You Have a Bigfoot - Bigfoot Eyewitness Episode 443

Tonight's guest, Neal, from BigfootTalk.com, grew up on a 77-acre property in Georgia. Starting at a very young age, he would steal away into the woods, around his family's property. One of the things he loved to do, back then, was to go to an overlook and watch the wildlife in the valleys below him. Fast forward. When Neal and his wife were looking for a property to call home, his wife knew about his desire to buy a property with acreage, so she started looking for a property, like that, that would sate his desire to interact with wildlife. Close to 10 years after they moved to the new property, Neal started to notice strange things that were happening there that weren't easy for him to explain. Finally, he came to realize that something with hands was visiting his property and doing those things. After doing several tests, in an attempt to try to identify who or what he was dealing with, he came to a stunning realization. A Sasquatch had done all of those things.We hope you'll tune into tonight's show, which is just part 1 of a 3-part show, and listen to Neal share how the cohabitation, with a family group of Sasquatch, on his property, began. To find out more about Neal and Sasquatch in general, please visit his website, BigfootTalk.com