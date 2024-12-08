That’s Not a Coyote! - Dogman Encounters Episode 548
Tonight's guest was featured on Episode 401, and on that show, he told us about his first Dogman encounter. As fate would have it, however, two years ago, around 9 PM, he had another encounter. That night, he was at home with his wife when she notified him that the motion lights in their backyard had just come on. Thinking it was just a fox that he'd seen earlier, he got up, grabbed a flashlight and a bb gun, and proceeded to head out their backdoor. What happened next changed the way he sees the world. You see, while he was scanning the area around his backyard, he saw that the fox he'd seen earlier was running from a pack of coyotes. The fox was able to elude the coyotes, and after it had eluded them, the coyotes turned their attention on tonight's guest. Not long after that, something that, clearly, wasn't coyote made its presence known. Coyotes don't get nearly that big and they don't look like monsters, the way this thing did.