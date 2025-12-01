S2 E7: Are All My Issues My Parents’ Fault? Family of Origin, Blame, and Paths to Healing

Today's episode explores how our family of origin shapes our emotional regulation, our habits, and our relationships. At some point we all wonder whether our struggles are all a result of baggage from childhood; and, as parents, we worry about how we are scarring our own children. Rebecca discusses attachment, generational patterns, and explores practical steps like genograms and memory work, setting boundaries, seeking reconciliation, and how faith and God’s reparenting can help us change and heal. For more information on Rebecca Maxwell and her practice, visit Jesusandyourmentalhealth.com Order your copy of Rebecca's latest book here. Watch us on Youtube here.