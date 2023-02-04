I Never Should Have Yelled at That Sasquatch - My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 87

On the night of September 8th, of 2011, tonight's 1st guest, Doug Lockhart, saw a Sasquatch for the 1st time. He was in a windmill farm, in Farmington, Pennsylvania, that was being built. At the time, he was just sitting in his car, watching the jobsite, because he was working a security job. On multiple occasions, before that night, he and other security guards had experienced Sasquatch-related activity on and around the site, but none of them had seen one. That was about to change for Doug, however. That night, he saw a Sasquatch for the 1st time and learned a valuable lesson too. You see, Doug could have stayed in his car that night and just watched the Sasquatch from the relative safety of his car, but he didn't do that. He got out, drew his weapon, and yelled at the Sasquatch. To this day, Doug will be the 1st person to tell you that he never should have done that. Tonight's 2nd guest had his Bigfoot sighting on January 28th, of 2009. He and his wife had gone to a birthday party, in Coatesville, Virginia. It was almost midnight, and they were driving home. After driving for some time, the two of them saw a cattle pond next to the road. Next to the pond, they saw what they, at first, took to be a bear. As they got closer, though, they could see that it wasn't a bear. It was definitely not a bear!