ Subreddit
    Our podcast YouTube channel
    Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
    No Dumb Questions Twitter
    Matt's Twitter
    Destin's Twitter
     
    SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
    Subscribe on iTunes
    Subscribe on Android
    OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
    Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
    Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
  • No Dumb Questions

    230 - What are T and O Maps?

    07/01/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
     
    PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions 
    NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list 
     
    STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
    Electronic Flash, Strobe by Harold Edgerton
    Friedwardt Winterberg
    Lawson Criterion
    The Three Body Problem by Liu Cixin
    Chinese south-pointing chariot
    Archimedes
    Ptolemly I
    Caesar Augustus
    Compass rose
    Mr. Lunt
    Abraham bar Jacob - Map of the Holy Land
    T and O Map
    Hereford Mappa Mundi
    The Book of Jubilees
    The Voyage of the Dawn Treader by C.S. Lewis
     
    CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
    Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
    Discuss this episode here
    NDQ Subreddit
    Our podcast YouTube channel
    Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
    No Dumb Questions Twitter
    Matt's Twitter
    Destin's Twitter
     
    SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
    Subscribe on iTunes
    Subscribe on Android
    OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
    Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
    Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
  • No Dumb Questions

    229 - How Would You Get There Without a Map?

    06/25/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
     
    PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions 
     
    NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list 
     
    STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
    Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe
    Fort Rucker
    Darius Rucker
    Hootie & the Blowfish
    Dinosaur Park
    bestdinosaur.com
    Pachycephalosaurus  
    Dinosaur Land
    The Road by Cormac McCarthy
    Ithaca Hours
    National Geographic June 2026 Issue "Inside the search for the lost citadel of the Inca"
    Escape from LA Trailer
    Tiwanaku 
    Armana Letters
    The Bordeaux Pilgrim's Itinerary
     
    CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
    Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
    Discuss this episode here
    NDQ Subreddit
    Our podcast YouTube channel
    Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
    No Dumb Questions Twitter
    Matt's Twitter
    Destin's Twitter
     
    SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
    Subscribe on iTunes
    Subscribe on Android
    OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
    Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
    Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
  • No Dumb Questions

    228 - Is Robotic Mowing the Future?

    05/29/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
     
    PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions 
     
    NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list 
     
    STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
    Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mowers
    Differential GPS
    Sandy Beach (Break-neck Beach), Hawaii
    Ben Schmanke - AuthenTech
    VSLAM
    RTK Positioning
    Mammotion
    DJI
     
    CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
    Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
    Discuss this episode here
    NDQ Subreddit
    Our podcast YouTube channel
    Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
    No Dumb Questions Twitter
    Matt's Twitter
    Destin's Twitter
     
    SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
    Subscribe on iTunes
    Subscribe on Android
     
    OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
    Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
    Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
  • No Dumb Questions

    227 - Shameless Friend Promotion

    05/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    Thanks for considering supporting on Patreon.
     
    PATREON - patreon.com/nodumbquestions 
     
    NDQ EMAIL LIST - https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/email-list 
     
    STUFF IN THIS EPISODE:
    The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible by Matt Whitman
    BiblePlaces.com
    Masa Chips
    Where to buy Matt's book:
    mattwhitman.com
    thetmbh.com
    amazon.com
    barnesandnoble.com
    audible.com
    Spotify
     
    CONNECT WITH NO DUMB QUESTIONS:
    Thank you for considering supporting No Dumb Questions on Patreon.
    Discuss this episode here
    NDQ Subreddit
    Our podcast YouTube channel
    Our website is nodumbquestions.fm
    No Dumb Questions Twitter
    Matt's Twitter
    Destin's Twitter
     
    SUBSCRIBE LINKS:
    Subscribe on iTunes
    Subscribe on Android
     
    OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS ARE ALSO FUN:
    Matt's YouTube Channel (The Ten Minute Bible Hour)
    Destin's YouTube Channel (Smarter Every Day)
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About No Dumb Questions
A science guy from the deep south (Destin) and a humanities guy from the wild west (Matt Whitman) discuss deep questions with varying levels of maturity.
Podcast website
EducationSociety & Culture

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