Jelly Roll: How to Break Free From Your Past and Build the Life You're Meant to Live
Have you ever been so stuck in your past that you couldn't see your future?
What if the person you used to be is the exact reason you can help someone else become who they're meant to be?
Today, Miles Adcox sits down with Grammy-nominated artist and advocate Jelly Roll for a raw, unfiltered conversation about redemption, rage, and the messy road from rock bottom to purpose. From stealing TVs from bars to pay his band, to being intoxicated in sketchy venues, to the moment his daughter was born while he was locked up in Davidson County Jail—Jelly Roll's journey isn't polished or easy. Known for vulnerable songs like "Save Me" and "I Am Not Okay," Jelly Roll has transformed his wounds into songs that give millions permission to admit they're struggling too.
This conversation goes places most interviews don't dare. Jelly Roll opens up about his affair with his wife Bunny, calling it "one of the worst moments of my adulthood," and shares how they've rebuilt their relationship stronger than ever through repair and presence. He reveals his ongoing battle with food addiction and how he is overcoming it day by day. They discuss his Damascus Road moment in jail when he learned his daughter Bailey was born, the rage that was his default emotion, and how signing up for the GED program while surrounded by convicts became his first act of humility.
Miles and Jelly Roll explore the power of changing your circle — how, when you hang around nine people long enough, you become the tenth.
The conversation reveals Jelly Roll's purpose work—why walking into jails and juvenile detention centers is where he feels most relaxed and most alive. They discuss the Jericho program, Sheriff Darren Hall's grace in placing him in the education unit despite his charges, and how that decision changed the entire trajectory of his life.
From the Grand Ole Opry to WWE SummerSlam training, from IVF struggles with surrogacy to buying an entire farm after his Onsite experience, from the pre-show prayer that evolved from bar fights to the basketball court where he values assists over baskets—this conversation reveals the human behind the headlines. Jelly Roll shares his father's profound prayer story about a difficult coworker named John, teaching that prayer often changes us more than it changes our circumstances. Miles offers his own two-word prayer for the broken: "Whatever" in the morning, "Enough" at night.
In this conversation, you'll learn:
How Your Default Emotion Shapes Your Life Story
How to Pick Up the Mirror Instead of the Microscope
How to Sign Up for Change Even When It Looks Like Weakness
How to Build Trust When Trust Doesn't Come Cheap
How the People Around You Become Who You Are
How to Repair Relationships Instead of Just Ripping Them Apart
How to Reset, Reconnect, and Repair in Real Time
How Prayer Changes You More Than Your Circumstances
How to Read the Bible Without the Box of Organized Religion
How to Stay Connected to Where You Came From
How to Be Present When Your Business Demands You Be Absent
How to Fight Food Addiction With Physical Resets
How to Find Your Purpose in the Place Everyone Else Avoids
How to Navigate Success When You Never Expected to Arrive
Welcome to Human School, where we learn what matters most.
By Miles Adcox
