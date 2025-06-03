Powered by RND
Pap Smear Podcast
  • Pap Smear Appointment #2: From the Line to the Limelight — Food, Fame & F*ck-Ups
    Send us a textBefore there were cameras, there were kitchens—and chaos.In this episode, I sit down with my badass friend and celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso to talk about how we both went from hustle-mode nobodies to television somebodies. We get into the early grind, the reality TV circus, and the unglamorous moments that never make the cut.Spoiler: It wasn’t always pretty—but it sure as hell made a story.This one’s for the girls with big dreams, thick skin, and no Plan B.✨New episodes drop every Tuesday✨Available wherever you get your podcasts.Want more? Join us at @papsmearpodcast + @thealisonvictoria For advertising opportunities, please contact:[email protected]@brieflygorgeousproductions.com
  • Pap Smear Appointment #1: Fake Weddings, Freezing Eggs and F**k Playing Nice
    Send us a textIn this raw, no-holds-barred debut, Alison Victoria shreds the script, flips the table and sets fire to the filtered version of herself you’ve seen on TV. Why start a podcast? Because she’s tired of playing by the rules.She breaks it all down – from her fake wedding (yes, that happened) to surviving 24 rounds of egg freezing that pushed her to the edge. No sugarcoating. No soft lighting. Just the messy, complicated and sometimes hilarious truth about life behind the scenes.If you’re looking for the real Alison - the one who’s been through hell and came back laughing – you just found her.Ready to go deep? Hit play.✨New episodes drop every Tuesday✨Available wherever you get your podcasts.Want more? Join us at @papsmearpodcast + @thealisonvictoria For advertising opportunities, please contact:[email protected]@brieflygorgeousproductions.com
About Pap Smear Podcast

Welcome to The Pap Smear Podcast…where we don’t just scratch the surface, we go deeper.  Ripping the filter off the usual polished conversations, Alison Victoria isn’t here to play nice. Each episode dives headfirst into the raw, the real and the downright uncomfortable. Despite the name, it’s not about women’s health. It's about emotional strip-downs and getting messy with vulnerability. No topic is too taboo, no guest’s off the hook. If you’re into deep dives, dirty truths and conversations that leave a mark – welcome to your new obsession✨New episodes drop every Tuesday✨Available wherever you get your podcasts.Want more? Join us at @papsmearpodcast + @thealisonvictoriaFor advertising opportunities, please contact:[email protected] [email protected]
