Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur
Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur

Podcast Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur
Isaac Arthur
Podcast by Isaac Arthur
Science

Available Episodes

  Building Biospheres (Narration Only)
    Join us as we explore the science and challenges of building self-sustaining biospheres, where humanity could one day thrive beyond Earth.
    32:20
  Building Biospheres: Engineering Self-Sustaining Ecosystems for Future Worlds
    Join us as we explore the science and challenges of building self-sustaining biospheres, where humanity could one day thrive beyond Earth.Watch my exclusive video Post-Stellar Civilizations: https://nebula.tv/videos/isaacarthur-poststellar-civilizationsGet Nebula using my link for 40% off an annual subscription: https://go.nebula.tv/isaacarthurGet a Lifetime Membership to Nebula for only $300: https://go.nebula.tv/lifetime?ref=isaacarthurUse the link gift.nebula.tv/isaacarthur to give a year of Nebula to a friend for just $30.Visit our Website: http://www.isaacarthur.netJoin Nebula: https://go.nebula.tv/isaacarthurSupport us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsaacArthurSupport us on Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/isaac-arthurFacebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1583992725237264/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/IsaacArthur/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Isaac_A_Arthur on Twitter and RT our future content.SFIA Discord Server: https://discord.gg/53GAShECredits:Building BiospheresEpisode 475b; December 1, 2024Produced, Narrated & Written: Isaac ArthurEditor: Donagh BroderickGraphics: Bryan Vertseeg, Fishy Tree, Jeremy Jozwik, Sergio Botero, Tytus GrabowskiSelect imagery/video supplied by Getty Images Music Courtesy of Epidemic Sound http://epidemicsound.com/creatorSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    32:51
  The Stanford Torus Space Habitat (Narration Only)
    The Stanford Torus is a vast space habitat design intended to allow thousands to dwell safely and comfortably in space, but how do we build such a structure?
    31:04
  The Stanford Torus Space Habitat
    The Stanford Torus is a vast space habitat design intended to allow thousands to dwell safely and comfortably in space, but how do we build such a structure?Go to https://buyraycon.com/isaacarthur to get up to 30% off sitewide! Brought to you by Raycon.Visit our Website: http://www.isaacarthur.netJoin Nebula: https://go.nebula.tv/isaacarthurSupport us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsaacArthurSupport us on Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/isaac-arthurFacebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1583992725237264/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/IsaacArthur/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Isaac_A_Arthur on Twitter and RT our future content.SFIA Discord Server: https://discord.gg/53GAShECredits:The Stanford Torus Space HabitatEpisode 475; November 28, 2024Produced, Narrated & Written: Isaac ArthurEditor: Ludwig LuskaGraphics:Bryan VersteegFishy TreeJermey JozwikKen York YD VisualNeil BlevinsSegio BoteroUdo SchroeterSelect imagery/video supplied by Getty ImagesMusic Courtesy of Epidemic Sound http://epidemicsound.com/creatorSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    31:36
  Ultra-Relativistic Spaceships: Racing Towards the Speed of Light (Narration Only)
    Explore the science and implications behind ultra-relativistic spaceships capable of approaching the speed of light, pushing the limits of technology and physics.
    23:03

About Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur

Podcast by Isaac Arthur
