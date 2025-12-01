S2 E7: Are All My Issues My Parents’ Fault? Family of Origin, Blame, and Paths to Healing
Today's episode explores how our family of origin shapes our emotional regulation, our habits, and our relationships. At some point we all wonder whether our struggles are all a result of baggage from childhood; and, as parents, we worry about how we are scarring our own children.
Rebecca discusses attachment, generational patterns, and explores practical steps like genograms and memory work, setting boundaries, seeking reconciliation, and how faith and God’s reparenting can help us change and heal.
For more information on Rebecca Maxwell and her practice, visit Jesusandyourmentalhealth.com
38:39
S2 E6: "Cheap" Dopamine, Living Distracted, and Re-wiring Your Brain's Reward System
On today's episode, discover the ways that dopamine, social media, and phone notifications give us quick, intermittent reward hits that often fragment our attention and lead to anxiety and addictive habits.
Find ways to take practical steps to set boundaries, and discover the benefits of nature, slower pleasures, and intentional practices to reset the brain.
Dopamine article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12322333/
Huberman Lab episode on caffeine: https://www.hubermanlab.com/episode/using-caffeine-to-optimize-mental-and-physical-performance
For more information on Rebecca Maxwell and her practice, visit Jesusandyourmentalhealth.com
45:02
S2 E5: ADHD in Adults with Julie Norman
This episode of Jesus and Your Mental Health explores ADHD as a dopamine-sensitive neurodiversity and how it affects task initiation, relationships, work, and spiritual practices.
Rebecca is joined by fellow therapist Julie Norman to discuss common misconceptions of ADHD, differences in presentation across genders and ages, diagnostic considerations including hormones, and the balance between medication and holistic care.
You'll learn some practical strategies including body-doubling, visual timers, schedule blocking, movement-friendly worship, and seeking compassionate, curiosity-driven support from faith communities.
Visit https://peaceregardless.com/ for more information about Julie, and especially isitadhd.org to book a Qb test.
For more information about Rebecca's book or counseling practice, go to jesusandyourmentalhealth.com
48:18
S2 E5: When Feelings Run Deep: Supporting Emotionally Intense Children & Teens with Emily Yi
Today Rebecca is joined by Emily Yi from Jacksonville Creative Therapy to talk about supporting emotionally intense teens and young adults.
We'll explore this intensity or "emotional overexcitability," and explore how it shows up, and why intensity can be a strength rather than a flaw.
You'll receive guidance and practical tips for supporting the emotionally intense child in your life, and learn to recognize the signs that indicate further help is needed.
For more information on Emily, visit https://jacksonvillecreativetherapy.com/
Visit https://www.jesusandyourmentalhealth.com/ to order your copy of Rebecca's book or to find out more about her practice.
44:40
S2 E4: Emotions Come First: Feelings, Facts & Faith
This episode explores why people experience and express emotions differently—how upbringing, culture, biology, and personality shape our comfort with feeling.
You'll learn some practical tools including expanding your emotional vocabulary with a feelings wheel, using music and story to tune into feelings, slowing down to check feelings against facts and faith, and small practices to widen your window of tolerance and deepen connection.
For more information please visit jesusandyourmentalhealth.com
