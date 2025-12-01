Powered by RND
Office Hours with Arthur Brooks
Office Hours with Arthur Brooks

Arthur Brooks
Health & Wellness
Office Hours with Arthur Brooks
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • The Truth About Creativity, Aging, and Discipline: From the World’s Best-Selling Author (James Patterson)
    Creativity might not make you happier, but it can make you less unhappy. We know this from research.When people recall moments of creativity, their symptoms of anxiety and depression decrease, and well-being improves. Brain scans show that creative work activates the same regions of the brain as meditation, which helps to relieve the burdens of life. Millions of people now use creative practices simply to feel steadier in a chaotic world.So what does a life built around creativity actually look like?In this episode of Office Hours, I sit down with James Patterson. With more than 200 books and a Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, James has spent decades living in a steady rhythm of ideas, attention, and returning to the page.As he talks through rejection, revision, focus, and discipline, something interesting happens. The practices that make his writing work begin to reveal patterns that apply far beyond writing.After the interview, stay with me as I break down the 8 principles drawn from his creative process and show you how to apply them to your own life.—Brought to you by:• LMNT—A science-backed electrolyte drink mix that helps you feel and perform your best, without sugar, artificial ingredients, or gimmicks. Get a free sample pack at DrinkLMNT.com/Arthur —Where to find James Patterson:• Website: https://www.jamespatterson.com• X: https://x.com/JP_Books • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamespattersonbooks • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JamesPatterson • YouTube: youtube.com/user/JamesPattersonAuthor • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-patterson-authorWhere to find Arthur Brooks: • Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://arthurbrooks.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/newsletter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ • X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/arthurbrooks⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/arthurcbrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/ArthurBrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGuyFRjJQFGCKzfHTBvWM6A⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• LinkedIn: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/arthur-c-brooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Email: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Timestamps:(00:00) Introduction(03:32) The link between creativity and happiness(09:17) How James got started as a writer(11:19) Why rejection isn’t a signal of failure(13:24) A glimpse into James’s day(17:34) How his strengths and weaknesses have changed over time(22:32) How James’s writing has improved with age(24:15) Where James gets his ideas(27:38) Why he doesn’t believe in regrets(30:00) Why James wants to hear everyone’s story (33:40) How Hemingway was different from James(36:09) Why rewriting is where the magic happens(37:29) Contrasting Orwell’s reasons for writing with James’s(42:36) Principle #1: Pay attention to the writing(43:46) Principle #2: Think for yourself(44:24) Principle #3: Accept change(45:21) Principle #4: The little things(46:15) Principle #5: Be an observer (47:05) Principle #6: Think more before you produce (47:48) Principle #7: Excellence is the journey(48:57) Principle #8: It’s biscuits —Referenced: • How to Build a Life: https://www.theatlantic.com/projects/how-build-life/• The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Files-Insights-Arthur-Brooks/dp/B0F4MFQ6VN• Hemisphere Theory: https://channelmcgilchrist.com/hemisphere-theory  • The value of painting as a therapeutic tool in the treatment of anxiety/depression mental disorders: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2405452623000381  • ...References continued at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/office-hours⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Production and marketing by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://penname.co/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    --------  
    50:11
  • 5 Steps Toward a More Grateful Life
