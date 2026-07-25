Tonight’s first guest, Josh, had his first Bigfoot sighting around 2002, in Davis County Kentucky. At the time, he was helping his uncle clear a treeline on a property he owned with his bulldozer. The property had a lot of hills and deep ravines, because his property was close to where the Ohio River river bottoms started. Josh and his uncle had been working for some time when, all of a sudden, Josh heard a tremendous roar ring out behind him. The roar was so loud, it was easy to hear over all the noise his uncle’s bulldozer was making. Josh turned to look for the source of the sound and saw animals scattering, so he knew he wasn’t the only one who had heard the roar. Not knowing what to make of it, he turned back and continued watching his uncle operate the bulldozer. About 10 minutes later, Josh felt a creepy feeling coming over him, so he turned around again to see if he could determine what might have been causing that. When he turned to look, his eyes fell upon an old barn that was sitting just inside the tree line and 50 to 60 yards behind him. To his shock, standing in the doorway of the barn was a huge figure, leaning out of the doorway, looking right at Josh. Immediately, Josh told himself that what he was looking at didn’t exist in Kentucky. You could only find Sasquatch in the Pacific Northwest. His eyes told him a different story, however…



Tonight’s second guest, Jason Monk, had his Bigfoot sighting in 1994, about 10 miles south of Samson, Alabama. You see, when he was 16 years old, his step-dad and his uncle used to take him deer hunting in a stand of woods close to the Florida line, just north of the Pea River. When Jason, his step-dad, and uncle went to that stand of woods to scope it out, before season started, they would notice strange things. One day, in December, a few weeks before Jason’s 17th birthday, Jason had fallen asleep in his tree stand. The tree he was in was swaying in the breeze that day. Considering how drowsy Jason was, from being up before the crack of dawn, that just helped an already drowsy kid fall asleep. Jason doesn’t know how long he had been asleep when, all of a sudden, he heard a loud snap, like something was coming through the reeds. When Jason snapped his eyes open, he couldn’t believe what he saw staring at him from about 40 yards away.



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https://www.youtube.com/@PapaSquatchProductions



If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.



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Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley



I produce 4 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 4 channels on the Spreaker App...



Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio… https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1



Dogman Encounters… https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2



Dogman Tales… https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dogman-tales--6640134



My Paranormal Experience… https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience



Thanks for listening!