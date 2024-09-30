How Childhood Trauma Affects the Brain and Body - The ACES Study
Childhood trauma can have a direct, lasting impact on physical health, mental health, and ability to function in society. But we didn’t have any idea how much impact it had until the late 1990’s, when a curious doctor made a groundbreaking discovery. They found that a huge number of people have experienced at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (64%) and 17% or 1 in 6 children experience at least 4 ACES. And more specifically, 28% of women and 16% of men reported being sexually abused during their childhoods. And this study was done with mostly middle class white folk, but the rates are actually higher with other demographics.
So that was the first finding, childhood trauma is way too pervasive. And two- Dr. Felitti found that this trauma is directly correlated with a wide range of negative health outcomes in adulthood, including chronic diseases, mental health issues, substance abuse, and early death.
The ACE's quiz at NPR: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2015/03/02/387007941/take-the-ace-quiz-and-learn-what-it-does-and-doesnt-mean
Therapy in a Nutshell and the information provided by Emma McAdam are solely intended for informational and entertainment purposes and are not a substitute for advice, diagnosis, or treatment regarding medical or mental health conditions. Although Emma McAdam is a licensed marriage and family therapist, the views expressed on this site or any related content should not be taken for medical or psychiatric advice. Always consult your physician before making any decisions related to your physical or mental health. In therapy I use a combination of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Systems Theory, positive psychology, and a bio-psycho-social approach to treating mental illness and other challenges we all face in life. The ideas from my videos are frequently adapted from multiple sources. Many of them come from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, especially the work of Steven Hayes, Jason Luoma, and Russ Harris. The sections on stress and the mind-body connection derive from the work of Stephen Porges (the Polyvagal theory), Peter Levine (Somatic Experiencing) Francine Shapiro (EMDR), and Bessel Van Der Kolk. I also rely heavily on the work of the Arbinger Institute for my overall understanding of our ability to choose our life's direction.
And deeper than all of that, the Gospel of Jesus Christ orients my personal worldview and sense of security, peace, hope, and love https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/believe
If you are in crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or your local emergency services.
Copyright Therapy in a Nutshell, LLC
14 Things that Actually Help Severe Anxiety
Today I talk with my friend, Rachael, about her experience with a severe anxiety disorder. Rachael struggle with anxiety and depression, insomnia and appetite changes for years. But she continued to learn and grow, to try various treatments until she finally found some things that worked for her anxiety. I'm so grateful that Rachael was willing to come on my channel and share her experience with anxiety and I hope that this will help others with their anxiety treatment too.
Overthinking and Intrusive Thoughts - 6 Phrases to get Unstuck from Overthinking and Uncertainty
Do you struggle with intrusive thoughts, worries, or constant "What if?" scenarios? Whether you're imagining catastrophes or obsessing over something you said, these difficult thoughts can quickly spiral out of control. In this podcast, we break down why this happens and how to manage it effectively.
Using relatable metaphors and evidence-based techniques from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), we’ll show you why trying to suppress thoughts only makes them louder—just like a mischievous 2-year-old! Learn how cognitive defusion can help you break free from overthinking and regain control of your mind.
Overthinking often happens when we try to create certainty in uncertain situations, that can lead to us believing our thoughts, worrying too much, wondering what intrusive thoughts mean, or arguing with our thoughts- aka Overthinking... here are 6 simple phrases you can use to break the cycle of overthinking, worrying, or dwelling on intrusive thoughts.
Feeling Like You're Never Good Enough?
I polled my audience and 92% of you said you always or sometimes feel like you are never good enough. This is so crushing. Believing that “you’re never good enough” can contribute to depression and anxiety, so we’re going to break it down in a way that won’t make you feel like a failure for feeling like a failure and explore some ways we can work through this.
But first, let me tell you a story about a couch (I promise it’s relevant).
Feeling “Never good enough” is so big, so heavy, so scary, no one taught us what to do with these thoughts, and we’re afraid to take them out of the box, because maybe we won’t be able to handle them. But the truth is, when we open them up, break them down into small pieces, and work through them with support, we can totally handle them. When we do this in therapy, I hear people say “Why didn’t I do that sooner? it wasn’t as bad as I feared”. So let’s do this with the belief that you’re “Never good enough,” and maybe we can keep you from getting a migraine and sweating profusely.
Click on the link below to access the transcript. https://therapyinanutshell.com/feeling-never-good-enough/
4 Essential Sleep Routines
When people can’t fall asleep or they struggle with insomnia, they often look for bedtime routines to help them, and while sleep hygiene can be helpful, it’s kinda like waiting until you retire to plan for retirement, it’s kinda too late at bedtime to really create the optimal sleep situation- so in this video I’m going to share 4 essential routines that can actually help you fall asleep quickly and sleep better.
