Joe and Terry Graedon
Empowering you to make wise decisions about your own health, by providing you with essential health information about both medical and alternative treatment opt...
  • Show 1410: Why Practicing Kindness Could Prolong Your Life
    This week, we talk with an expert on cancer epidemiology. Surprisingly, though, our discussion centers on the health aspects of practicing kindness and compassion. In our polarized world, anger and hostility are rampant. But kindness is not only good for the person who receives a kind gesture. It also has a biological impact on the […]
    --------  
    1:06:46
  • Show 1368: Why Overcoming Loneliness Is Crucial for Your Health (Archive)
    In this week’s interview, Dr. Robert Waldinger of Harvard University explains why overcoming loneliness is essential for our health. His research, summarized in The Good Life, shows that close relationships are crucial for a satisfying life. In addition, the Surgeon General has issued a comprehensive report on the epidemic of loneliness and its effects on […]
    --------  
    1:01:11
  • Show 1409: From Hippocrates to Hypocrisy: The Hidden Risks of Healthcare
    This Saturday morning, November 23, 2024, an expert from Australia helps us examine the hidden risks of healthcare. Healthcare providers have the best of intentions, but they simply cannot truly uphold the (apocryphal) part of the Hippocratic oath that urges “First, do no harm.” How can patients and their families become more familiar with the […]
    --------  
    1:01:10
  • Show 1408: Roots & Remedies: The Practice and Philosophy of Herbal Medicine
    This week, we discuss how making your own herbal medicine at home can provide you with safe, inexpensive and effective ways to ease symptoms of common problems like colds, cuts and scrapes or heartburn. Our guest is a long-time People’s Pharmacy favorite, Dr. Tieraona Low Dog. Learn about leaves and roots in remedies you can […]
    --------  
    1:00:02
  • Show 1407: Battling Superbugs with Nature’s Viral Warriors
    This week, we consider whether viruses might be able to overcome bacterial infections that resist all antibiotics. We start with a thrilling story from a few years ago in which a scientist saved her husband’s life with bacteriophages. Then we turn to a journalist who grew up in Russia where bacteriophages are common remedies. She […]
    --------  
    1:12:58

About The People's Pharmacy

Empowering you to make wise decisions about your own health, by providing you with essential health information about both medical and alternative treatment options. 921997