    The benefits of gratitude aren’t exactly a secret, but many of us still think of it as some kind of fixed personality trait. Some people seem to be born grateful, while the rest of us feel like we’re the ones who automatically notice what’s wrong. It’s true that we all have different affect profiles, but gratitude works the same way happiness does. It’s a skill you can train, and it becomes more powerful the more you practice it.In today’s episode, I’m going to walk you through my 5-step gratitude protocol. These simple practices fit naturally into my morning routine and evening protocol. As always, I share with you the research that supports each action I recommend. I hope that you’ll start practicing gratitude and share it with the people around you. When you cultivate this habit, it strengthens your well-being and quietly lifts the happiness of everyone in your orbit.—Brought to you by:• Expedia—Bundle and save on your next trip with Expedia. https://www.expedia.com/ • Kit—Email marketing that automates your growth. https://kit.com/?utm_campaign=27409843-q4_comarketing_pilot&utm_source=arthur_brooks_office_hours&utm_medium=podcast&utm_term=placement_one_2025 Where to find Arthur Brooks: • Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://arthurbrooks.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/newsletter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ • X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/arthurbrooks⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/arthurcbrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/ArthurBrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGuyFRjJQFGCKzfHTBvWM6A⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• LinkedIn: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/arthur-c-brooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Email: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Timestamps:(00:00) Intro(04:01) How your affect profile and negativity bias shape gratitude(08:56) How the prefrontal cortex helps you rise above instinct(10:32) How gratitude boosts your happiness and lifts others, too(16:33) How gratitude strengthens relationships and protects against burnout(20:33) What the research shows about gratitude(29:44) The dark side of gratitude(31:55) Gratitude Protocol, Step 1: Weekly gratitude list(33:18) Step 2: Emails of appreciation(34:10) Step 3: Opportunistic public action(35:32) Step 4: Authenticity check(35:54) Step 5: Grateful contemplation(36:15) Q&A: Finding a better-paying job without losing happiness(38:21) Q&A: How to find something bigger than yourself—Referenced: • How to Build a Life: https://www.theatlantic.com/projects/how-build-life/• The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Files-Insights-Arthur-Brooks/dp/B0F4MFQ6VN• PANAS quiz: https://www.arthurbrooks.com/quiz/panas • Negativity bias, negativity dominance, and contagion:https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1207/S15327957PSPR0504_2 • Feeling thanks and saying thanks: A randomized controlled trial examining if and how socially oriented gratitude journals work:https://mural.maynoothuniversity.ie/id/eprint/11705/1/OConnell_Feeling.pdf• Burnout from emotion regulation at work: The moderating role of gratitude:https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0191886919306342 • Four Ways to Be Grateful—And Happier:https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/11/thanksgiving-gratitude-thankfulness-happiness/676071/ • Counting blessings versus burdens: An experimental investigation of gratitude and subjective well-being in daily life (2003):https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/pdfs/GratitudePDFs/6Emmons-BlessingsBurdens.pdf • Gratitude and well-being: A review and theoretical integration:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20451313/ • ...References continued at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/office-hours⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Production and marketing by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://penname.co/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    --------  
    41:33
  • My 9-Step Evening Protocol for More Happiness and Better Sleep
    Want to make your own evening protocol? Download Arthur’s guide to help you get started: https://www.arthurbrooks.com/evening-protocols. Most of us know how important it is to start the day well, but ending it well is what sets up your morning for success. A few weeks ago, I shared my 6-step morning protocol for managing mood and maximizing creativity. This week, I share its companion: my evening protocol.In this episode, I walk through 9 science-based steps for ending the day with calm and contentment, from simple habits that prepare the body for rest to small rituals that strengthen love, gratitude, and peace of mind. Just like the morning routine, these habits are meant to serve you, not the other way around. This isn’t about perfection, but about inviting a state of surrender that allows you to end the day with gratitude, wake up fully rested, and begin another more productive and happier day.—Brought to you by:• LMNT—A science-backed electrolyte drink mix that helps you feel and perform your best, without sugar, artificial ingredients, or gimmicks. Get a free sample pack at https://drinklmnt.com/Arthur • Expedia—Bundle and save on your next trip with Expedia. https://www.expedia.com/ • Kit—Email marketing that automates your growth. https://kit.com/?utm_campaign=27409843-q4_comarketing_pilot&utm_source=arthur_brooks_office_hours&utm_medium=podcast&utm_term=placement_one_2025 —Where to find Arthur Brooks: • Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://arthurbrooks.