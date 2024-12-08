Powered by RND
Everyone has heard about Bigfoot. Not many know that there's a much more terrifying cryptid stalking the deepest, darkest woods of North America and beyond. T...
  • It Had a Head Like a Hyena! - Dogman Encounters Episode 552
    In November of 2005, tonight's guest, James Akers, was driving down a road that had been built on an old civil war trail. It was nighttime and he had a friend with him, in his car. Both of them had used that road many times before. However, neither James nor his friend had encountered a creature that stood about 7-foot tall with a head that resembled that of a hyena. Little did they know, that was about to change. We hope you'll join us for this Saturday night livestream episode of Dogman Encounters. Of course, James will be ready to answer any questions you have for him, if you're in the live chat.
    1:13:13
  • The Scariest Part of My Encounter - Dogman Encounters Episode 551
    Tonight's guest, "Kendra," was driving to work at around 4:30 AM, during the pandemic, when she had her Dogman encounter. At the time, she worked at a stone quarry that was about 10 miles from where her encounter happened. You see, "Kendra" worked in the quarry's scale house, by herself, with windows all around her. The small building was fairly isolated from the other buildings on the property. The fact that she had to be at work an hour or so before dark definitely didn't make coming to terms with her encounter easy, but something the blacker than black Dogman did to her, while the encounter was playing out, made it even more difficult. We hope you'll tune in and listen to her share all the details with you regarding what happened.
    49:34
  • I Had a Dogman Encounter in Prison - Dogman Encounters Episode 550
    Tonight's guest, Ryan, was featured on Episode 250, and on the episode, he talked about a Dogman encounter he had while he was rock crawling, in his Jeep. Unfortunately, he had another encounter in the summer of 2023. The reason why he wasn't able to share the details of his encounter until now is he was in prison due to a crime he didn't commit. On tonight's livestream episode, he's going to chronicle what happened when a vanta black, 11-foot-tall, Dogman paid the prison, where he was incarcerated, a visit. When it made its presence known, even the stone-cold killers there, in the prison, were terrified. We hope you'll tune in and find out everything that happened over the 3 month span the Dogman made its presence known, around the prison.
    1:41:57
  • This is the Last Time I’m Going to Talk About My Dogman Encounter - Dogman Encounters Episode 549
    Tonight's guest, Ken, is a Cree man who contacted me about two weeks ago, to let me know about two Dogman encounters he's had. One of the encounters happened in 1999, when he was with his family and the most recent one, in 2009, happened when he was with his brother. Ken lives in a very remote part of Alberta, Canada where the habitat couldn't be more ideal for Dogmen to live. The Cree don't make a habit of sharing their experiences with Sasquatch and Dogmen in public venues, like this, but Ken wanted to come on the show and share his Dogman encounters one last time. We hope you'll tune in and listen him do that.
    1:04:52
  • That’s Not a Coyote! - Dogman Encounters Episode 548
    Tonight's guest was featured on Episode 401, and on that show, he told us about his first Dogman encounter. As fate would have it, however, two years ago, around 9 PM, he had another encounter. That night, he was at home with his wife when she notified him that the motion lights in their backyard had just come on. Thinking it was just a fox that he'd seen earlier, he got up, grabbed a flashlight and a bb gun, and proceeded to head out their backdoor. What happened next changed the way he sees the world. You see, while he was scanning the area around his backyard, he saw that the fox he'd seen earlier was running from a pack of coyotes. The fox was able to elude the coyotes, and after it had eluded them, the coyotes turned their attention on tonight's guest. Not long after that, something that, clearly, wasn't coyote made its presence known. Coyotes don't get nearly that big and they don't look like monsters, the way this thing did. We hope you'll join us for tonight's livestream episode of the show and listen to tonight's guest share the details of what happened that night.
    1:10:03

