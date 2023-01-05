A Secret Source of Connection

We all have moments in our lives when we see someone who could use a helping hand. It could be a friend who recently went through a breakup, an elderly person trying to load groceries into their car, or a stranger on the street who looks a little lost. We tell ourselves we should help, but then something stops us. This week, psychologist Amit Kumar helps us understand what keeps us from taking a moment to be kind, and how to overcome these barriers to create stronger, happier connections. Have you ever had a moment when you blank out on your best friend's name, or forget the passcode to your phone? If you want to understand why, and how to improve your memory, be sure to check out last week's episode, Remember More, Forget Less.