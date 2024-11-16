Tonight’s guest, Neal, from BigfootTalk.com, was featured on Episodes 443 and 444. On those episodes, Neal share a multitude of Sasquatch-related sightings and experiences he’s had. On tonight’s show, he’s going to share a few more experiences with you, including the time a Sasquatch pushed on his foot, while he was laying in his tent. After he shares those experiences, I’m going to ask him a list of questions. We hope you’ll join us for tonight’s show.To find out more about Neal and Sasquatch in general, please visit his website, BigfootTalk.com or visit the Bigfoot Talk Facebook Page by going to https://www.facebook.com/people/BigfootTalkcom/100081574227536/For more information about the Encounters Conference Neal mentioned on tonight's show...Bigfoot Talk presents:Encounters Conference 2025Adventures in Knowledge!Our first annual conference will be held March 14th and 15th2025, in Jonesboro, GA (near Atlanta, GA).Tickets will go on sale soon!For more information, please email [email protected] orcall 706-851-1500.We look forward to hearing from you soon!If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to https://www.MyBigfootSighting.com and let me know. If you’d like to check out my other Bigfoot podcast, "My Bigfoot Sighting," you can listen to it using your favorite podcast app. Here's a link to the My Bigfoot Sighting Channel on Spotify... https://open.spotify.com/show/2gomYbQG2gM6gPFakCQYNL?si=M0dm3bDfR_ShTiJcHPWoyw&dl_branch=1If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Bigfoot Eyewitness t-shirt or sweatshirt, please visit the Bigfoot Eyewitness Show Store, by going to...https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.comI produce 3 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 3 channels on the Spreaker App...My Bigfoot Sighting https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-bigfoot-sighting Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks, as always, for listening!
1:01:29
This Is a Baby Bigfoot! - Bigfoot Eyewitness Episode 444
Tonight's guest, Neal, from BigfootTalk.com, was featured on Episode 443 and on that show, he talked about how he and his wife bought the large property, where they now live, and some of the Sasquatch experiences hey went on to have there. Due to all of the experiences he's had on his property with them, he didn't have enough time to share close to half of the experiences he's had with them, however. On tonight's show, Neal has come back to share more experiences with you, including the time he saw a baby Sasquatch. We hope you'll tune in and listen to him share more of his experiences.To find out more about Neal and Sasquatch in general, please visit his website, BigfootTalk.com
1:04:06
You Have a Bigfoot - Bigfoot Eyewitness Episode 443
Tonight's guest, Neal, from BigfootTalk.com, grew up on a 77-acre property in Georgia. Starting at a very young age, he would steal away into the woods, around his family's property. One of the things he loved to do, back then, was to go to an overlook and watch the wildlife in the valleys below him. Fast forward. When Neal and his wife were looking for a property to call home, his wife knew about his desire to buy a property with acreage, so she started looking for a property, like that, that would sate his desire to interact with wildlife. Close to 10 years after they moved to the new property, Neal started to notice strange things that were happening there that weren't easy for him to explain. Finally, he came to realize that something with hands was visiting his property and doing those things. After doing several tests, in an attempt to try to identify who or what he was dealing with, he came to a stunning realization. A Sasquatch had done all of those things.We hope you'll tune into tonight's show, which is just part 1 of a 3-part show, and listen to Neal share how the cohabitation, with a family group of Sasquatch, on his property, began. To find out more about Neal and Sasquatch in general, please visit his website, BigfootTalk.com
1:09:45
I Know What’s Out There - Bigfoot Eyewitness Episode 442
Earlier this week, tonight's guests, Scott and Sheila Granger, came on Episode 441 to share a multitude of Sasquatch-related sightings and experiences they've had, in the mountains of North Georgia. They ran out of time before they could share all of the experiences they wanted to share. Luckily, they've agreed to come back tonight to finish sharing their experiences and answer a list of questions I have for them. We hope you'll tune in and listen to them do that.If you'd like to speak with Scott or Sheila about booking an excursion with them, so you can go on one of their Sasquatch expeditions, please contact them on Facebook by going to… https://www.facebook.com/SquatchFishingOutfitters?mibextid=LQQJ4d They'd love to hear from you!
1:03:38
There Was a Bigfoot There - Bigfoot Eyewitness Episode 441
Tonight's guests, Scott and Sheila Granger, are Sasquatch researchers based in North Georgia who take clients out on Sasquatch expeditions in hopes of putting them in a position to have Sasquatch encounters. Both of them spend countless hours in the woods every year looking for that next great place to go when they hold future expeditions. Their zeal for Sasquatch research started when they, quite possibly, saw the same Sasquatch two weeks apart. Sheila was the first one to have a sighting of the red Sasquatch that sparked her interest in them. Two weeks later, Scott saw a Sasquatch that just might have been the same one. We hope you'll tune in and listen to Scott and Sheila chronicle what happened when the two of them had their first sightings, as well as multiple encounters they've both had after having those first encounters.If you'd like to speak with Scott or Sheila about booking an excursion with them, so you can go on one of their Sasquatch expeditions, please contact them on Facebook by going to…https://www.facebook.com/SquatchFishingOutfitters?mibextid=LQQJ4dThey'd love to hear from you!

If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to https://www.MyBigfootSighting.com and let me know. If you'd like to check out my other Bigfoot podcast, "My Bigfoot Sighting," you can listen to it using your favorite podcast app. Here's a link to the My Bigfoot Sighting Channel on Spotify... https://open.spotify.com/show/2gomYbQG2gM6gPFakCQYNL?si=M0dm3bDfR_ShTiJcHPWoyw&dl_branch=1If you'd like to help support the show, by buying your own Bigfoot Eyewitness t-shirt or sweatshirt, please visit the Bigfoot Eyewitness Show Store, by going to https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.comI produce 3 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 3 channels on the Spreaker App...My Bigfoot Sighting https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-bigfoot-sighting Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks, as always, for listening!
They're known by many names; Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yowie, Yeti, Almas and the list goes on. For centuries, eyewitnesses have reported seeing them in forests all over the world. You might wonder what's it like to have an encounter with a Sasquatch. Well, listen to the show and you'll hear eyewitnesses tell you what it was like for them when they encountered a Sasquatch.