This is the Last Time I’m Going to Talk About My Dogman Encounter - Dogman Encounters Episode 549

Tonight's guest, Ken, is a Cree man who contacted me about two weeks ago, to let me know about two Dogman encounters he's had. One of the encounters happened in 1999, when he was with his family and the most recent one, in 2009, happened when he was with his brother. Ken lives in a very remote part of Alberta, Canada where the habitat couldn't be more ideal for Dogmen to live. The Cree don't make a habit of sharing their experiences with Sasquatch and Dogmen in public venues, like this, but Ken wanted to come on the show and share his Dogman encounters one last time.