A science guy from the deep south (Destin) and a humanities guy from the wild west (Matt Whitman) discuss deep questions with varying levels of maturity.
160 - Choose Your Weapon
6/30/2023
1:06:06
159 - Merkle's Boner
159 - Merkle's Boner
Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White - "Mountain Dew, Baby!" "Merkle Boner"
6/20/2023
53:47
158 - How to Defeat Persia if They Invade You
158 - How to Defeat Persia if They Invade You
The Medes Astyages Anakin Skywalker Cyrus Cylinder Themistocles Demaratus Battle of Thermopylae Leonidas 300 Ephialtes Pyrrhic Victory Aristides Acropolis Parthenon Parthenon-Nashville
5/31/2023
1:06:11
157 - Surprise Book Ambush
157 - Surprise Book Ambush
Persian Fire by Tom Holland Eastern Hemisphere Map, 400 BC Spartan Black Broth Map of Sparta Cyrus the Great Cambyses II Herodotus Darius the Great Xerxes Artaxerxes Battle of Marathon Battle of Lade Xenophon Artemisia Zoroastrianism Ahura Mazda Aristides the Just Themistocles Demaratus Ancient Greek Oracle of Delphi
5/16/2023
1:14:25
156 - The Forbidden Island
156 - The Forbidden Island
North Sentinel Island Shaka Zulu Boer War Through Gates of Splendor Huaorani People Mission Aviation Fellowship William Knibb Rodney Stark Brave New World