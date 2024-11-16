Anauralia: what's it like to have no inner monologue?
How clear is your inner voice? Do you internally narrate your life? And do you get songs stuck in your head?Almost all of us can imagine sounds in our minds. But a small part of the population don't have internal auditory imagery — a phenomenon called anauralia.Today, we explore the experience of anauralia, in an episode from Radio New Zealand's Our Changing World.Our Changing World is produced and presented by Claire Concannon and Ellen Rykers for RNZ.The original version of this episode was first broadcast on RNZ as The puzzle of the silent mind.Special thanks to Auckland University Student Chamber Orchestra, for allowing use of their recording of Beethoven's 5th symphony.
Can you recognise a love song in any language?
Music is a universal feature of the human experience — present from our very first cultures and civilisations.But do the features of particular songs and styles translate across cultural boundaries? Like, is a lullaby recognisable even when it's from a different culture? Can you identify a love song in another language?Today, we explore the special relationship between music and our minds, in an episode from Radio New Zealand's Our Changing World.Our Changing World is produced and presented by Claire Concannon and Ellen Rykers for RNZ.The clips from the Natural History of Song project used in this episode are available online under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0.The original version of this episode was first broadcast on RNZ as Our Musical Minds.
Girl, Interrupted: the extreme emotions of PMDD
Laura would spend weeks feeling normal — even happy. But like clockwork, every month, suddenly she would feel intense depression, making her unrecognisable to herself and friends.It took her nearly two decades to identify what was causing this rollercoaster of mood: PMDD, AKA Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.So what is it about hormones that make some people feel such intense emotions? And why is PMDD still so misunderstood?This episode touches on the topic of suicide. Please take care while listening and don't hesitate to reach out for support if you need it. You can reach Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.It was first broadcast in June 2023.Looking for something to listen to next? Why not check out Demystifying menopause.
Spooky science: What's behind a paranormal experience?
Professor Chris French has been studying the paranormal for decades. But — he’s a sceptic.In an All in the Mind Halloween special, we explore the psychology behind our spooky encounters.What's going on in your brain when you see a ghost? How do people talk to the dead?And why would a sceptic study the paranormal?
Sick of scrolling? Digital minimalism could help
How many hours have you spent on your phone today? And do you feel like it's too many?A growing movement of people are going without their smartphones and computers in favour of just about anything that doesn't have a screen.They say it's giving their lives more meaning — and improving their mental health.This week, meet the digital minimalists ditching their devices, and how you can do it too.Want to hear more about the impact social media is having on your mental health? Check out our episode When doom scrolling leads to actual harm.