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/newsletter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ • X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/arthurbrooks⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/arthurcbrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/ArthurBrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGuyFRjJQFGCKzfHTBvWM6A⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• LinkedIn: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/arthur-c-brooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Email: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Timestamps:(00:00) Intro(07:56) Step 1: Best practices for dinner(11:39) The case for no alcohol (13:11) When to cut off caffeine for the day(15:32) Why dessert wrecks your sleep(19:43) Step 2: Go for a walk (26:21) Two ways to improve your relationship (29:20) Step 3: Take your vitamins (34:59) Step 4: Limit screen time(37:01) Step 5: Go to bed (39:54) Step 6: Eye contact (44:11) Step 7: Read (46:00) Step 8: Recite your mantra (47:32) Step 9: Never Mind(49:18) Q&A: When should children wake up(50:47) Q&A: My wife, Ester’s, morning routine (52:04) Q&A: Managing an afternoon slump—Referenced: • How to Build a Life: https://www.theatlantic.com/projects/how-build-life/• The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Files-Insights-Arthur-Brooks/dp/B0F4MFQ6VN• My 6-Step Morning Protocol for a Better Day: https://www.arthurbrooks.com/podcast/my-6-step-morning-protocol-for-a-better-day• Relationship between food intake and sleep pattern in healthy individuals:https://doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.1476• Alcohol and sleep-related problems:https://doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.7646• Body metabolizes caffeine slower as you age: https://www.uclahealth.org/news/article/body-metabolizes-caffeine-slower-as-you-age• Is a “Sweet Tooth” Genetic?: https://www.sapiens.org/biology/sweet-tooth-genetic-foragers • Relationship between added sugar intake and sleep quality among university studentshttps://doi.org/10.1177/237796082211101• ...References continued at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/office-hours⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Production and marketing by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://penname.co/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    --------  
    54:19
  • A 5-Step Approach to Ending Your Phone Addiction
    Our phones make life easier in countless ways. They connect us, inform us, and keep our lives running. But they also creep into every quiet moment, stealing our focus and dulling the satisfaction we find in real experiences.In this episode of Office Hours, I talk about how our phones tap into the brain’s reward system and what we can do to reclaim control. I am not suggesting that you give up your devices entirely, since that is likely unrealistic for most people. Instead, I offer simple guardrails that help you enjoy the benefits of technology without letting it dominate your day. I share five practical strategies to create boundaries that help you stay focused, balanced, and fully present.—Brought to you by:• Expedia—Bundle and save on your next trip with Expedia https://www.expedia.com/—Where to find Arthur Brooks: • Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://arthurbrooks.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/newsletter⁠⁠⁠⁠ • X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/arthurbrooks⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/arthurcbrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/ArthurBrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGuyFRjJQFGCKzfHTBvWM6A⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• LinkedIn: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/arthur-c-brooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Email: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Timestamps:(00:00) Intro(04:22) An overview of dopamine and its role in learning, motivation, and reward(09:08) How addiction hijacks dopamine, and why some of us are more vulnerable than others(13:50) Who is most at risk for phone addiction and other dangers of phone use(17:48) The two paths to breaking addiction and when moderation simply doesn’t work(19:09) Why moderation is the right approach for phones and how much we’re overusing them(24:33) Strategy #1: Tech-free times(28:45) Strategy #2: Tech-free zones(30:45) Strategy #3: Device-free breaks (32:09) Strategy #4: Mindful consumption (36:21) Strategy #5: Turn off your notifications (39:33) Q&A: Handling anxiety when you put your phone down(41:00) Q&A: Breaking the morning phone habit(41:53) Q&A: Finding happiness as an introvert—Referenced: • How to Build a Life: https://www.theatlantic.com/projects/how-build-life/• The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Files-Insights-Arthur-Brooks/dp/B0F4MFQ6VN• Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence: https://www.amazon.com/Dopamine-Nation-Finding-Balance-Indulgence/dp/152474672X • Anhedonia: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/symptoms/25155-anhedonia• How Cues Drive Our Behavior: https://neurosciencenews.com/behavior-cues-dopamine-9654  • Dopamine and Addiction: https://www.annualreviews.org/content/journals/10.1146/annurev-psych-010418-103337• Neurotransmitter Dopamine (DA) and its Role in the Development of Social Media Addiction: https://www.iomcworld.org/open-access/neurotransmitter-dopamine-da-and-its-role-in-the-development-of-social-media-addiction-59222.html • 2 Proven Strategies (and 1 Big Mistake) for Dealing with Anxiety: https://www.arthurbrooks.com/podcast/2-proven-strategies-and-1-big-mistake-for-dealing-with-anxiety • Are bored minds more likely to be addicted? The relationship between boredom proneness and problematic mobile phone use: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306460319314364  • Depression, anxiety, and smartphone addiction in university students- A cross-sectional study: https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2018/08/22/how-teens-and-parents-navigate-screen-time-and-device-distractions • ...References continued at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/office-hours⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Production and marketing by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://penname.co/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    --------  
    44:20
  • Four Practical Ways to Live Like a Stoic with Ryan Holiday
    Many people think Stoicism is about suppressing emotions or accepting suffering with a stiff upper lip. But it’s really about learning to live well, to find peace, courage, and happiness in a chaotic world.In this episode of Office Hours, I sit down with my friend Ryan Holiday, bestselling author and modern Stoic who has written several books about Stoicism, including his latest, Wisdom Takes Work. Together, we explore how ancient wisdom can help us live better today and why doing the right thing, even when it’s hard, leads to greater happiness.We talk about how to stay centered in a world that constantly tests our integrity and attention, and what it means to live with temperance and purpose. Stoicism reminds us that we can’t always control what happens, but we can control how we respond, and that choice shapes the life we build.—Where to find Ryan Holiday:• Website: https://ryanholiday.net• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYmBIKsrzIjdHRuqs2I8nHA• X: https://x.com/RyanHoliday• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryanholiday• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ryanholiday• Podcast: https://dailystoic.com/podcastWhere to find Arthur Brooks: • Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://arthurbrooks.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Newsletter: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/newsletter⁠⁠⁠ • X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/arthurbrooks⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/arthurcbrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/ArthurBrooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGuyFRjJQFGCKzfHTBvWM6A⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• LinkedIn: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/arthur-c-brooks/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠• Email: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Timestamps:(00:00) Intro(05:01) How Ryan Holiday got into Stoicism (10:04) Ryan’s definition of Stoicism (13:53) Who Cicero was, his Stoic leanings, and differences from the Stoics(21:05) Seneca’s death (22:19) The three principles of Stoicism (25:40) Modern people who demonstrated Stoic principles (34:44) Stoicism’s work: finding a way to feel happy and grateful in spite of hardships(43:30) Ryan’s advice to young Stoics (47:35) A case for making your own meaning(49:02) How to stay in control when everything competes for your attention(52:13) Where the Stoics fell short(57:10) The Four Idols game(1:04:35) Wrap up: Four ways to practice Stoicism—Referenced: • How to Build a Life: https://www.theatlantic.com/projects/how-build-life/• The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Files-Insights-Arthur-Brooks/dp/B0F4MFQ6VN• Ryan Holiday’s website: https://ryanholiday.net/ •  Wisdom Takes Work: Learn. Apply. Repeat.: https://www.amazon.com/Wisdom-Takes-Work-Repeat-Virtues/dp/0593191730• Robert Greene’s website: https://powerseductionandwar.com • The Stoics: The Philosophy of Seneca, Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius: https://www.amazon.com/Stoics-Philosophy-Seneca-Epictetus-Aurelius/dp/1398849103• Meditations: https://www.amazon.com/Meditations-New-Translation-Marcus-Aurelius/dp/0812968255• ...References continued at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.arthurbrooks.com/office-hours⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—Production and marketing by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://penname.co/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.
    --------  
    1:06:54

About Office Hours with Arthur Brooks

Hi Friends, I’m Arthur Brooks, a social scientist, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, and columnist at The Atlantic. I write, speak, and teach about the science of human happiness, blending neuroscience, behavioral science, philosophy, and religion for insights on how to live better, and be happier. Each week on Office Hours, you’ll get a glimpse into the cutting edge research on happiness, and explore how you can use it to improve your life—and share what you learn with those you love. Join me in the movement to build a happier world–starting with you.
Health & Wellness

