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235 episodes
- Tonight’s guest, Kevin Arrow, had his Sasquatch sighting at Cedar Lake, in Manitoba, Canada, in 2021. He had that sighting after studying Sasquatch sightings and experiences people have had in Manitoba for years. On tonight’s show, not only is he going to talk about the history of Sasquatch activity in Manitoba, he’s also going to share his Sasquatch experiences with you. We hope you’ll tune in and listen to him do that.
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you. Premium memberships are now available!
If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.
If you’d like to help support the show by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting T-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...
https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collection
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
I produce 4 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 4 channels on the Spreaker App...
Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio… https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1
Dogman Encounters… https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2
Dogman Tales… https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dogman-tales--6640134
My Paranormal Experience… https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience
Thanks for listening!
My Bigfoot Sighting Happened 40 Miles From Downtown Chicago - My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 22007/21/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Over the years, we’ve had guests share the details of Bigfoot sightings they’ve had in some unexpected places. Tonight’s guest, Norman Sollie, has to be close to the top of the list of most unexpected places for a Bigfoot sighting, however. That’s because he had his sighting just 40 miles from downtown Chicago. He’s had encounters with Sasquatch in other places too, like Alaska. We hope you’ll tune in and listen to him chronicle all those experiences.
If you’d like to purchase a copy of Norm’s book, “Before Patty Volume I: Patrick-The Sasquatch/Human Hybrid & Our Genetic Inheritance,” which we hope you will, please visit…
https://www.amazon.com/Before-Patty-Patrick-Sasquatch-Inheritance/dp/1948189100
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.
If you’d like to help support the show by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting T-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...
https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collection
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
I produce 4 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 4 channels on the Spreaker App...
Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio… https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1
Dogman Encounters… https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2
Dogman Tales… https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dogman-tales--6640134
My Paranormal Experience… https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience
Thanks for listening!
- Tonight’s first guest, Kevin Frankenfield, is a hunting and fishing guide who had his Bigfoot sighting in Washington State, in November of 2023. When his sighting happened, he was working in the Deer Park Area. The morning his sighting happened, Kevin had woken up early, the way he normally does, and was on the phone with his girlfriend. When his dog woke up, instead of chomping at the bit to be let out, so he could run around Kevin’s property, to see what he could get into, he jumped up on Kevin’s bed and curled himself around Kevin’s neck. That unusual behavior wasn’t lost on Kevin. The next thing Kevin knew, his dog jumped off his bed, turned around, and hid under it. Not knowing what to make of his dog’s strange behavior, Kevin started looking to see if anything unusual was going on outside. That’s when…
Tonight’s second guest, James Braden, moved down to Ringgold, Georgia in the summer of 1999. Not long after moving into his new home, with his family, he heard a loud vocalization that couldn’t be easily explained away. He wasn’t the only one in the area who heard it. His neighbor heard the vocalization too. In fact, the vocalization was so loud, both James and his neighbor could actually feel it.
Then, one day, in the Fall of 2000, James drove to Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, to return some videos to Blockbuster, with his daughter. By the time they were on their way back home, a fog had rolled in, so James was being extra careful, because he was afraid a deer might jump out in front of his truck. Suddenly, he saw a huge, light gray figure come out of the woods the road he was on was cutting through…
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.
If you’d like to help support the show by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting T-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to... https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collection
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
I produce 4 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 4 channels on the Spreaker App...
Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio… https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1
Dogman Encounters… https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2
Dogman Tales… https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dogman-tales--6640134
My Paranormal Experience… https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience
Thanks for listening!
- Tonight’s guests, Annette and Kim, have had several Bigfoot encounters, all of which happened in the state of Oregon. Annette had an early start, when it came to her Bigfoot sightings. She had her first sighting in the fall of 1969. That experience happened at a two-level fort that she and the neighborhood kids used play in, two doors down from where Annette lived back then. That day, after walking down to the property where the fort was, Annette hadn’t been paying attention to her surroundings. She had been looking at the ground in front of her, mostly, as she walked down to the fort. When she got close to the fort, she looked up and when she did, she saw the most amazing thing. She saw that a group of 4 juvenile Sasquatch were on the fort! We hope you’ll tune in and listen to Annette share the details of this encounter and others she’s had. Kim, her sister-in-law, is going to share experiences she’s had too.
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.
If you’d like to help support the show by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting T-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to... https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collection
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
I produce 4 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 4 channels on the Spreaker App...
Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio… https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1
Dogman Encounters… https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2
Dogman Tales… https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dogman-tales--6640134
My Paranormal Experience… https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience
Thanks for listening!
- Tonight’s first guest, Josh, had his first Bigfoot sighting around 2002, in Davis County Kentucky. At the time, he was helping his uncle clear a treeline on a property he owned with his bulldozer. The property had a lot of hills and deep ravines, because his property was close to where the Ohio River river bottoms started. Josh and his uncle had been working for some time when, all of a sudden, Josh heard a tremendous roar ring out behind him. The roar was so loud, it was easy to hear over all the noise his uncle’s bulldozer was making. Josh turned to look for the source of the sound and saw animals scattering, so he knew he wasn’t the only one who had heard the roar. Not knowing what to make of it, he turned back and continued watching his uncle operate the bulldozer. About 10 minutes later, Josh felt a creepy feeling coming over him, so he turned around again to see if he could determine what might have been causing that. When he turned to look, his eyes fell upon an old barn that was sitting just inside the tree line and 50 to 60 yards behind him. To his shock, standing in the doorway of the barn was a huge figure, leaning out of the doorway, looking right at Josh. Immediately, Josh told himself that what he was looking at didn’t exist in Kentucky. You could only find Sasquatch in the Pacific Northwest. His eyes told him a different story, however…
Tonight’s second guest, Jason Monk, had his Bigfoot sighting in 1994, about 10 miles south of Samson, Alabama. You see, when he was 16 years old, his step-dad and his uncle used to take him deer hunting in a stand of woods close to the Florida line, just north of the Pea River. When Jason, his step-dad, and uncle went to that stand of woods to scope it out, before season started, they would notice strange things. One day, in December, a few weeks before Jason’s 17th birthday, Jason had fallen asleep in his tree stand. The tree he was in was swaying in the breeze that day. Considering how drowsy Jason was, from being up before the crack of dawn, that just helped an already drowsy kid fall asleep. Jason doesn’t know how long he had been asleep when, all of a sudden, he heard a loud snap, like something was coming through the reeds. When Jason snapped his eyes open, he couldn’t believe what he saw staring at him from about 40 yards away.
If you’d like to check out the Papa Squatch Productions YouTube Channel, which we hope you will, please visit…
https://www.youtube.com/@PapaSquatchProductions
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.
If you’d like to help support the show by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting T-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...
https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collection
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
I produce 4 other shows that are available on your favorite podcast app. If you haven't checked them out, here are links to all 4 channels on the Spreaker App...
Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio… https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1
Dogman Encounters… https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2
Dogman Tales… https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dogman-tales--6640134
My Paranormal Experience… https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience
Thanks for listening!
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About My Bigfoot Sighting
My Bigfoot Sighting is a straight to the point, no-nonsense podcast where Bigfoot eyewitnesses talk about their Bigfoot sightings. If you listen to our show, you won't hear an interviewer asking guests questions or interrupting them, because all you'll hear on our show is non-stop Bigfoot sightings and encounters.Podcast website
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