How to Hack Your Credit Card Perks

Most of us love to shop but few of us are actually taking the time to spend right, leaving so many points and perks on the table. This week Raj and Noah welcome The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, to talk us through the which cards have the most to offer, making the most of purchase protection, and how to spend right AND save right at the same time.Want to add to the conversation, or think you might be doing something wrong? Email us at [email protected] .