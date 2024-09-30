Finding Your Creative Flow with Mindful Awareness with Kessonga
Learn how mindfulness helps you recognize when you're most at peace and creative, helping you make the most of those moments.
7:00
Creating Productive Habits Through Mindfulness with Kessonga
Mindfulness enables us to stop procrastination and build more productive habits by cultivating focus and awareness in everyday actions.
6:28
Balancing the Ego: Letting It Work for You
It’s natural for ego to surface, but how can we make it work in our favor? In this episode, Kessonga shares mindful techniques to help balance ego and let it shine constructively.
6:46
Acting with Intention: The Mindfulness Advantage, with Kessonga
Learn how mindfulness helps us pause before reacting, allowing us to act with intention and avoid negative consequences.
6:55
Discover the Power of Karma, with Kessonga
Kessonga reflects on what mindfulness has taught him about karma and consequences, sharing a personal family story that highlights the benefits of having "good karma."
Join us every weekday morning to take a few moments to step out of the internal chatter and external noise. We'll pause and reflect to consider what brings us together in this shared human condition and how we can live a life that best reflects our limitless potential.
