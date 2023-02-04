Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Vic Cundiff
Science
  • A Bigfoot WILL Drink a Beer! - My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 89
    When it comes to Sasquatch, there’s no lack of opinions regarding what they might or might not do. Considering the fact that tonight’s guest, Vicky Brown, has a family of Sasquatch living on and around the property she and her husband own, she’s known the Sasquatch there to do a lot of things. Due to that, she and her husband know what to expect them to do and what not to expect them to do, including whether a Bigfoot will drink a beer or not. We hope you’ll listen to tonight’s show and learn the answer to that question and many more! If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you. Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collectionShow's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan BrumleyI produce 3 other podcasts that are available for listening on your favorite podcast app. If you haven’t checked them out, already, here are links to them… Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1 Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks for listening!
    4/29/2023
    39:48
  • We Had an Unusual Visitor - My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 88
    In Northern Idaho, there’s a lookout tower, deep in the forest, that you can rent for overnight stays. It’s called The Deer Ridge Fire Lookout Tower and in August of 1990, tonight’s guest, Bill Appel, and his friend rented the tower. They rented it for a 3-days and 4-nights. The 1st two days and nights staying there were relaxing and uneventful, just like they’d hoped. The 3rd night was much different, however. That night, after having pork chops for dinner, up on the tower, they decided to turn in for what they expected to be another relaxing night. The tower had what could be described as a 12 by 12 foot cabin on its top platform and that’s where the two men had been sleeping. Not long after Bill and his friend had gone to bed, Bill on his cot and his friend on his air mattress, they felt the whole tower start to tremble. At 1st, they didn’t know why the tower was trembling, like that. It wasn’t long before they realized that the tower was trembling because something large was climbing up the stairs. Try as they might, they couldn’t figure out what could shake the whole tower, like that, just from climbing its stairs. A few moments later, they had their answer! If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you. Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collectionShow's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan BrumleyI produce 3 other podcasts that are available for listening on your favorite podcast app. If you haven’t checked them out, already, here are links to them… Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1 Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks for listening!
    4/22/2023
    23:50
  • I Never Should Have Yelled at That Sasquatch - My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 87
    On the night of September 8th, of 2011, tonight’s 1st guest, Doug Lockhart, saw a Sasquatch for the 1st time. He was in a windmill farm, in Farmington, Pennsylvania, that was being built. At the time, he was just sitting in his car, watching the jobsite, because he was working a security job. On multiple occasions, before that night, he and other security guards had experienced Sasquatch-related activity on and around the site, but none of them had seen one. That was about to change for Doug, however. That night, he saw a Sasquatch for the 1st time and learned a valuable lesson too. You see, Doug could have stayed in his car that night and just watched the Sasquatch from the relative safety of his car, but he didn’t do that. He got out, drew his weapon, and yelled at the Sasquatch. To this day, Doug will be the 1st person to tell you that he never should have done that. To become a member of Doug’s Bigfoot group, called the SWPA Bigfoot Group, please go to… https://www.facebook.com/groups/1545838925646008/ Tonight’s 2nd guest had his Bigfoot sighting on January 28th, of 2009. He and his wife had gone to a birthday party, in Coatesville, Virginia. It was almost midnight, and they were driving home. After driving for some time, the two of them saw a cattle pond next to the road. Next to the pond, they saw what they, at first, took to be a bear. As they got closer, though, they could see that it wasn’t a bear. It was definitely not a bear! If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you. Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collectionShow's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan BrumleyI produce 3 other podcasts that are available for listening on your favorite podcast app. If you haven’t checked them out, already, here are links to them… Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1 Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks for listening!
    4/15/2023
    41:43
  • My Blue Canyon Bigfoot Sighting - My Bigfoot Sighting Shorts Episode 5
    One day, when tonight's guest, Les Baldridge, was 8 or 9 years old, he went deer hunting with his dad and brother. They went hunting in a place called Blue Canyon, which is a short distance southeast of Yosemite National Park. When Les’ dad would take him and his brother deer hunting, both Les and his brother knew that their dad expected them to be watching for deer, when he was driving the 3 of them to the place where they planned to hunt. Sometimes, Les and his brother would see deer on the way to their hunting spot, other times, they wouldn’t. If they didn’t see a deer, it wouldn’t be due to the two of them not keeping a sharp eye out. Watching as intently as they would, they’d see other things, besides deer, sometimes. They knew the wildlife, in the area, so none of the things they’d see would surprise them. One time, however, he and his brother did see something that surprised them. It was something they never expected to see and that’s what Les is going to talk about on tonight’s show. We hope you tune in and listen to him do that. If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you. Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collectionShow's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan BrumleyI produce 3 other podcasts that are available for listening on your favorite podcast app. If you haven’t checked them out, already, here are links to them… Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1 Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks for listening!
    4/8/2023
    13:55
  • It Looked Like a Monster Standing There! - My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 86
    Tonight's guest, Joe Cavin, has had 4 Sasquatch sightings. The first 3 sightings get him worked up, when he thinks about them, but not nearly as much as his fourth sighting does. His fourth sighting was so intense, he has a hard time talking about it. You see, in 2020, Joe’s brother came from Arizona to visit him in Washington State, where Joe lives. Their plan was for Joe to take his brother to a Bigfoot hot spot because his brother wanted to have a Sasquatch encounter. There’s a lot of truth to the old adage, be careful what you wish for. That’s a lesson the two of them learned the hard way!If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.Premium memberships are now available! If you’d like to be able to listen to the show without ads and have full access to premium content, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com to find out how to become a premium member.If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.com/collections/mens-my-bigfoot-sighting-collectionShow's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan BrumleyI produce 3 other podcasts that are available for listening on your favorite podcast app. If you haven’t checked them out, already, here are links to them… Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio https://www.spreaker.com/show/bigfoot-eyewitness-radio_1 Dogman Encounters https://www.spreaker.com/show/dogman-encounters-radio_2 My Paranormal Experience https://www.spreaker.com/show/my-paranormal-experience Thanks for listening!
    4/2/2023
    50:25

About My Bigfoot Sighting

My Bigfoot Sighting is a straight to the point, no-nonsense podcast where Bigfoot eyewitnesses talk about their Bigfoot sightings. If you listen to our show, you won't hear an interviewer asking guests questions or interrupting them, because all you'll hear on our show is non-stop Bigfoot sightings and encounters.
