There's so much conflicting information about what we're supposed to eat when we wake up, how do we make sense of it? This week Raj and Noah welcome dietician and author Lisa Moskovitz to through all the important things about the (allegedly) most important meal of the day!Want to add to the conversation, or think you might be doing something wrong? Email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:29
Understanding Grief
How do we deal grief? This week Noah and special guest co-host Lindsay Holmes welcome Dr. Katherine Shear, a professor at Columbia University, to talk us through how to accept grief, how to talk about it, and how NOT to try to make it feel better.Want to add to the conversation, or think you might be doing something wrong? Email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
46:56
Surviving A Trip To A Public Restroom
Unfortunately, the day comes for us all when we need to use a public restroom. But how do we protect ourselves from all the horrors that may lay within? This week Raj and Noah welcome back Jason Tetro (The Germ Guy!) to talk toilet seat strategies, how to handle handles, and how to wash your hands for ultimate bathroom protectionWant to add to the conversation, or think you might be doing something wrong? Email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:57
How To Prevent Skin Cancer
It turns out that having good health is more than skin deep! Skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, so how do we avoid it? This week Raj and Noah welcome back Dr. Anthony Rossi, a dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, to talk us through SPF care, preventable treatment routines, and how to take care of our skin so it takes care of us.Want to add to the conversation, or think you might be doing something wrong? Email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
46:39
How to Hack Your Credit Card Perks
Most of us love to shop but few of us are actually taking the time to spend right, leaving so many points and perks on the table. This week Raj and Noah welcome The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, to talk us through the which cards have the most to offer, making the most of purchase protection, and how to spend right AND save right at the same time.Want to add to the conversation, or think you might be doing something wrong? Email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Am I Doing It Wrong? explores the all-too-human anxieties we have about trying to get our lives right. Every week hosts Raj Punjabi-Johnson and Noah Michelson choose a different topic – from saying sorry to casual hookups to fighting climate change – and enlist experts and guests with big opinions to debate and strategize the best ways to tackle everything that’s constantly thrown at us. By the end of each episode, you’ll be wiser, less worried and more equipped to do every day a little better. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.